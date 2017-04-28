Donegal begin defence of Minor Shield against Monaghan

The Donegal minor hurlers begin the defence of their Ulster Minor Shield title with a home semi-final against Monaghan this Friday evening at 7.15pm in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Management will be looking to a number of successful players from the 2016 squad to lead from the front in this year’s hotly anticipated campaign.

The panel has a good mix of old and new players and there is a real competition for places on the starting 15.

The welcome return of some of Buncrana’s finest is another huge boost to the squad while an influx of quality u17 players is putting real pressure on the u18s to maintain their places.

Monaghan came through a tough quarter-final test against Cavan, while this is Donegal’s first competitive action of the year. The team has performed well in challenge matches but are aware of the threat that Monaghan will bring and what any complacency in their approach or game would mean.

Awaiting the winners are Tyrone who have received a bye through to the final after a late withdrawal from Fermanagh.

If Donegal were to win, this would set up a rematch of last year’s final where Donegal claimed the spoils.