Dazzling Donegal hammer Galway to reach league final

Dazzling Donegal strode confidently into their first ever National Football League final after hammering Galway in a superb team performance in Sligo on Sunday.

Donegal 5-11

Galway 1-7

And, once again the deadly duo of Geraldine “Messi” McLaughlin and Yvonne McMonagle made Galway sup sorrow from a rusty spoon.

For Donegal’s “Twin Towers” hit a sparkling 5-8 between them and the game Westerners were not able to contain the “Termonator” and McMonagle.

McLaughlin finished with a stunning total of 4-4

McLaughlin and McMonagle combined for the crucial score of the opening half when McLaughlin was hauled down and calmly dispatched the resultant penalty to the net.

Donegal harshly lost midfielder Katie Herron to a yellow card five minutes from the interval as the winners deservedly led by 1-4 to 0-3 at half-time.

But McLaughlin and McMonagle sprang to life brilliantly on the resumption and hit two killer goals in the third quarter to effectively seal a memorable victory.

McLaughlin then added two more goals for good measure to seal a truly great day for Donegal Ladies GAA.