DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL - All the news from the GAA Clubs in Donegal

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

Well done to Oisin Gallen and Luke Gavigan on their Ulster Minor Football League Shield Final on Saturday with Donegal minors. Luke started the game in the half back line and Oisin notched 1-6 of his team’s 1-11 .

Well done also to the Donegal Senior Hurlers in their win over Armagh in the Nicky Rackard Cup. Lee Henderson (0-5) and Gerard Gilmore (0-2) contributed to the scores and Jamesie Donnelly also played in the game with a strong club representation on the panel.

The senior ladies travelled to Annagry on Sunday to play Naomh Muire, but lost out to a strong home side 6-11 to 3-4. The third team lost out to Glenswilly on Saturday evening. On Sunday the reserves beat Ardara but the seniors lost.

A massive thanks to all the coaches and helpers for last week’s Easter Camp. We had over 70 kids attend on the four days.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,400. The numbers drawn were 5, 15, 21 and 27. There was one match 3 winner, Steven O’Reilly who receives €150. Next week’s jackpot is €5,600 .

MOVILLE

The club had a great run of results over the weekend at senior level with our three senior teams all winning. The senior reserves got things started when they claimed their first win of the season when they defeated Naomh Ultan reserves. The senior men ran out convincing winners over Naomh Ultan.

The senior ladies made it a hat-trick of home victories over the weekend on Sunday morning when they had a great victory over Buncrana.

On Sunday afternoon the Donegal senior ladies created history and qualified for the national league Division One final. Well done to our club senior ladies Niamh and Ciara Hegarty and Aoife McColgan on their achievement.

The club held a very successful Easter Camp when nearly 100 kids and stars of the future took part. It was a great three days and was enjoyed by all. The kids also had the opportunity to get the hands on the Ulster 21 Ulster trophy that made an appearance.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on the 18th are 3-5-6-2-4-8-7-1. There was no jackpot winner. Jackpot this week is €5,800.

The U-12 girls beat Convoy and the U-14 girls had a good win over Glenswilly. The U-16 boys also had a good away win over Robert Emmetts.

The third team defeated Pettigo at home on Friday evening in a very entertaining game. Glenfin had the better of the first half going in at half time 0-7 to 0-2 up. Pettigo came back at Glenfin in the second half but late points for Glenfin secured the points on a score of Glenfin 0-12 to 1-6

Both the seniors and reserves were away to Buncrana on Sunday and both teams came away with the points. The reserves got off to a bad start and were 2-0 to 0-2 down after ten minutes. But they settled into the game then and played some great football and went in at half time 1-9 to 2-1 up. A goal in the third minute of the second half put seven points between the sides and Glenfin never looked like losing after that.

The seniors scored three late points to win their game. The ladies had another great victory over Termon in the Shield on Sunday morning. This was a very tight match and 1-1 from Colene McGrath late in the first half proved the difference. Glenfin went on to win on a score of 1-4 to 0-4.

Well done to Karen Guthrie, Katy Herron, Yvonne McMonagle and Grainne Houston who are all part of the Donegal senior panel that beat Galway in the Division One semi-final on Sunday.

Next weekend both our senior men and our senior ladies will be in Gaeltacht action in Falcarragh. The senior men play Dungloe in the semi-final on Sunday and then the ladies will take on Termon in the ladies final on Monday.

IORRAS

The senior men played Robert Emmetts on Saturday night and got their first win of the season.

Thanks to all who helped out in any way last weekend with the visit of Roger Casement Club from Coventry. We are grateful to all our host families, all in the club who helped out in any way with arranging the tournament on Saturday, in Straid. A big thank you also to the hard working ladies taking care of food/refreshments, the boys and girls and their mentors from Roger Casement Club and CLG Malin Gaa for taking part in the tournament. Finally, a massive thanks goes to Michael Doherty (S) and Adrian Doherty for overseeing and organising the trip.

