Magnificent victory for Donegal hurlers over Armagh

Dazzling Donegal scored a magnificent and thoroughly deserved victory over Armagh in one of their greatest ever displays at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday.

Donegal 1-19

Armagh 0-13

Superbly led by team captain Danny Cullen, the winners were never in any real trouble against a lethargic looking Orchard County.

The outstanding Davin Flynn hit the crucial score of this encounter, a rocketed goal, a mere 16 seconds into the second half to put the winners into a 1-10 to 0-6 lead-having led by 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval.

Armagh had no answers to the silken skills of the ex-Tipperary Intermediate star who finished with a tally of 1-5.

Ex-Orchard star Declan Coulter was also a major factor in this memorable win for Donegal who had not beaten Armagh in 16 years.

But in truth, this was one of the most complete displays ever delivered by a Donegal hurling team.

And this victory should give them confidence for some tough tests that lie ahead in this hotly contested competition.