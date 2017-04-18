Bundoran edge top of the table clash with Killybegs

Realt na Mara 3-9

Na Cealla Beaga 1-11



With both teams boasting a 100% record in the league so far something had to give in the top of the table clash in Gaelic Park.

While the Seasiders won this clash, the boys from Killybegs went down fighting, scoring the last four points of the game but unable to get the elusive goal that could have altered the result although they did hit the base of the post in the 58th minute.

An early goal by Adam McGlone, Bundoran’s hat-trick hero separated the teams for most of the first half but two quick-fire points in the dying minutes of the first half reduced the margin to the minimum 1-4 to 0-6 at the break.

Within a minute of the restart Killybegs hit the front thanks to an opportunist goal from Kevin Gallagher. Bundoran hit back though with a free from Oran Gallagher and a Cian McEniff point to restore parity, before a soccer style goal from McGlone, fastening onto a bouncing ball to lob the keeper.

It was a lead Bundoran built on over the next ten minutes. With seven minutes to go another McEniff point put the home side 3-9 to 1-7 and the game looked done and dusted. The visitors, however, showed great character and nearly pulled the game out of the fire with four consecutive points and narrowly missed out on two goal chances.



Bundoran scorers: Adam McGlone (3-0), Oran Gallagher (0-4, 3f), Cian McEniff (0-3), Cody Granaghan (0-2, 1f).

Killybegs scorers: M Gallagher (0-5, 3f), K Gallagher (1-0), M Statham (0-2), J McSharry (0-2), M O’Callaghan (0-1), S Byrne (0-1).