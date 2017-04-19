"It is good to be talking about football" - Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is happy to be talking about football this week and Friday night’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division tie in Finn Park. (Kick-off 8pm)

It could so easily have been different following Monday night’s clash between central defender Packie Mailey and goalkeeper Harry Doherty, during the EA Sports Cup game with Sligo Rovers in Finn Park, the Harps boss insisted, when speaking to the Democrat yesterday.

The injuries, from a clash of heads, led to the game been held up the best part of 25 minutes as the players received treatment on the field before being removed by ambulance to hospital.

“It was scary at the time but thankfully both Packie and Harry are fine and are going to be okay,” said the Harps boss (pictured below).

“Though they will be out for some time,” added Horgan, who paid tribute to the medics that attended them on the pitch.

“The medics did a wonderful job; our team doctor Dr Armstrong and our team physio Colm O’Neill along with the Sligo physio Tommy Scanlon did an exceptional job of treating the players on the field and I think it is important to acknowledge the work they did.

“We are just delighted that the boys are going to be fine and that we are talking about football and Friday night’s game with Drogheda.

“They both suffered nasty gashes to the head that required stitches. Packie was released from hospital on Monday night and Harry was detained overnight but thankfully he was released on Tuesday.”

Serious injury crisis

The injuries picked up by Doherty and Mailey have added to what Horgan described as more than a serious injury crisis at the club.

BJ Banda, one of the goalscorers in Harps historic first away win over Derry City in Maginn Park, Buncrana on Friday night, suffered a knee injury earlier in Monday night’s game and is going to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

“We are working with a squad of senior players and six

U-19s and after Monday night eight of the squad, all senior players, are on the injury list and will not be available for Friday night.

Doherty, Mailey and Banda join Danny Morrissey and Ciaran O’Connor, Eddie Dsane, Paddy McCourt and Jonny Bonner in the treatment room.

“Those lads are all out of Friday night’s game and Barry Molloy is also extremely doubtful with a calf injury.

“They are all senior players and to have them all out at the one time does weaken our hand.

“But we are just going to have to get on with and the under 19s like Ciaran Kelly, Gareth Doherty, Dylan McCroary and Kealan McDermott, who all played on Monday night, will come into the reckoning.

“It will be an opportunity for them to step-up.”

U-19 goalkeeper Lee McCarron is also expected to be drafted into the squad in place of Harry Doherty.

Simon McGlynn, who impressed against Cockhill in the EA Cup, is also believed to be in the running for a start up front.

Drogheda come to Ballybofey having won one game in eight outings. They went down 3-0 at the Markets Field against Limerick after registering a big three points at home against Shamrock Rovers, with a 2-1 win. The win over the Hoops ended a six game losing sequence.

Drogheda are currently ninth in the league table on nine points with three wins from nine games, and two points behind Harps.

Harps are in seventh place on 11 points from their nine games.