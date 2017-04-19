Donegal GAA Club Call

MALIN

The club has another Ulster champion after Christopher McLaughlin (Fildara) was involved in Donegal under 21s victory over Derry last week in the Ulster final. The team unfortunately lost out to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Ciaran Doherty from Malin Head is through to the McGuigan Cup final with Donegal under 17s after he played at full-back in their semi final win over Down.

The seniors lost out at the weekend to away to Cloughaneely.

This year’s Easter Camp will take place on Wednesday 19th, Thurs 20th and Fri 21st of April from 10 am – 2 pm daily. The camp registration will be in the clubhouse from 9:30pm. Contact Danny Lafferty on 0868988180. There was no winner of this last week’s lotto jackpot of €650. The numbers drawn were 4-2-7-6-1-5-3. The €50 was won by Ann C McLaughlin, Lowerbraghey, Malin Head. The sellers prize was won by Boggs butchers. Next week’s jackpot is €700. The numbers drawn the previous week were 6,5,4,3,2,7,1. The €50 was won by Jack McDaid, Bunn, Glengad.

The club would like to extend their sympathy to the family and friends of Stephen McColgan who died recently.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Things went well at the weekend for both seniors and reserves with wins against Buncrana.

The u10s were delighted with the opportunity to raise funds in the Bank of Ireland Ballybofey for their trip to Beann Eadair in June. Thank you to Cróna McDevitt and her staff in BOI and their customers for their support and Charlie Ferry of SuperValu for donating the hamper. A sum of €432 was raised and the hamper was won by Zach Grant.

The club are running an Easter Camp starting on Tuesday the 18th of April running to Friday the 21st of April. The camp will start at 10 am and end at 2 pm.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,400. The numbers drawn were 2, 12, 19 and 22. There were four match 3 winners who each receive €40: Danno Laverty, Drumboe, Liz and Noelle, Woodlawn, Chris Kelly, Dooballagh and Aoife Sweeney, Corgary. Next week’s jackpot is €5,500.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last were 7,8,3,2,6,5,1,4. The winning sequence was 7,8,3 Martin Sweeney Aveltygort won €50. Next week’s jackpot is €2,550

This week’s 100 Club winner was Barry Doherty, Garrison Hill who won €100.

The u12 girls had their first match of the season away to Robert Emmetts last Tuesday evening. With a massive panel of 23 girls this was a first ever outing for many of the young girls.

All fixture changes for underage games need to go through Kathy/Ciaran. As our seasons is in full swing it’s important that executive is informed to avoid confusion. this is also a insurance issue.

CLOUGHANEELY

D’imir Cloich Cheannfhaola a gcéad cluichí baile den tséasúr Dé Sathairn seo chaite. Ba iad Málainn na cuairteoirí. Bhain foireann tacaíochta Chloich Cheannfhaola agus bhain na sinsir.

Tá an club ag lorg fir/mná le cúidiú a thabhairt le linn deireadh seachtaine comórtas na Condae (29ú Aibreán – 1ú Bealtaine). Teangbháil dhéanamh le Martin (086 3119186) nó Joe (086 8904314) comh luath is féidir.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 2,5,7,10,16,18. There was no jackpot winner. Congratulations to Shane Ferry, Dunmore- who won the €100. Jackpot this week is €3,100.

Well done to our minors who defeated Termon on Easter Monday. Best of luck to the U12’s who were selected to attend an Activity day in Croke Park this Saturday (22nd April). We hope they all enjoy their Croke Park experience.

AODH RUADH

Back in 2014 a 2-7 to 1-9 victory for Glenfin denied Aodh Ruadh promotion to Division Two. It was a very different story on Sunday in Fr Tierney Park. Aodh Ruadh ran out comfortable 14 point winners.

The reserves played their first game of the season in Fr Tierney Park on Sunday. They also won.

Aodh Ruadh minors had an excellent away win in Mountcharles on Monday evening with all of the 16 players travelling putting in superb displays to get the Ernesiders the two points win. Best on the night for Ballyshannon was Shane Dorrian who obliged with fully nine points of the final tally.

At long last the under 16s finally got a meaningful game against Naomh Muire. Late goals for the homesters ensured the match finished all square at 6-8 apiece, probably a fair enough result on the balance of play. Best for Aodh Ruadh was Senan Rooney who put in an inspiring shift and finished with 1-3 to his credit. In defence Adam Clarke, Mark McGlynn (1-1) and Eugene Doherty all worked themselves to the bone. In attack Tiernan Flood Dolan hit a good point to cap a good display and Eoin Doherty had some cracking goals in his 2-1 haul. Elsewhere sub Daniel Dolan showed brightly on his introduction.

