Registration information ahead of Sunday's North West 10k

The North West 10k registration office will be open again at the Letterkenny Community Centre this evening from 5-7 p.m. and also on Saturday afternoon 3-6 p.m.

Register early as there is expected to be significant delays on Sunday ahead of the big charity run and walk which starts at 2.00 sharp.

Also, the race will have a new route this year - due to the ongoing roadworks close to the old Unifi plant at Kiltoy.

The scene on Thursday evening as participants register ahead of Sunday's race.