MATCH "N" WIN: Thursday April 20th: There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 7, 16, 23 and 24. The €15 winners were Sabrina Doherty, Magheramore, Patrick Doherty, Ballymagan, Mary Diver, Roxtown, Sarah Grant, Cloughfin, Mick Mc Conologue, Chapel Glen. The jackpot next week is €3,140.

MALIN

Congratulations to club player Aoife McColgan, Michael Naughton and all of the Donegal ladies on reaching their first ever Division One league final.

The seniors lost out at the weekend away in Glencolmcille to Naomh Columba. This year’s Easter camp was a great success. It kicked off on Wednesday 19th April in Connolly Park, with 88 children taking part, increasing to 96 children on Thursday 20th April and 101 on Friday.

Instead of a tuck shop this year our Health & Wellbeing Officer Kate Kelly had some yummy smoothies for everyone, thanks Kate. We would like to say a massive thank you to our helpers and coaches. Special thank you also to Celia Mullin, Suzanne Mullarkey and Gabby Gallagher for their help with tea, sandwiches etc. Thank you to Maria McLaughlin and Danny Lafferty for co-ordinating and organising.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €700. The numbers drawn were 3-4-6-7-1-5-2. The €50 was won by Mary Gibbons, Culdaff. Next week’s jackpot is €750.

The under 12s defeated Steelstown last Tuesday and won a Cup in Urris last Saturday playing against the hosts and Roger Casements, from Coventry.

NAOMH ULTAN

The senior team lost to a fitter Moville side in Moville on Saturday evening. The Reserve team lost too.

The club wishes a speedy recovery to Anthony O’Shea and Barry Breslin who were injured in the recent minor match against Killybegs.

There was no winner of the Royal Flush jackpot. The numbers drawn were 4-18-20-21.

Consolation prizes went to: Angela Lowther, Castleview. Andrea Quigley, Dunkineely. Anne Shovlin, St John’s Point. The jackpot this week is €2,380. Thank you for your support.

There was no winner of the Royal Flush Jackpot the week before either. The numbers drawn were 2, 7, 10, 22.

Consolation prizes went to April Kerrs, Loughmullit. Ainsley Quigley, Castleview. Terence McGinley, Millroad.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The juniors ensured safe passage through to the semi final of the McCardle Cup as they beat a physical Brother Pearses team on Saturday in Greenford.

The seniors were awarded a walkover by Neasden. The Club will be holding a Charity Quiz on Friday 19th May in the Clubhouse.

Tir Chonaill Gaels Youth - The club would like to extend its sympathy to former Youth player Karen Maughan (and all the Maughan family) on the death of her father Eamon.

Dates for your diary- Charity Quiz Night on Friday 19th May at the Clubhouse - 8.30 p.m. start; TCG Race Night - Saturday 10th June

BUNCRANA

The club's deepest sympathies are extended to senior player Oisin O’Flaherty and his family on the death of his grandfather, Joe Mc Grory.

The last man standing: After starting out with over 90 competitors the last four could not be separated so congratulations to Danielle Loughrey, Hugh Doherty, Owen McGonigle and Niall Walsh who now share the jackpot.

The under 8 girls played CLG Carndonagh in the Scarvey on Saturday morning.

The U10 girls were in Carndonagh, on Friday evening, 21st April. The two teams played two games each against Carn. Well done to all the girls involved and Claire Doherty would like to thank to the mini managers for their help.

The U-14 girls had two matches last week. On Wednesday they travelled to Naomh Padraig , Muff where they defeated the locals.

On Saturday they travelled to Fanad to play their young Gaels. Our team worked really hard for each other and put the pressure on for the last 20 minutes to win 7-5 to 5-5.

Allannah Curran, Aoife Doherty and Clara Porter were particularly excellent in defence with our scores coming from Katelyn Doherty, Cliona Doherty and Hollie Fergusson.

The senior ladies travelled to Carrick Field on Sunday morning to face Moville but they were defeated by the current senior county champions.

Well done to our U7 and U8 boys who played Carndonagh on Saturday morning in The Scarvey. A special thanks to Shay Doherty, JP Mc Kenna, Jack and Conor Redmond, Stephen Doherty and John Campbell who helped officiate.

Our U10 boys had a great day of football in Fodden against Carndonagh. Our U12s took part in the Stephen Quinn memorial tournament in Swatragh. In hard fought games against Glenuill, Slaughneil and Ballynascreen, they found themselves into the semi final where a strong host team, Swatragh, were slightly fresher.

On Saturday, our U12s then got the privilege of playing on the hallowed turf of Croke Park with a larger Ulster contingent as part of the Littlewoods Provincial Go Games Days.

The lads, parents, coaches and managers were treated to a tour of the grounds and changing rooms before taking to the pitch to play their games.

The U14s had a great day of football on Saturday when they hosted three teams; Four Masters, Gaoth Dobhair and St. Michael’s in the Scarvey.

The lads will hold a car wash in The Scarvey on Saturday so come along and support the boys raise some funding and get a nice shining car .

Hurling - The U14s had a great win at home against Aodh Ruadh of Ballyshannon on Thursday evening.

On Sunday they then travelled to Convoy to play in the Donegal Hurling Feile where they battled really well and are through to the All Ireland Feile to be held in Leinster.

The minors had two matches this week. The first was at home to Letterkenny Gaels on Tuesday night.They ran out winners by 1-18 to 1-5.

The second was away to Ballyshannon on Thursday evening where they again came away with a win after some hard battling.

The senior hurlers got their league programme off to an impressive start with a good display against seasoned campaigners Setanta on Friday night.

Congratulations to club players Cliona Doherty and Aoibhean Doherty and their county team mates on the great win over Fermanagh in Convoy on Sunday. Congratulations to club player Beth Doherty who helped her county team mates to a tough one win in Antrim.

Fantastic achievement for our club players Paula Mc Grory and Caroline Gallagher and all the Donegal ladies and coaches on their brilliant win over Galway. Hard luck to club player Ben Bradley and all his county counterparts on just falling short in the McGuigan Cup final.

Big congratulations to club hurlers; Jack O’Loughlin, Aedan Stokes, Paul Nelson and Paddy Wilson on the win over Armagh in the Nicky Rackard Cup in Letterkenny on Saturday.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors drew away to Naomh Conaill on Sunday while our reserves made it three wins from three in Glenties.

The ladies had an early journey to Letterkenny Gaels on Sunday but the early start did not affect them as they ran out 5-14 to 1-1 winners.

The under 12s had a big win away to Four Masters to go top of the league, they face Pettigo away on Friday. Our Under 14s start their season at home to Four Masters next Monday, May 1st.

Well done to Mary B O’Donnell on winning the club lotto jackpot of €5,300. The winning numbers were 4, 9, 18 and 20. The Jackpot starts again at €2,000.

We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Fionnuala Hegarty, Main Street who passed away and to the family and friends of Joe Cunningham who also passed away. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

ST MICHAELS

The seniors drew with Milford and the reserves lost to Milford on Sunday.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night . The numbers drawn were 2,7,9,11,13,15.

The Match 5 winners were Sheila Coyle Casey, Dunfanaghy and Nancy Nelis, Drimnaraw. This week’s Jackpot is €3450.

A bed push in aid of the minor board will take place on this Bank Holiday Monday, May 1st from Creeslough to Dunfanaghy and all donations greatly appreciated.

Well done to the boys who secured a great win in their first match of the season away to Gaoth Dobhair last Wednesday evening.

CLOUGHANEELY

Reachtáilfear Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Dhún na nGall ar an Fhál Charrach an deireadh seachtaine seo. Guímid gach ráth ar na foirne uilig. Tá súil againn go mbeidh scaiftí móra i láthair ag na cluichí uilig. Beidh na torthaí uilig le fail ar Facebook/Twitter i gcaitheamh dheireadh na seachtaine.

