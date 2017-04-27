Katie-George Dunlevy back in training with Tokyo Olympics the target

Irish Paralympic gold medal cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy is back in training and has set her sights on the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

The gold and silver medalist from the 2016 Rio Paralympics is currently at a special training camp in Mallorca in preparation for the season ahead which gets underway next month.

The English-born Dunlevy qualifies to represent Ireland through her father John Dunlevy, who is a native of Mountcharles.

Speaking to the Democrat this week John said Katie had her mind made up and she is hoping to once again represent Ireland at the Olympics.

“Hopefully, the funding will be in place that is need to put in the preparation for such a big event,” he said.

Katie and her tandem partner Eve McChrystal won gold in the B Road Race Time Trial, and silver in the Road Race, in Rio.

Katie’s next big target is the World Paralympic Championships which are on in South Africa in August.

Katie and Eve are due to have their first competitive outing since Rio next month at a World Cup event in Italy.