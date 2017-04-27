Final of the Spring Dressage League takes place this weekend at Deane's

Once again the riders were out in force for the third leg of the Spring Dressage League at Deane's Equestrian Centre in Bruckless on Sunday.

They were trying to gain as high a score as possible for the Champion Rider competition and it was great to see so many young riders taking part in the competition.

The Walk and Trot was won this week by Siomha Johnston with a very nice ridden test on Blossom. There was joint second for Bronnagh Carrothers and Ailbhe Doherty both on Meenarillagh and third for Dean Burgess riding Little Charlie.

Siomha Johnston also picked up a second red rosette as she rode Meenarillagh unassisted for the first time in the Walk and Trot test.

Darragh Flack and Harry were in great form as they won Class 2 and 3 with scores of 67.69% and 63.86% respectively.

Kelly Ann McGrath on Lady also had a good day as she took second place in Class 3 with 59.47% but she did one better as she won Class 4 with a super score of 65.00% well ahead of the chasing pack.

Lucy Stewart on Dedo won Classes 5 and 6 with a respectable score but may not have the competition all sewn up as other riders will return for the final day.

Many thanks to our judge Dymphna Lonergan and scribe Kathie Boyle.

The next day of competitoin is the final on April 30th. To qualify horse and rider must compete in two days.

The champion will be decided on the rider with the highest combined score for league in a class. Champion for under 10’s. Champion for Over 10’s, Champion for Senior Rider.

Results

Class 1 - Walk &Trot. Pony Club D level test

1a - Leadrein

1st Siomha Johnston, Rosbeg, Blossom

Joint 2nd Bronnagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarilagh

2nd Ailbhe Doherty, Glenties, Charlie

3rd Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Little Charlie

1b - Joint 1st Siomha Johnston, Rosbeg, Meenarilagh

1st Alida Byrne, Pettigo, Penny

2nd Rebecca Morrow , Donegal , Lincoln’s Copper Penny

Class 2 - Walk & Trot . Pony Club Intro B

1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry

2nd Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarilagh

3rd Katie Boyd, Dunkineely, Tilly

4th Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Daisy Duke

5th Ally McClay, Rockhill, Jayzee

Class 3 - Pony Club Pre Novice

1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry

2nd Kelly Ann McGrath, Pettigo, Lady

3rd Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly

Joint 4th Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie

4th Sarah Taggart, Kesh , Amber

5th Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tango

6th Eleanor Boyle, Pettigo, Penny

Class 4 - British Dressage Preliminary 7

1st Kelly Ann McGrath, Pettigo, Lady

Joint 2nd Edwina Doherty, Glenties, Orchid,

2nd Lea Aubinais, France, Tilly

3rd Marion Tanghe, France, Orchid

Class 5 - British Dressage Preliminary 10

1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Class 6 - British Dressage Novice 29

1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo