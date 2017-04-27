SHOW JUMPING
Final of the Spring Dressage League takes place this weekend at Deane's
Third leg of competition last Sunday
Once again the riders were out in force for the third leg of the Spring Dressage League at Deane's Equestrian Centre in Bruckless on Sunday.
They were trying to gain as high a score as possible for the Champion Rider competition and it was great to see so many young riders taking part in the competition.
The Walk and Trot was won this week by Siomha Johnston with a very nice ridden test on Blossom. There was joint second for Bronnagh Carrothers and Ailbhe Doherty both on Meenarillagh and third for Dean Burgess riding Little Charlie.
Siomha Johnston also picked up a second red rosette as she rode Meenarillagh unassisted for the first time in the Walk and Trot test.
Darragh Flack and Harry were in great form as they won Class 2 and 3 with scores of 67.69% and 63.86% respectively.
Kelly Ann McGrath on Lady also had a good day as she took second place in Class 3 with 59.47% but she did one better as she won Class 4 with a super score of 65.00% well ahead of the chasing pack.
Lucy Stewart on Dedo won Classes 5 and 6 with a respectable score but may not have the competition all sewn up as other riders will return for the final day.
Many thanks to our judge Dymphna Lonergan and scribe Kathie Boyle.
The next day of competitoin is the final on April 30th. To qualify horse and rider must compete in two days.
The champion will be decided on the rider with the highest combined score for league in a class. Champion for under 10’s. Champion for Over 10’s, Champion for Senior Rider.
Results
Class 1 - Walk &Trot. Pony Club D level test
1a - Leadrein
1st Siomha Johnston, Rosbeg, Blossom
Joint 2nd Bronnagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarilagh
2nd Ailbhe Doherty, Glenties, Charlie
3rd Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Little Charlie
1b - Joint 1st Siomha Johnston, Rosbeg, Meenarilagh
1st Alida Byrne, Pettigo, Penny
2nd Rebecca Morrow , Donegal , Lincoln’s Copper Penny
Class 2 - Walk & Trot . Pony Club Intro B
1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry
2nd Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarilagh
3rd Katie Boyd, Dunkineely, Tilly
4th Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Daisy Duke
5th Ally McClay, Rockhill, Jayzee
Class 3 - Pony Club Pre Novice
1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry
2nd Kelly Ann McGrath, Pettigo, Lady
3rd Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly
Joint 4th Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie
4th Sarah Taggart, Kesh , Amber
5th Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tango
6th Eleanor Boyle, Pettigo, Penny
Class 4 - British Dressage Preliminary 7
1st Kelly Ann McGrath, Pettigo, Lady
Joint 2nd Edwina Doherty, Glenties, Orchid,
2nd Lea Aubinais, France, Tilly
3rd Marion Tanghe, France, Orchid
Class 5 - British Dressage Preliminary 10
1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo
Class 6 - British Dressage Novice 29
1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo
