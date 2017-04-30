Entries close on Sunday evening for Lifford/Strabane Half Marathon

Entries for this year's Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will close tonight (Sunday).

For those who haven't yet entered, this is the last chance to be involved in one of the North West's premier sporting events.

In its fourth year, the race will take place on Sunday, 14th May. Already, expectations have been surpassed with 1,500 runners expected to take to streets of Strabane and Lifford in two weeks time.

Last year, the 1,100 maximum was sold out in advance of race day. With capacity increased by 400 entrants this year, the race is close to being sold out yet again, with a surge in entries expected in the final 24 hours.

Anyone wishing to take part in either the Half Marathon or 5K can enter via the Derry and Strabane District Council website or Strabane Lifford Half Marathon Facebook page.