Boyles and Donagh Kelly heading to Monaghan this weekend

Declan Boyle and Donagh Kelly will head the Donegal challenge in the next round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship on Sunday, the Four Seasons Hotel Monaghan Rally.

The Donegal pair will battle with locals, the Moffett brothers, Josh and Sam, who are seeded 1 and 2.

Former champion Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) needs to get back to winning ways if he has designs on a third national victory. He crashed out of the last round in Longford and really needs to secure a strong haul of points from the nine stages around Monaghan town.

Meanwhile, having missed the last round in Longford due to business commitments, Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (Ford Focus WRC) returns to the series as he eyes up a second National crown - he won the series in 2015. His battle with Sam Moffett should be intense.

In the Junior category, Scotstown’s Johnny Treanor (Honda Civic) will be aiming to build on his success on the last round where he beat current series leader Donegal’s Michael Boyle (Honda Civic).

Top 10 Starters:

1. Josh Moffett/Stephen Thornton (Ford Fiesta R5).

2. Sam Moffett/Karl Atkinson (Ford Fiesta WRC)

3. Declan Boyle/Brian Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC)

4. Roy White/James O'Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC)

5. Donagh Kelly/Conor Foley (Ford Focus WRC)

6. Niall Maguire/Enda Sherry (Subaru WRC)

7. Peadar Hurson/Damien Connolly (Ford Fiesta WRC)

8. Stephen Wright/Arthur Kierans (Ford Fiesta R5)

9. Kevin Barrett/Sean Mullally (Subaru WRC)

10.Brendan Cumiskey/Ronan O'Kane (Skoda Fabia R5).

Provisional Championship Positions after Round 2: 1. S. Moffett 41pts; 2. R. White 32pts; 3. N. Maguire 26pts; 4. A. Hetherington 23pts; 5. D. Guest 19pts; 6. D. Boyle 18pts; 7. D. Kelly 17pts; 8. M. Kelly 16pts; 9. S. Maguire 15pts. & 10. M. Donnelly 13pts.