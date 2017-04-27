Cloughaneely all set for Comórtas na Gaeltachta county finals

Cloughaneely GAA club are gearing up for a busy weekend, and a feast of football with the club hosting the Donegal county finals of Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta.

Games are fixed for Saturday, Sunday and Monday in U15 boys, ladies and mens with teams vying for the Donegal Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta titles.

The winners will also qualify to represent Donegal in the All-Ireland finals in Mayo, over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

“We are looking forward to a good weekend of football, and fingers crossed that we get fine weather,”said Cloughaneely chairman Joe McGarvey.

Cloughaneely last hosted the county finals in 2011 the same year as they also staged the All-Ireland finals.

The club won the All-Ireland final that year too. The club last won the Donegal senior championship in 1998. Cloughaneely also staged the Donegal finals in 1998.

Dungloe, Ardara, Cloughaneely and Glenfin are the teams competing for the senior title.

Cloughaneely and Dungloe are also chasing double championship success at the weekend.

They along with St Nauls and Gaeil Fhanada are the teams through to the last four in the Junior Championship.

Glenfin, the reigning ladies senior champions, and their arch rivals Termon will meet in the senior ladies decider.

That game is on Monday along with the Junior and Senior men’s finals.

Downings, Naomh Muire, Milford and Naomh Conaill are the teams chasing the Ladies junior championship title.

Milford and Naomh Conaill go head to head in the Ladies Intermediate championship final.

Downings will face Naomh Muire and Naomh Conaill will take on Milford in the Ladies junior semi-finals.

These games, along with the Intermediate final meeting of Naomh Conaill and Milford, have been provisionally fixed for Saturday.

However, Joe McGarvey, said that following a request from the ladies, it is highly unlikely that these games will go ahead on Saturday, but some time else over the weekend.

The chairman also confirmed that the Ladies senior final is going ahead as scheduled on Monday.

This despite the fact that the bulk of the Donegal team that will face Cork in the Lidl Ladies National Football Division One final, is drawn from both Glenfin and Termon.

Gaoth Dobhair or Downings who were due to meet last night (Wednesday) in the last of the U-15 semi-finals, will meet Naomh Conaill in the U-15 final. This game has also been fixed for Saturday.

The weekend activity gets underway with the An Cailín Gaelach competition on Friday night, in the Ostan Loch Altan.

And the annual Trath na gCeist is on Sunday night, also in Ostan Loch Altan, starting at 8.30 pm.