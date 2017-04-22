Harte of the matter - with Jimmy Harte

We are delighted to welcome Jimmy Harte as a weekly columnist to the Donegal Democrat. Here's his first instalment:

It has been an interesting few weeks when Donegal almost got to the Allianz National League final and Finn Harps beat Derry City in Buncrana.

It was part of a learning curve for Donegal that will stand to them in the months ahead. They lost many experienced players and it seemed difficult to build a team from virtually scratch but they did and fair play to the team for getting on with the job. Time will tell and I am sure the Ulster title is within their range this year.

As for Finn Harps they are an unpredictable group as recent months show. Having lost to Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, and having to play Derry City away, I am sure the pundits were writing them off before kick-off. At the end of 90 minutes they had proved the critics wrong and gained a famous victory, not in the Brandywell but in Buncrana! It may be the victory that gives them confidence to build on and finish the season to build for the future. It will be an interesting season in Finn Park and I'm sure there will be many anxious days ahead for Ollie Horgan and his troops, I predict they will stay up and build for another season.

When Harps were doing well in the past it gave the county a boost and time will tell whether this team can match the days of the 1970s when Finn Park was jammed with crowds waiting for the team to be roared onto the pitch. It is important for the local community that they have a team to look up to.

The economic benefits must be taken into account when analysing the victories of teams whether it is GAA or soccer. Sports victories are rare for Donegal men or women but when it happens it is all the more pleasing.

The prospect of a young Killybegs man, Seamus Coleman, to captain an international team and then cruelly taken out in a game by a leg break is hard to take. I'm sure with the right medical people at hand and his determination I think we will see him pull on the blue jersey again at Everton in the not too distant future. The sight of big players and officials from Everton visiting Killybegs to see Seamie Coleman puts in into perspective and will give many a Donegal lad hope for the future.

When sport does well, the community does well. Success filters through the community and has a lasting impression on us. When Donegal won the All-Ireland in 1992 it was a godsend for communities and it gave kids of all ages a chance to dream a little and set their sights on becoming the next Declan Bonner or Martin McHugh.

Coleman's success shows that no matter where you come from you can harbour the dream of sporting success. People around you get confidence from playing in the same pitches. They get great confidence knowing that Seamie Coleman played in that pitch and became one of the best full-backs in the continent. He will have many days ahead. He deserves it and long may it last.

Young people need targets to strive towards and taking part in sport helps them reach their target. Coleman's story is important because it shows they don't have to be from a city in England to be successful. He shows the pride and importance that goes along with it to play for your favourite club and your country. The benefits for our community are plain to be seen.

More importantly sport enables young people to engage in physical activity at a time when their bodies needs stimulation and structure. A good sport in youth gives kids the mental wellbeing to progress in whatever path they choose. A good student will have a grounding in the community and it helps with the development of the personality in youth and gives them skills for life. What the youth of today need are achievable goals in life and with the right motivation and guidance it should be achievable. The secret of successful growing up is to be in control of yourself.

What does this all mean for the youths of Donegal? I think it gives them a focus and a goal to achieve and they will pass it onto their children who can continue the journey of youth.

We all have a part to play in the future of sport in Donegal. Whether it is for the youth of today or the stars of tomorrow will be interesting.