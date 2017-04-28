NORTH WEST 10K
Registration information ahead of Sunday's North West 10k
New route for Sunday's race
The North West 10k registration office will be open again at the Letterkenny Community Centre this evening from 5-7 p.m. and also on Saturday afternoon 3-6 p.m.
Register early as there is expected to be significant delays on Sunday ahead of the big charity run and walk which starts at 2.00 sharp.
Also, the race will have a new route this year - due to the ongoing roadworks close to the old Unifi plant at Kiltoy.
The scene on Thursday evening as participants register ahead of Sunday's race.
