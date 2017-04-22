Ciaran Doherty storms to victory at Milford 5k

Ciaran Doherty's good run of form continued on Friday night when he stormed to a comfortable victory in the Milford Community Games 5k road race and walk.

The Letterkenny AC man ran a brilliant 15.23 which was almost a minute and a half quicker than his clubmate Raymond Birch in second in 16.45.

Kevin Logue of Cranford AC was third overall and first Junior in 16.49 with Paddy Ryan of Milford AC fourth in 16.57.

The first senior woman home was Leoni Mullen in 19.18.

Here's a run-down on the results:

1. 885 Ciaran Doherty m Men 40 Letterkenny AC 15:23

2. 851 Raymond Birch m Senior Men Letterkenny AC 16:45

3. 895 Kevin Logue m Junior Men Cranford AC 16:49

4. 858 Paddy Ryan m Senior Men Milford AC 16:57

5. 866 Marty Lynch m Senior Men Milford AC 17:18

6. 890 Paul O Donnell m Men 40 Tara AC 17:19

7. 887 Declan Ferry m Senior Men Rosses AC 17:45

8. 889 Eamonn McGee m Men 40 Rosses AC 17:48

9. 897 Damien McBride m Senior Men Milford AC 17:50

10. 865 Michael McHugh m Men 40 Milford AC 17:50

11. 892 Peter O Donnell m Senior Men Milford AC 18:03

12. 833 Dara McNulty m Men 40 Foyle Valley AC 18:20

13. 855 Anthony Sweeney m Senior Men Milford AC 18:43

14. 873 Joe Gallagher m Men 40 Milford AC 19:00

15. 861 Shaun McHugh m Men 40 Milford AC 19:10

16. 911 Danny McLaughlin m Men 40 Ray Men on the Move 19:17

17. 840 Leoni Mullen f Senior Women 19:18

18. 910 James Whoriskey m Senior Men Milford AC 19:30

19. 867 Eoin Sheehy m Men 40 Milford AC 19:31

20. 844 Damien Crossan m Senior Men 19:50

21. 908 Karen Gallagher f Junior Women Finn Valley AC 20:01

22. 843 Owen Coyle m Men 50 Rosses AC 20:04

23. 902 Gillian Marley f Senior Women Milford AC 20:12

24. 860 Philip McGovern m Men 40 Milford AC 20:37

25. 838 David Connors m Senior Men Milford AC 20:43

26. 903 Shauna McGeehan f Senior Women Letterkenny AC 20:43

27. 880 Leslie Speer m Men 50 20:57

28. 883 Noel Irwin m Men 40 Ray Men on the Move 21:01

29. 856 Peter McBride m Men 40 Cranford Men on the Move 21:10

30. 906 Siobhan McHugh f Women 40 Milford AC 21:12

31. 857 Alan Mailey m Senior Men Convoy AC 21:16

32. 852 Irene McFadden f Women 40 Letterkenny AC 21:17

33. 882 Cormac O Kane m Men 40 Ray Men on the Move 21:36

34. 878 Frank McTaggart m Men 40 Milford AC 21:42

35. 845 Richard Raymond m Men 60+ Letterkenny AC 21:49

36. 837 John Ward m Senior Men Milford AC 21:57

37. 894 Mark Carr m Senior Men Milford AC 21:58

38. 879 Ivan Simms m Senior Men 21:58

39. 854 Eimear McClafferty f Senior Women 22:00

40. 884 Eamonn Kerr m Men 40 Ray Men on the Move 22:04

41. 842 Mark Donaghey m Men 40 Lifford Strabane AC 22:04

42. 904 Paula Hegarty f Senior Women Milford AC 22:07

43. 841 Roisin McGinley f Women 50 Lifford Strabane AC 22:13

44. 881 David Speer m Senior Men 22:20

45. 896 Frank McGettigan m Men 60+ Milford AC 22:29

46. 839 Edel Bradley f Senior Women Milford AC 22:49

47. 898 Pauric Curley m Senior Men 23:07

48. 832 Nigel Black m Men 40 23:19

49. 876 Tara Hegarty f Senior Women Finn Valley AC 23:45

50. 909 Nancy McNamee f Women 50 Finn Valley AC 23:46

51. 888 Padraig Joe McGee m Men 40 23:57

52. 853 Anne Marie Stewart f Women 40 Shape up Fitness 24:18

53. 859 Jim Callaghan m Men 50 24:20

54. 875 Barry Carr m Senior Men 24:36

55. 846 Kevin Shields m Senior Men 24:54

56. 869 Patrick Shiels m Men 50 Rossnakill 25:00

57. 907 John McCleary m Men 50 Ray Men on the Move 25:00

58. 831 Eileen O Gorman f Women 50 Milford AC 25:05

59. 834 Philip Connolly m Men 60+ Letterkenny AC 25:13

60. 871 Anne Sweeney f Senior Women Shape up Fitness 25:20

61. 830 Geraldine Flood f Women 40 Shape up Fitness 26:55

62. 862 Paul Buchanan m Men 40 Ray Men on the Move 27:17

63. 868 Noelle White f Senior Women 27:39

64. 891 Connie McGranaghan f Women 40 27:40

65. 877 Sinead McTaggert f Women 40 Milford AC 27:41

66. 863 John Fitzgerald m Men 60+ Milford AC 27:41

67. 835 Nancy Gallagher f Women 50 Marathon Gang 28:04

68. 864 Brid Nash f Senior Women Milford AC 28:32

69. 847 Stephen Sheridan m Men 50 Shape up Fitness 28:41

70. 899 Lorraine Kerr f Women 40 29:00

71. 849 Fiona McConnell f Women 40 Shape up Fitness 29:15

72. 870 Desmond Brownlee m Men 60+ Lagan Valley AC 30:25

73. 836 Mary O Donnell f Women 60+ Milford AC 31:01

74. 848 Anne Doherty f Women 40 Shape up Fitness 31:36

75. 850 Kathleen McCourt f Women 40 Shape up Fitness 31:37

76. 872 Samantha Simms f Women 40 Milford AC 31:47

77. 874 Hazel Simms f Senior Women 31:57

78. 905 Emily Harte f Junior Women 37:29

79. 893 Abbie Curran f Junior Women 37:30

80. 901 Kiera Kerr f Junior Women 37:30

81. 886 Eleanor Roarty f Senior Women 40:47

82. 900 Margaret Boyce f Women 60+ 41:00