The first week of the Bakery Cup saw wins for Matt Gillespie and Kyle Murray's teams. The under 12s had a great trip to Cavan to see the All-Ireland under 21 semi-final and were treated to generous hospitality and two good games by Cavan Gaels in Terry Coyle Park before the under 21 match.

In the under 12 league we went from three wins last week to three losses this week. The Division One side were away to Ardara and the seniors gave up a seven point halftime advantage to lose by two points in the end. The Division One Reserves struggled to match the Ardara team and like our Division 2 team who were at home to Naomh Bríd they were well beaten at full time.

Realt Ruadh ladies travelled to Termon on Good Friday morning. Despite a battling performance the honours went to the homester.

The tables were turned in the U-14 clash on Sunday morning in in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling - It finished 3-10 to 2-8 in O'Donnell Park as Aodh Ruadh came up just short in the senior hurling league on Good Friday.

The under 14s continued their rich vein of form on Thursday last, defeating Carndonagh 4-10 to 3-5 in Fr Tierney Park.

The minors followed up their win against Burt with an impressive win against Setanta in the Cross on Thursday evening. The lads started this game well and led throughout the, claiming the points on a 5-17 to 2-5 scoreline.

We are delighted to have four under 12 hurlers heading to play in Croke Park on Saturday as part of an Ulster Activity Day - Cian McKenna, Mickey Doogan, Tommy Winters and Kenzie Lee Ayres.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,400. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 10, 12, 16 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Elaine McLoone, Abbeylands; Aine Feely, Main Street, Garrison; Anita Cassidy, Ardlongfield; Una Bonner, Assaroe View; and Jim Hickey, Laytown, Meath. This week’s jackpot is €2,500.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 3,10,14,17,19. The €50 winners were Tom Fahey, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo; Caroline Murray, Dunkineely; Teresa McKenna, 12 Grove Heights, Ederney, Co Fermanagh. Next week’s jackpot will be €5500.

Both teams hosted Four Masters on Sunday last.The Reserves produced a much improved performance and lost narrowly. The seniors gained their first win of the calendar year with a hard fought victory.

The u-12s went down narrowly to Kilcar last week.

The ladies of Realt Ruadh lost out against Termon on Friday. Well done to Paul Murphy who was a member of the Donegal minor squad who qualified for the Ulster Shield final last weekend. Hard luck to Jamie Brennan and the U21s who lost out to Dublin.

KILLYBEGS

There will be a senior board meeting on Thursday night.

The Kilotto numbers 6,7,14,20. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,200 There were two match 3 winners, Willie Tully and Neil McGinley, Carrick.

A massive well done to everyone involved with Lip Sync on Saturday night, organisers, competitors, The Blue Haven, Sound, lights and video personnel and anyone who helped out on the night. Congrats to Mairead Gallagher (Tina Turner) and her backing dancers, Niamh Gatins and Arlene Cunnea who were overall winners. Second place went to Cher and Meatloaf, aka. Eimear McGuinness and Dermot 'Slua' Boyle. In third place was David 'Spot' Gallagher as Miley Cyrus.

Contact Fionnuala Cunningham re purchasing DVD of the night.

TIR CHONAILL

The Club wishes to pass on its sincere condolences to former Youth Board Chairman Michael Cunningham and all of the Cunningham family on the passing of Michael’s father Denis over the weekend. May he rest in peace.

The Club will be holding its first fundraiser of the year in the form of a Quiz on Friday 19th May 2017 in the Clubhouse. All members are encouraged to spread the word and attend for what is sure to be a great night.

The Peter McGlynn underage Memorial tournament will be held on Sunday 30th April 2017 in Greenford.

The Club will be hosting a reunion for all players and members from the early 90's and will be honouring players from the 1992/93 championship winning team. This is an open invite to all past and current members. This will be held on Sat 28th October 2017. Further details to follow. Members are encouraged to please contact County Board Secretary Mark Gottsche. (secretary.london@gaa.ie) if interested. The club are staging Race Night - Saturday 10th June.

