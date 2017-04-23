Milford earn draw at St. Michael's

St. Michael’s . . . 1-10

Milford . . . 2-7

A point deep into injury time by Darragh Black and goals from Cathal McGettigan and Lucas Black earned Milford a share of the spoils at the Bridge against a St. Michaels team who were missing many of their regular players.

Andrew Kelly scored a penalty late in the first half but Milford came back from three points down to earn a draw.

ST MICHAEL'S: Mark Anthony McGinley; James Henry Alcorn, Kieran Kelly, Ruairi Friel; Liam Paul Ferry 0-1, Ciaran The Rock Gallagher, OIsin Langan; Martin McElhinney 0-1, Michael Langan 0-2; Chris McElhinney, Daniel McLaughlin 0-3, Andrew Kelly 1-1; Kieran McGinley 0-1, Odhran McFadden 0-1 and Keelan McGee.

Subs: Hugh O’Donnell and Liam Kelly for Kieran McGinley and James Henry Alcorn.

MILFORD: C. McGettigan; Eunan McNulty, Tony McNulty, TJ Everson; David Curley 0-1, Paddy Peoples, Tony McNamee 0-1; Christopher Barrett 0-1, Joey Cullen; Cathal McGettigan 1-2, Kieran Barrett, G. Merritt; Kyle Black 0-1, Pauric Curley and Darragh Black 1-1.

REFEREE: Jimmy White Killybegs.



Dungloe . . . 0-13

Glenswilly . . . 3-11

Leon Kelly, Cathal Gallagher and Gary McFadden scored the goals as Glenswilly picked up their first win of the season against Dungloe, in Rosses Park.

Michael Murphy kicked 0-8 and also cracked a second half penalty off the post.

Noel McBride for the second week in a row top- scored for Dungloe, who got off to a great start.

The locals led by seven points at the end of the first quarter thanks to points from Shaun Sharkey, Ryan Greene, Adam Neely, Noel McBride, Christy Greene and Corey Gallagher.

But two goals in the final quarter from Leon Kelly and Cathal Gallagher and five Michael Murphy points saw the Dr Maguire Cup holders go in 2-5 to 0-9 up at half-time.

Dungloe struggled in the second half as Glenswilly applied the pressure and the locals were outscored 1-6 to 0-4 in the second 30 minutes.

Gary McFadden’s goal in the middle of the half was the final nail in Dungloe’s coffin.

Dungloe scorers: Noel McBride (0-3, 1f), Christy Greene (0-2), Ryan Greene (0-2, 1f), Adam Neely (0-2, 1f), Shaun McGee (0-2, 1f), Corey Gallagher, Shaun Sharkey (0-1) each.

Glenswilly: Michael Murphy (0-8, 3f), Leon Kelly (1-1), Cathal Gallagher (1-0), Gary McFadden (1-0), Oisin Crawford, Caoimhin Marley (0-1) each.



Gaoth Dobhair . . . 4-12

Four Masters . . . 0-9

Gaoth Dobhair registered their first league points this year with a 15-point victory over Four Masters in Magheragallon.

The locals, who were without the injured Micheál Carroll and Ciarán Gillespie, hit the net four times with all four goals scored in the opening half.

Odhran MacNiallais from the penalty spot after Eamon McGee was brought down scored the first goal.

Four Masters, who were without Karl Lacey, responded with four unanswered points from Conor McDaid, Seán O’Kennedy, Kevin McBrearty and Patrick Reid, to race into a three point lead.

Gaoth Dobhair's first score in 23 minutes was an Eamon McGee goal to tie up the game at 2-0 to 0-6.

Odhrán MacNiallais edged Gaoth Dobhair one ahead three minutes later before Gavin McBride struck for the home team’s third goal.

And MacNiallais struck for goal number four and 4-2 to 0-6, and half-time lead.

Gaoth Dobhair took full advantage of the wind in the second half and Gavin McBride, Naoise Ó Baoill, Mac Niallais, Niall Friel and Neil McGee all found the range.

Conor McDaid scored Four Masters' second half points.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Odhrán Mac Niallais (2-2), Éamonn McGee (1-0), Gavin McBride (1-5), Neil McGee (0-2), Niall Friel 0-2), Naoise Ó Baoill (0-1).

Four Masters: Conor McDaid (0-5), Dáire Quinn, Seán O’Kennedy, Kevin McBrearty, Patrick Reid (0-1) each.