Glenswilly at home to St. Michael's in game of the day in Division One

Donegal senior clubs will have their last All County Football League games this weekend before the first round of games in the senior championship.

Glenswilly v St Michael’s is the top game in Division One with the Dr Maguire Cup holders at home in Pairc Naomh Columba.

New manager Aidy Glackin will be anxious to build on last Sunday's away win over Dungloe, his team’s first win of the season. Meanwhile, his opposite number Michael Kelly will be keen to get back to winning ways after dropping a point at home to league new boys Milford last weekend.

Elsewhere, Milford host Gaoth Dobhair in Moyle View Park in only their second home game in the top flight. But they face a stiff challenge from Gaoth Dobhair who were big winners over Four Masters in Magheragallon last Sunday. The visitors may carry too much firepower for the Sky Blues.

Bundoran host Naomh Conáil who though badly depleted with injuries, still should be strong enough to take the full points from their visit to Gaelic Park.

In the final game in the top division Four Masters are at home to table toppers St Eunan’s who have three straight wins from their three games played.

Four Masters have three points from five games played and it difficult to see anything but a St Eunan’s win in this one.

In Division Two, the big games are the meetings of Sean MacCumhaills at home to Naomh Columba, and Aodh Ruadh at home to Killybegs.

Naomh Columba and Aodh Ruadh are the form teams with four wins each from their four games played. And they will be expected to maintain their winning form on Sunday.

Termon host Buncrana in the other game in Division Two with Termon fancied to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat by Killybegs.

In Division Three, second placed Fanad Gaels and third placed Naomh Muire will be hoping to make up ground on pace-setters St Nauls who are in Donegal Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta action at the weekend.

Naomh Muire host Moville and Fanad Gaels are away to Naomh Ultan with both Naomh Muire and Fanad expected to claim full points.

Naomh Brid will not relish the long trip to Downings, but the form book suggests a Naomh Brid win.

Burt are fancied to take the points from their visit to the Glebe in Letterkenny for their clash with Letterkenny Gaels.

Convoy, Naomh Colmcille and Naomh Padraig, Muff should win against Naomh Padraig, Lifford, Urris and Robert Emmetts respectively, in Division Four.