Harte of the matter - on the League of Ireland

When it comes to the League of Ireland, the usual teams, Shamrock Rovers, Cork City and Bohemians are dominating once again.

They have the skill and crowd power to develop and it looks like it will continue into the future. Gone are the days when Limerick, Athlone and Finn Harps were dominating and the trophy was shared out throughout the country. Today it is a Dublin League with Cork City being the exception.

I think a fundamental change in the league is a must if it wants to survive. We should consider letting teams from the south enter the Irish league where crowds would be bigger, and travelling to games would be much easier. A trip to Belfast being the furthest for Finn Harps and travelling to Dungannon or Coleraine would be easier and cheaper on clubs and supporters than a trip to Cork or Waterford.

Economics will determine the future of league football in Ireland before the banks take control. But unless some change happens it will become a Dublin and Cork league instead of a vibrant competition where matches are played by neighbours in front of good crowds with higher expectations.

This decision will be made another day and what the outcome is, no one knows.

Maybe an all-Ireland league is the way forward where Linfield play Shamrock Rovers and Crusaders play Dundalk. It's a fascinating prospect when teams will get stronger and money could be pumped in by the government to get an all-Ireland league going. It could only be good for the game and it brings us back to pre-Treaty days when there were no borders in soccer and the public embraced the fact that all teams in the country were trying to win the league. It would be a big step but the benefits would be enormous.

Worth investigating

It will take a move from both governments to kickstart the process but it's worth investigating for the future of soccer in Ireland.

The international sides would remain and many good days would arrive when teams from both sides of the border would play for the ultimate title as 'Ireland's best team'.

The prospect of an all-Ireland league would surely attract a new type of supporter and advertising would be boosted as a result of more big games attracting larger crowds. We must develop the game in Ireland and this may be the start of it.

Growing up in Donegal we were aware of the Irish league but we had no affiliation to it as we had no role to play. We were always aware that teams only a half-hour’s drive away played in a totally different league and the only time they crossed paths was when they were drawn to play each other in a European competition which was very rare. When it happened the match was clouded in doubt as forces outside of football tried to make a political point.

A new league would revive soccer in Ireland and the benefits would be clear to be seen. Time will tell and the mandarins on both sides of the border may not like losing control but the public, I am sure, would embrace it with enthusiasm from day one.

With Brexit looming, it may be a chance to consolidate the two leagues into one. We could receive substantial funding from both governments to advance the idea of an all-Ireland league.



Sean McEniff

I was very sorry hear about the death of Sean McEniff last weekend. He was a gentleman who always had time for people. He'll be sadly missed by the people of Bundoran and beyond.

May God rest him.