Rinne Cloich Cheann Fhaola an turas fada go Béal Átha Seanaidh ag deireadh na seachtaine. Bhuail Aodh Ruadh foireann tacaíochta Chloich Cheann Fhaola 1-8|2-4. Bhí léar mór d’fhoireann shinsireach Chloich Cheannfhaola ag imirt sacair do Ghleann Átha (comhghairdeas leo!) Dé Domhnaigh agus thug Aodh Ruadh bualadh mór Chloich Cheannfhaola.

Congratulations to Glenea United winners of the Ulster Junior Shield and the Sunday side winning the Donegal Premier at the weekend. Both teams are made up of many of our club players.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday, April 19th were 5,9,13,14,16,20. There was no jackpot winner. We had five match 5's and the one winner drawn. The winners €100 was Anne Marie Kieran, Malahide. The jackpot this week is €3,150.

There will be a child protection course in Clubhouse this Friday at 7pm. Anyone interested in doing the course, contact Martin Terry 0876699208 or Martin Duggan (086) 311 9186 as spaces are limited.

Well done to our U-12s who participated in another very successful Go Games event in Croke Park last weekend. A special thanks to managers and helpers who travelled with the team.

Well done to the u-12s who defeated Gaoth Dobhair last week 5-10 to 2-4.



REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 8 9 12 20. The €50 winners were Gerry McTiernan, Dromahair, Co Leitrim, Kieran Rafferty, Aughafad Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, Claire Bleeks, 37 North St, Stewartsown, Co Tyrone. This week's jackpot is €5,550.

The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express their sincere and deepest sympathy to the family of Sean McEniff on his very sad passing last week. Sean's contribution to our community organisations over the years was immeasurable and his presence among us will be sorely missed. Ar dheis de go raibh an anam.

As a mark of respect to Sean last weekend's matches against St Eunan’s were postponed.

Congratulations to Realt's Paul Murphy and the Donegal minor squad who won the Ulster Shield final against Armagh, in Garvaghy last Saturday.

The minors play their rescheduled match against Kilcar on Wednesday night in Towney. They currently sit top of their league section following two more impressive victories last week against Killybegs and Naomh Mhuire.

The U12s unfortunately lost out to Killybegs last week. They have their last league game this Tuesday at home against St.Nuals. The U14s lost out away to Robert Emmets on Monday night. Realt Ruadh Ladies, lost out on Sunday to St Nauls.

The U12 squad enjoyed a very enjoyable day in Croke Park when they took part in the Littlewoods Ireland sponsored Go Games Activities Day last Saturday. Big thanks to their mentors David Smyth, Michael McMahon, Seamie Granaghan and Cody Granaghan who looked after the lads on the day.

FOUR MASTERS

There was one winner of the lotto jackpot of €300 on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Joe Britton C/O Britton's Pharmacy and Siobhan Logue , C/O Michael Kelly. The numbers drawn were 8,12,15 and 16.

Three deserving players from the Four Masters u12 hurling panel were selected for the Ulster G.A.A. activity day to Croke Park on Saturday last. They joined players from across Donegal for the Littlewoods Ireland Stadium tour and matches on the hallowed turf.

Daniel Quinn, Liam Quinn, and Dylan Cleary were rewarded for their dedication and love of hurling in the club with this amazing opportunity. Thanks to Helena Quinn for travelling with the lads on the day.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh showed absolutely no mercy as they ripped Cloughaneely asunder in a one-sided clash on Sunday in Fr Tierney Park.

The reserves had a strong squad available for their match at Fr Tierney Park on Friday evening and scraped through with a narrow hard fought 1-8 to 2-4 victory over Cloughaneely.

The minors were unlucky not to get the better of table toppers Naomh Conaill in a rollercoaster of a game in Fr Tierney Park last Wednesday.

