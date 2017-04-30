St. Eunan's impress on their way to fourth straight win

St Eunans kept their winning streak going as they overcome Four Masters by three points in Donegal Town on Sunday.

Four Masters . . . 1-07

St Eunans . . . 0-13

In a keenly contested affair Eunans looked the better side for much of the game, showing some neat touches. However, playing into an extremely stiff breeze in the second half left them vulnerable to the Four Masters outfit, who despite some absentees, gave a good account of themselves

The match opened in no better way for the Donegal Town men with referee Jimmy White awarding a penalty for a foul on Darren Doherty. Kevin McBrearty drove it into the top right corner to give Masters a three point lead after four minutes.

Eunans replied in style firing eight unanswered points and continuously wearing down the Masters attack.

Masters did manage to steal two scores of their own in the final ten minutes from Leo McHugh and Sean O'Kennedy. Eunans kept their composure however, and finished with a flourish, points from Niall O'Donnell, Lee McMonagle and Cillian Morrison giving them an interval lead of 0-11 to 1-03.

Masters were very much in the contest and started the second half on fire, scoring five unanswered points and keeping Eunans scoreless for 26 minutes.

Points from Lacey, McDaid and McBrearty gave Masters hope to steal a victory. However, Masters' luck soon ran out with a black card shown to Leo McHugh. Emmet Doogan and Patrick Reid were forced off with injury. Final points from Haran and Kealey sealed a victory for the Letterkenny men.

It was an overall decent win from Eunans and there was much to admire about how they went about their business. Some poor finishing was the only black mark in an otherwise good display of football.

Four Masters can also be happy after producing a good performance with excellent tackling and solid individual performances from Daire Quinn, Karl Lacey and Kevin Breslin. Both teams will meet next week again, though this time in the championship.

FOUR MASTERS: Ryan Haughey; Caolan Loughney, Kevin Breslin, Daire Quinn; Barry Dunnion, Josh Lacey, Sean O'Kennedy; Leo McHugh, Kevin McBrearty; Emmet Doogan, Karl Lacey, Sean Meehan; Patrick Reid, Conor McDaid, Darren Doherty.

Subs used: Conor Breslin, Ryan Hegarty, Dillon Farrell.

ST EUNAN'S: Matthew Gallagher; Conor Moore, Sean Hensey, Conor Parke; Oisin Toal, Conor Morrison, Barry McGeehan; John Haran, Rory Kavanagh; Paddy McGowan, Niall O'Donnell, Michael Miller; Kieran Sharkey, Lee McMonagle, Cillian Morrison

Subs: Conall Dunne, Brian McIntyre, Kevin Kealey, Caolan Ward, Eamon Doherty, Daire Mulgrew.