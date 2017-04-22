Gallen stars for Donegal in Ulster Shield victory

Donegal might not have been at their best, but they still eased to an eight-point victory over Armagh in the Ulster Minor Shield final in Garvaghey on Saturday.



Donegal 1-11

Armagh 0-6



Shaun Paul Barrett’s side played well in the first half and were 1-06 to 0-1 up at half-time.

But they found themselves under the cosh for much of the second half as Armagh enjoyed the majority of the possession. The losers, however, were guilty of a succession of missed chances, and that in the end, proved their downfall.

Donegal were helped by a rather soft penalty which was awarded on the stroke of half time.

Aaron Doherty fed Keelan McGroddy in front of goal but as the Downings man let the ball slip from his grasp, an Armagh defender was penalised for a late challenge on McGroddy and a penalty was awarded. Oisin Gallen, one of Donegal’s best performers over the hour, converted.

Gallen scored 1-3 for Donegal in the first half and by the finish, his total was out to 1-6.

Peadar Mogan, scorer of three points, was another player to catch the eye for Donegal while Conor O’Donnell and Ronan Docherty at midfield and Karl McGlynn and Paul Murphy in defence, also played well.

Of concern for the Donegal management will be their team’s second half display. Yet, they still managed to knock over enough second half points to stay well ahead of their opponents.

They were 1-9 to 0-4 to the good after the third quarter and as both teams made several changes, Donegal scored a couple of delightful late points through Conor O’Donnell and Mogan.

Those scores helped Donegal to a comfortable win in the end but the focus now switches firmly to the championship opener with Antrim in four weeks.

Donegal: Sean Taylor; Michael McGroary, Aaron Deeney, Karl McGlynn; Colin McFadden, Luke Gavigan, Paul Murphy; Conor O’Donnell (0-1), Ronan Docherty; Paddy Dolan (0-1), Aaron Doherty, Keelan McGroddy; Peadar Mogan (0-3, 2f), Oisin Gallen (1-6, 4f, 1pen), Brian O’Donnell.

Subs: Oisin Purdy for McGroddy (45), Shay Doherty for Dolan (45), Ryan McMahon for McFadden (51), Lanty Molloy for B O’Donnell (57), Fionn Gallagher for Murphy (58), Jack McSharry for Docherty (59).

Armagh: Mark McGill; Jack Haddock, Sean McCarthy, Eamonn McCabe; Ryan Meehan, Jamie Haughey, Ronan McGuinness; Kieran Doyle, Ziggy Burnickis; Justin Kearns, Tiernan Kelly, Leo Monteiro; Cian McConville, Conor Turbitt, Aidan McConville.

Subs: James Shortt for McGuinness (b card, 27), Niall McGuinness for Monteiro (30), Aodhan McEvoy for Kearns (37), Ryan Hughes for A. McConville (51).

Referee: James Lewis (Fermanagh).