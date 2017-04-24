Entries pouring in ahead of Sunday's North West 10k

Registrations are pouring in for this year's North West 10k charity road race and walk which takes place in Letterkenny on Sunday.

Runners and walkers have been registering on-line ahead of the event which this year celebrates its 21st anniversary.

Once again, huge crowds are expected to take part in an event that attracts entries from all over Donegal and beyond.

And the organisers are urging those who haven't entered yet, to do so as soon as they can.

“People can still register on-line at www.northwest10k.com and I would urge as many runners and walkers as possible to do so,” North West 10k committee chairperson Neil Martin said.

“We will be opening a registration office at Letterkenny Community Centre on this Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-7pm. The office will also be open on Saturday afternoon from 3-6 pm.

“Those who have registered on-line can come along during these times to pick up their t-shirts, numbers and chip timing. Registrations on Sunday will close at 1pm sharp.”

The race and walk will start at 2pm.

This year's two benefiting charities are the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre and the Friends and Family of Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan.

