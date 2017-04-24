Donegal hurlers drawn away to Tyrone this Saturday

After their fantastic victory over Armagh in the Nicky Rackard Cup at the weekend, Donegal hurlers will be back in action in the competition again this Saturday.

Donegal have been drawn to play away to Tyrone in Round 2A. Tyrone had a narrow one point victory over Monaghan in their opening game on Saturday.

The GAA have also confirmed the venues and times for the various games and Tyrone will host Donegal at Carrickmore at 3pm on Saturday.

Derry will host Longford while in Round 2B, Armagh will be at home to Louth.