Day 2 disappointment for Rachael and Sam

After a good opening day at the European Badminton Championships in Denmark on Tuesday, there was defeat on Wednesday for Rachael Darragh and Sam Magee in their respective games.

Rachael lost her second round match to Luise Helm from Germany, 21-12 and 21-11.

And Sam teamed up with his brother Josh in the men’s doubles. But the Donegal pair lost the first game 21-14 before going down 21-19 in the second and bowing out of the championship.

Rachael has another chance when she teams up with Sara Boyle for the women’s doubles later on Wednesday evening.

The Irish pair are due to face the Finnish pair of Nystrom and Pekkola.

Meanwhile, Chloe and Sam McGee, who caused something of an upset in their first round win over 2016 European Championships bronze medallists Selena Piek and Jacco Arends in the mixed doubles, are back in second round action on Thursday.