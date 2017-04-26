Magees have a good opening day at the European Badminton Championships

The Donegal brother and sister combination of Chloe and Sam Magee and their niece Rachael Darragh had good opening days at the European Badminton Championship, in Kolding, Denmark on Tuesday. All three won their opening games at the championships.

Chloe and Sam Magee pulled off one of the results of the day with their victory over the number five seeds and the former world number 12 pair of Jaccon Piek and Selena Arends from Holland.



Chloe and Sam had to call on their vast experience to win the match 21-17, 23-21.

And their niece Rachael Darragh also came out on top in her first round match in the women’s singles with a 23-12 and 22-20 win over Flore Vadenhoucke of Belgium.

In all, Ireland had three winners on day one of the championship. Ireland No. 1 Scott Evan also came through his match with Fiore Vadenhoucke, in the men’s singles.

Evans lost his first game 17-21 before taking the next two games 21-17 to advance to the second round.

Sam and Rachael are back in action on Wednesday. Sam will be joined by his brother Josh in the men’s doubles.

And it promises to be a busy day for Rachael. She has her second round match in the singles.

She also teams up with Sara Boyle in the women’s doubles