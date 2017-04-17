Donegal win 2017 Ulster Senior Badminton title

Donegal were the winners of the 2017 Senior Badminton Inter league competition for the Todd Trophy, which took place in the National Badminton Hall, Lisburn, on Saturday, 25th March.

Donegal took their place in the competition alongside two teams from North Down, Ulster League and Church of Ireland.

The Donegal team was led by team captain Miriam Thompson, supported by Joan McCandless, Laura McElhinney and Kim Laird, making her first appearance in this top Ulster competition.

Team manager Ian Macbeth was in attendance with Ryan Macbeth, Kyle Magee (making his first appearance in this competition also) and the experience of Simon Moore and Christopher Kemp.

Donegal got off to an excellent start, defeating Church of Ireland 7-0. Next up was North Down Sharps and Donegal had to work very ahrd to secure a 4-3 win, winning 1st Mens, 2nd Ladies, 1st Mixed and 3rd Mixed.

After a short break for lunch, Donegal were back in action, defeating Ulster League 7-0.

As the last two matches of the tournament got under wsay, Donegal were lined up against North Down Sharks, who were beaten 4-3 by their fellow team, North Down Sharks.

This was yet another very difficult match, tired legs, arms and aching bodies, but Donegal, urged on by captain Mirian Thompson, were not going to settle for second best.

Donegal won 1st and 2nd Mens, 2nd Ladies, 1st Mixed and 2nd Mixed was added to the Donegal score as William Gourley's ankle forced him to retire in the second game. Result: Donegal 4, North Down Tigers 2.

Donegal were declared the winners of the Todd Trophy, ahead of North Down Sharks and North Down Tigers.

U-17 player Kyle Magee marked his first Donegal experience, unbeaten in 1st Mens with his partner Ryan Macbeth.

Most sincere thanks to all the Donegal players from the various clubs who have trained as squad and played on the various Donegal teams in the Jim Taylor Cup, Donegal; Gilbert Cup, Lisburn and Todd Trophy, Lisburn, and a special thanks to the management and staff of the CPI Centre, Castlefin, and the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny, where the teams trained.

The Co. Donegal annual badminton dinner and presentation takes place in Kee's Hotel, Stranorlar on Friday, 12th May. Tickets bookings and enquiries to branch secretary William Love 087 9734128