ST NAUL’S

Tickets for the ten-week club development draw are now in circulation. The total prize money of €25,000 will be up for grabs across the ten weeks. There will be weekly prizes of €1,000, €500, €300 and three €200 in each draw. The first draw takes place in the clubhouse on Friday, May 12th. An extra draw for paid-up members will be held on week six (June 16) with two prizes of €500. Entry fee is €100 (€10 per week). Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or online www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Naomh_Naille. The April monthly meeting will take place next Monday 24th April at the Clubhouse at 9 pm.

ST MICHAEL’S

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 3,5,8,14,15,16. The Match 5 winner was Breda Eadie 1 Faugher Close, Dunfanaghy. This week’s jackpot be €3400.

The Parish League finals took place at the Bridge on Easter Monday evening.Sixty children took part in the finals in which every child was a winner. Each game took place in centre court with minor board chairman, Manus Friel as MC. A great turnout of parents, grandparents and extended family observed the fine skills these young children have acquired thanks to Bernard McGinley and his team of helpers since Christmas.

Special thanks to all the managers, coaches , referees, those who set up the pitches, those who did gate duty , tea room staff , sponsors Lorcan Roarty, Mickey Mc Fadden and Gavin McGinley for doing the presentations, everyone who provided refreshments.

The Family Fun Day will take place at the Bridge on Sunday May 7th.

All girls between the ages of 8 and 13 years interested in playing Gaelic football for St. Michaels should contact Bernard on 087 248 1402 on Manus on 0876470532.

Well done to the boys who secured a great win in their first match of the season away to Gaoth Dobhair last Wednesday evening.

ST. EUNAN’S

What a week that was! On Sunday night in The Mount Errigal Hotel… we gave a way a House! The Winner of No. 33 Rann Mór was Justin Brett from Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo who is currently living in London, but hopes that his big win means that he can make the permanent move home. He has described the win as “life changing” so it’s great that we have got a winner that this can have such a big impact on their situation. A huge thank you to all our members for helping to make the draw a big success. We must also thank all members of the GAA family from near and far and the support in particular from the clubs in our own county is much appreciated. The draw also caught the imagination of the general public and great credit to Draw Co-Ordinator Ciaran Haran and his team who left no stone unturned in promoting the draw. We had many, many great ticket sellers but 3 men came in for particular praise and rightly so, take a bow Ollie Harvey, Frankie Doherty and Martin McHugh.

The Seniors and reserves had no games last week due to the U21 match on Saturday and those games away to Kilcar will be made up on May 20th. They host Bundoran this Sunday in the Park with the Reserves at 1:30pm and the Seniors at 3pm.

The Senior Hurlers had a good win over Aodh Ruadh last Friday and they travel to MacCumhaills this Friday evening, throw-in at 7pm.

The Senior Ladies game v Moville was cancelled last Sunday and they travel to take on Carndonagh this week with day and time tbc.

The Juniors game against Ardara was called off last week and they host Naomh Columba this Saturday evening at 6pm in the Park.

The Minor Boys Div. 1 footballers had a good win on Monday against St. Michael’s on a score of 4-14 to 0-06 and they travel to St. Mary’s, Convoy on Wednesday with a 7pm throw-in for their final group game, they will take on MacCumhaills in the Northern Final on Monday (24th) venue tbc. The Div. 2 team travelled to Glenswilly on Monday and were narrowly beaten, 1-08 to 0-08. They play again on Monday with fixture tbc.

The Minor hurlers had a good win over the Gaels last Thursday and have two games this week, on Tuesday they are away to Carndonagh and then they have a home game this Thursday night against Burt. The U14’s were beaten by Gaels by a single point last week and they are away to Dungloe this Thursday night.

The U16 boys Div. 1 footballers had a big win over MacCumhaills on Friday night and they travel to St. Mary’s, Convoy this Friday night, throw-in at 7pm. The Div. 2 team host Cloughaneely this Friday night at 7pm.

The U14 girls footballers had two games at the weekend, winning both against N. Conaill at home and away to St. Naul’s. They have no game this week.

Our U12 boy’s footballers are in action again this week. The U12 team make the short journey to the glebe to play Gaels with U11 team 1 away to Red Hugh’s and Team 2 at home to St. Mary’s, Convoy.

There is no Friday Evening Hurling & Camogie Academy this Friday evening (21st) but it will return next Friday, April 28th at 6:30pm.

The Century Cinemas Sunday Morning Academy takes place as usual this Sunday morning (23rd) from 11am. As always, new members welcome from all over Letterkenny.

