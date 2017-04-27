Blow for Finn Harps as Tommy McMonagle leaves club

Finn Harps' preparations for Friday night's trip to Bohemians have been dealt another blow with the news that Tommy McMonagle has left the squad.

The defender, who has featured only twice for Harps this season, both times in the EA Sports League Cup, took to twitter on Thursday to reveal his decision.

It's thought the 26-year-old Burnfoot man had become frustrated with his lack of game time at Finn Park.

The timing of his departure will only add to Ollie Horgan's selection problems. Harps are currently without a string of first team players because of injury and the manager will once again have to dip into the club's U-19 panel for tomorrow night's trip to Dublin.