The under 14s' competitive season gets under way next May Bank Holiday Monday with two sides in action. The Division One lads face Dungloe in Fr Tierney Park, while the Division Two side take on Bundoran in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The second week of the Bakery Cup saw Matt Gillespie's team record their second win as they got the better of Kyle Murray's side. The other game of the day saw Colm McGloin and Corey Ryan's side defeat Cian Rooney and Shane Duffy's men to earn their first win of their Bakery Cup campaign. The competition goes into hiatus now for a period with the onus moving to league games.

The under 12 Division One team played an understrength Dungloe team on Friday and won easily enough. Best wishes to Dungloe player Luke who broke his arm in an unfortunate accident. The reserve team included a number of U-10 players who coped well with the step up in grade. The Division Two team travelled to Bundoran and came out on the losing side of what was a good game of football.

The Under 10s are playing Derrygonnelly this Friday in Derrygonnelly.

A young Realt Ruadh ladies side travelled to Mountcharles on Sunday but lost 3-13 to 1-4.

The Realt Ruadh team was Natasha Gormley; Lauren Moore, Sarah Gallagher, Bronagh Kelly; Hannah Doherty, Shelley Loughlin, Orlaith Gallagher; Meagan McGee, Briana Maher; Mary Flora Scott, Roisín McGloin, Anna Rafferty; Sarah Daly, Danika Doherty, Cliodhna Kerr. Subs: Maura Travers, Áine Gillespie, Aimee McCafferty, Cáit Gillespie and Dearbhla O’Moore.

The under 14s will be taking on St Eunan's in Letterkenny this Saturday.

The senior hurlers return to Donegal League action this Friday when they host MacCumhaill's in Fr Tierney Park.

The minors played Buncrana in Fr Tierney Park on the same evening, although the lads lost, it was their best performance of the season against a very strong Inishowen outfit.

On Saturday four of our under 12s had a great day at the Ulster Activity Day in Croke Park. The four lads were Cian McKenna, Mickey Doogan, Tommy Winters and Kenzie Lee Ayres. Hopefully this will be the first of many appearances for them in Croke Park.

On Sunday our under 6s, under 8s and under 10s travelled to a blitz in MacCumhaill Park hosted by MacCumhaills. The lads did well in all games against MacCumhaills and Saint Eunan's. We created a little bit of history on Sunday by fielding an under 6 hurling team for the first time ever.

The under 14s made the long trip to Buncrana on Thursday last and suffered their first defeat of the season. The All-County Féile took place in the Centre of Excellence in Convoy on Sunday. Unfortunately the lads never performed on the day and did not qualify for National Féile.

This weekend sees a lot of inter-county action for Donegal underage squads. First up on Friday evening the minors are up against Monaghan in the Ulster Shield semi-final. Stephen Anderson, Conal Sweeny and Brian McHenry are all part of this squad.

On Saturday there are Ulster blitzes taking place in Owenbeg and Garvaghey. The under 14s are playing in Owenbeg and Shane Duffy is part of this squad. The under 15s and under 16s are in action in Garvaghey. Senan Rooney is on the under 15 squad, while Adam Rami is on the under 16 panel. We wish all the lads well and congratulate them all on making these squads.

There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €2,500. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 6, 7, 11, 14 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Pat Gruddy, c/o Pat's Bar; Breege Loughlin, Moy Road; John Faherty, Portnason; Paul Gillespie, Kildoney; and Mattie Maguire, Ballyshannon Garda Station. Next draw is in the Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €2,600 on Sunday.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 7,8,13,15. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,250 There were two match 3 winners, Flor Nolan, 5 Points and Brenda O'Donnell, Kilcar.

In conjunction with An Foróige Drug and Alcohol Project the Minor Board are providing a fun six week drug education programme. This programme is free of charge, starting Thursday 4th May in the club rooms, Fintra from 6.30-7.30pm for 6 weeks for children aged 12-15 years of age.

If you wish your child to partake in this course please text Erin on 087 7845561 .

