Minor success for St. Eunan's in Donegal Northern final

St Eunan's are Northern Minor Champions once more following Tuesday's one-point win over Sean MacCumhaills in the Northern final in Convoy, on Tuesday night.

St Eunan's . . . 2-10

Sean MacCumhaill's . . . 0-13

In a rip-roaring contest it took two late goals from wing forward Louis Hassan to clinch the title as the black and amber men came from four points down late on to snatch a dramatic win.

The sides were level 0-6 each at the end of a closely contested opening 30 minutes with Niall Hannigan doing the bulk of the scoring for St Eunan's and Oisin Gallen and Chad McSorley hitting the points for the Finnsiders.

MacCumhaills had the better of the third quarter and moved into a five point, 0-13 to 0-8, lead by the middle of the fourth quarter.

But thanks to Hassan's first goal and points from Eoin McGeehin and Hannigan they had drawn level with the clock ticking.

And then on the stroke of time Hassan struck again for goal No. 2 and the title clinching score.

ST EUNAN'S: Eoin O'Boyle; Jerome Atuahene, James Kelly, Ciaran McCloskey; Ryan Hilferty, Aaron Deeney, Peter Mc Eniff; Paddy McColgan, Michael McGrory; Louis Hassan, Niall Hannigan, Eoin McGeehin; Cormac Finn, Matthew McGovern, Ronan McGeehin. Subs; Oisín Mc Garvey for C Finn, Oisín Purdy for R McGeehin, Darragh Morrison for M McGovern.

MACCUMHAILLS: Cian Gallen; Kelvin O'Brien, Chris Gallagher, Aaron Gilhooley; Jack Burke, Luke Gavigan, Rory Mulligan; Conor Lillis, Fintan Griffin; Austin Duignan, Jamie Keegan, Chad Mc Sorley; Oisín Gallen, Anthony Bruton, Alex McGeehan.

Sub; Matthew Doherty for K O'Brien.