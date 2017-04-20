Big clash in Glenties with Kilcar as visitors

The All County Leagues have a full fixture list this weekend in all five Divisions. All county panellists, senior and U-21, will be available.

The big game in Division One sees Naomh Conaill host Kilcar. These teams have baggage from the final game last year, which ended with some distasteful scenes. It is a fixture that will need a firm hand from referee Enda McFeely.

Elsewhere, St. Eunan’s, Gaoth Dobhair and St. Michael’s should be winners against Bundoran, Four Masters and Milford respectively, while Dungloe host Glenswilly in what could be a close encounter.

In Division Two leaders Naomh Columba and Aodh Ruadh host Malin and Cloughaneely respectively and will be hoping to keep up their 100% starts.

MacCumhaill’s face Ardara, who can’t win at home, but can’t stop winning away. Buncrana should be good enough to defeat Glenfin while Killybegs will hope to build on their win in Ardara, when they host Termon.

In Division Three, St. Naul’s are beginning to build a gap at the top and John McNulty should still have a 100% record when they host Letterkenny Gaels. There should be wins also for Fanad Gaels (v Red Hugh’s), Moville (v Naomh Ultan), Naomh Muire (v N Brid) and Burt (v Downings).

In Division Four, wins are forecast for Urris, Na Rossa, N Padraig, Muff and Carndonagh.