Kelly warms up for Monaghan with Lark in the Park win

Donegal driver Donagh Kelly warmed up for Sunday’s Monaghan Stages Rally by winning the Lark in the Park Rally in Derry on Saturday afternoon.



Kelly and his co-driver Conor Foley, in their Ford Fiesta WRC, took the number one position ahead of fellow Donegal driver Joe McGonigle from Muff.

McGonigle, with Ciaran Geaney calling the notes, were in a R5 Skoda Fabia.

Kelly and Foley are heading for Monaghan on Sunday morning for the Monaghan Rally, which is a round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

The Lark in the Park was run over six stages made up of three runs in St Columba’s Park and three runs over Grianan of Aileach.