We extend our sympathies to the McElwaine family, Fanad on the sad passing of Seamus.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

On Good Friday both our senior and reserve footballers lost their games to Fanad Gaels.

The club hosted a very successful start of season party on behalf of underage football, camogie and hurling at the Arena 7 last Friday. Over 120 underage players enjoyed the hospitality of Enda and Claire in an action-packed evening of fun and games.

The annual “start of season” party marks the beginning of the outdoor spring and summer activities at the club. New boys and girls are welcome to come along and join the club at any time.

On Tuesday evening at Páirc na nGael our young U-12 girls football team welcomed neighbours Glenswilly for their second game of the season. This was a great game of football with excellent talent on display where the Gaels girls recorded a good win.

Last Thursday the young under 14 team played away to St.Eunan’s. The team were winning convincingly until St Eunan’s got two late goals in succession and put the Gaels under pressure. The team didn't panic and played their hearts out up to the final whistle and won in the end by two points. It was a great team performance by the young Gaels lads.

welcome.

Sympathy is extended to Maura Ui Bhaoill, her sister, Una Friel, their families and the extended Mc Elwaine family, Fanad on the sudden passing of their brother, Seamus. Ar dheis Dé do raibh a h'anam dhílis.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 11 16 22 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Bernie Kerr, Páirc na Trá, Cathal Carr, Gorta Móra, Ollie Mac Suibhne, Baile na nGallóglach agus Máirtín Loughran, Doire. Fuair siad €40 an duine. B’é Mícheál Mac Giolla Chomhaill, an Gleann a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde, Ceann na Leagaí a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan 24 Aibreán sa Sibín Ceoil agus €4,800 atá sa phota óir.

Training for the ladies is on Wed. evening at 8 o clock and on Sat. morning at 9.45.

Traenáil do na mná oíche Chéadaoin ag a hocht a chlog agus maidin Dé Sathairn ag 9.45.

Déanfaidh na Dúnaibh an turas go Bearta ar an Domhnach seo an 23ú Aibreán dona gcéad chluiche sraithe eile in éadan Bearta. Beidh an cluiche seo ag a 3 a chlog.

Buncrana

Massive congratulations to club player Caolan Mc Gonagle on winning an Ulster U21 Championship medal when Donegal beat Derry in Armagh on Monday night (10th).

The club wishes to thank Noel Mc Laughlin and everyone at A & N Fuels and Mc Laughlin for sponsoring our new scoreboard. And also thank our club Assistant Treasurer, Cathy Mc Carron, for making it happen!

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was 1 winner of the lotto jackpot €5600 in week 40 of the 2016/17 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 17th April. The winner was Brian Espey, Ballhill. The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 11, 16. Congratulation to Brian. The next draw takes place on Monday 24th April 2017.

Club Lotto: Renew Subscriptions, the club would ask all persons that are members of our lotto to pay annual subscription to sellers of to treasurer Paul Timoney 0872791305. New members are welcome with quarterly and half yearly subscriptions available.

LADIES: The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all Ladies. Players/Coaches/Mentors must be registered with the ladies board.

Hurling and camogie is up and running again. U8s and u10s (h&c) training in the Bosco centre Fridays 6.30-7.30pm, u12 & u14 hurling Tuesdays 6-7pm astro, u12,14,16 camogie Fridays 6.30-8pm astro, u16 hurling including u14s Fridays 8-9pm astro. New players always welcome, hurl and helmet provided for beginners.

Four Masters hurling and camogie section are looking for any "retired helmets"! We will gladly accept any old or unused helmets lying around gathering dust. Perhaps your own playing days are over and here's a great chance to help the future players of the club. Donations will be gladly accepted at trainings or by any coach.

AN TEARMAINN

The reserves recorded a good win at home on Sunday when they beat Naomh Columba. The seniors lost out by three points.

Last week's lotto draw took place in Nora's. The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 16 and 28. The Match 3 winners were Anne Quinn and Danny Hamilton. Open draw winners were Mary Houghton and Majella O'Connor.

Well down to the senior ladies who defeated Realt Rua at home on Good Friday in the Division One Shield.

The Under 14 girls put in a massive effort in a very competitive and entertaining game and came away with a draw against Aodh Ruadh.

The minor girls completed the group stages of the league with a one point loss to Cloughaneely at the Burn Road on Easter Monday.