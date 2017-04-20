Donegal straight into championship training after returning from New York

Donegal are back from New York and back in championship mode as the big preparations for next month’s championship clash with Antrim begin in earnest.

Rory Gallagher and his Donegal senior squad returned from their week long trip to the Big Apple on Tuesday.

And Gallagher had his squad back in the gym last night (Wednesday) and they are due to have their first pitch session tonight (Thursday)

“The trip went very well and the players enjoyed themselves and they were given a warm welcome and treated very well by the Donegal community in New York,” Donegal chairman Sean Dunnion (pictured below) , who was a member of the travelling party, told the Democrat.

“The two games went well and they will be of a great benefit to New York and it was good preparation for them ahead their Connacht championship game against Sligo on the May Bank Holiday.”

The Donegal party flew back into Dublin airport on Tuesday and arrived back in the county later on Tuesday evening.

“Rory’s and the team’s focus is now on Antrim. They are due back in the gym tonight (Wednesday) and they are back on the pitch tomorrow night,” said the chairman.

Donegal’s first round Ulster Championship meeting with Antrim in Ballybofey, is just four weeks away from this Sunday, on May 21st.

The preparation will be interrupted by a first round of games in the club championship.

Despite a number of clubs being unhappy, the first round games in the Michael Murphy Senior and Intermediate Championship have been fixed for the weekend of Saturday May 6th and Sunday May 7th.

A number of clubs, who have players on the county senior squad, are unhappy that the championship is going ahead.

But a motion from Kilcar at the last County Committee meeting to postpone the start date was defeated. And so the championship goes ahead as planned and laid out by Donegal CCC.