Well done and thank you to all the children who took part in this year's Easter Camp. It wouldn't have been possible without the help of all the coaches, organisers, tea room staff and mammys and daddys who all helped out. There were almost 120 children at the camp each day.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn out were 7-8-14-16. The €50 winners were Eileen Sharos, Leitir and Poggy O Donnell, Keeneys Bar. Next week’s Jackpot is €10,000.

Jigsaw Donegal will hold a talk in the Naomh Conaill clubhouse on Tuesday 9th May. It will start at 7.30pm and last about 50 minutes to one hour.

Naomh Conaill would like to thank all the Cast and backstage crew from the wonderful League of Extraordinary Glenties men play which was on over the Easter weekend, Thanks to all sponsors and to you the public for being a fantastic audience on both nights.

NAOMH BRID

Another great display from our U12s at home against Na Rossa in round four of the league. It’s two points on the board and puts us top of the table. Team and scorers: Liam Given; Tadhg McGarrigle 1-1, Cale Breslin 0-2, Patrick Gormley 1-1; Mickey Harron 1-2, Aaron Mc Grory 1-7, Declan Maguire 1-0; Callum Mc Cafferty 1-1, John Britton 0-1' John Anderson 0-1, Adam Lyons 3-2. Subs: Eoin Gallagher 0-1, Adrian O Brien, Eoin Mullaney, Corey O Hart, Jamie Anderson, Dylan Mc Grory, Callum Doherty Kennedy.

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo U16s went down to a good Naomh Muire side on Monday evening in Pettigo. Team: Joseph Barron, Eamon McGrane , Ethan Mangan, Sean Goldrick, Cathir McGrath, Paul Diver captain 0-1, Matthew Gallagher 0-1, Aaron Calvey 0-2, Matias Hendez, Sean Maher 1-3, Conor Honney, Gary Given, Daniel Brogan, Sub: James Britton.

The seniors lost out to Naomh Muire at the weekend and are due to play Downings away on Saturday.

The club are running a Poker Classic at the Dew Drop Inn on Friday 12th May at 9.30pm. Top prizes with a €30 entry fee. Refreshments served come along join the fun!

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,150. The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 7, 20, 23. The €25 winners were Irene Walls, Catriona McCole, Paul Doherty, Irene Timoney.

La na gclubanna is cancelled until main pitch is opened. Date to be announced.

ST NAULS

The seniors had a good win over Letterkenny Gaels on Sunday last.

Congratulations to Eilish Ward and the County Donegal ladies on their win over Galway.

Just over three weeks from our first draw in our Naomh Naille ten-week club development draw. The first draw takes place in the St Naul’s clubhouse on Friday, May 12th.

Ticket money will be collected this Thursday at the Clubhouse at 8.30pm.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 18 ,21 ,27 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag : J. Ghallchóir, Dún Dumháin, Treasa Bn Uí Chonchúir, Dún Mór, Ben Hughie Mac Giolla Bhríde, An Mhuirleog, Kevin Ó Hagan f/ch Joe, Jonathan Taylor, Dún Fionnachaidh, Aodh Ó Dochartaigh, f/ch Joe, Gerry Bryceland, Baile na nGallóglach, Bradley agus Dracie Ní Bhaoil, Na Dúnaibh. Fuair siad €20 an duine. John Mhicí Rua Mac Giolla Bhríde a fuair an duais tinrimh agus Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan 1 Bealtaine agus €4,900 atá sa phota óir.

Na Girseachaí FaoI Aois , Faoi - 12. The U-12s have played two games recently. They travelled to St. Micheal’s a week ago where they played two games, winning one and losing one. They all had a great evening.

They played Termon on Tuesday evening at home and in a very good game they came through in the end.

Faoi–14 - Dé Domhnaigh is chuaigh thart bhí cluiche ag na girseachaí Faoi-14 sa bhaile in éadan Ard a’ Ratha. Bhí cluiche maith anseo agus bhí an bhuaidh ag na Dúnaibh sa deireadh. Beidh siad ag taisteal go dtí Naomh Naille Dé Domhnaigh seo chugainn an 30ú Aibreán, beidh an bus ag fágáil ag a 9 a chlog.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers lost out in their match against league leaders St Nauls on Sunday.

The weekend of 6th and 7th May is going to be a busy one for the hurlers of Letterkenny Gaels as they cycle and Puc their way to GAA headquarters at Croke Park in Dublin. The virtual Cyclathon and Puckathon will take place in the Courtyard Shopping Centre and Páirc na nGael, Thorn Road, over the two days.

The novel fundraiser kicks off in the Courtyard Shopping Centre on the Saturday at 11am and the Gaels hope to have the journey of 236k completed on static bikes which were kindly sponsored by Halfords, Letterkenny by 5pm. Club members in teams of four will do the virtual journey alternatively and will be joined on the day by 'Ireland's Fittest Family' Team Leader, Danny Ryan.

On Sunday, attention turns to Páirc na nGael and the Puckathon where Club hurlers young and not so young will virtually Puc their way through the 236k journey where repeated lengths of the pitch will cover the distance.

On Tuesday night our young U-12 girls football team continued their winning ways after a good victory over neighbours Milford. The girls are improving every week and are once again looking forward to their next outing, this time against St. Eunan's. The team on the night were Aoife Sweeney, Gillan Reynolds, Cliodhna Patton, Clodagh O'Connor, Orlaith Carey, Claire Sweeney, Andrea Cutliffe, Niamh Sweeney, Amy Hegerty, Louise Doherty, Tori Ellis and Natasha Tinney.

The U14 Camogie panel were in action at the Feile blitz in Convoy on Sunday last. The results didn't go our way but with 18 out of 23 girls underage next year, it was great experience for the future.

Last Saturday some of Letterkenny Gaels young hurlers made the long journey to Croke Park to take part in a Go Games Tournament. They all played for over 90 minutes on the hallowed ground.

Sympathy is extended to Maura Ui Bhaoill, her sister, Una Friel, their families and the extended Mc Elwaine family, Fanad on the sudden passing of their brother, Seamus.

Ar dheis Dé do raibh a h'anam dhílis.

An Tearmainn

The Reserves had no game on Sunday last as na Cealla Beaga were unable to field. The seniors lost out by 4 points when Killybegs scored a point followed rapidly by a goal in the last 3 minutes of the game. This weekend Buncrana visit the Burn Road, 1.30 pm for the Reserves and 3pm for the Seniors.

BINGO: Well done to Nancy McFadden who won our club lotto of €1,700 on a ticket purchased at Bingo, This week we especially look forward to the support of our under 16 girls and their families.

Numbers drawn in the lotto were 4, 13, 16 and 24. Match 3 winners were Paul McLaughlin, Catherine Callaghan, Marian McFadden and Margaret Alcorn. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins with James Boyle, Don Gallagher and Benny Gallagher coordinating.

LADIES: Many congratulations to Geraldine, Emer, Roisín, Nicole, Therese & Lucy on Donegal's qualification for the Division 1 League Final, to be played against Cork on Sunday, 7th May in Parnell Park, Dublin.

The ladies lost out to Glenfin on Sunday last in the shield competition.

Under 14s training continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

The Termon U12 boys played a league match against Gael Fhánada in TriaLocha on Wednesday evening and were victorious. Next up is a trip to Glenswilly for game 5 on Wednesday May 3rd.

Chaill na gasúraí f15 amach in éadan Gaoth Dobhair i gComórtas Pheil na Gaeltachta Dé Domhnaigh seo caite.

Well done to our U16 boys who put in an excellent team performance when defeating Fanad Gaels 4.13 - 1.03 in Rd 2 of the NRB Div 1 League.

Our Minor boys have qualified for the NRB Div 2 Shield Final after defeating Lifford on Tuesday evening. The Final is fixed for this Friday evening, April 28th. Good luck boys.