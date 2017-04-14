O’Malley Scanlon Insurance Doochary Charity Cycle 2017 for Pieta House

This year’s O’Malley Scanlon Insurance Doochary Charity Cycle takes place on Saturday 22nd April and will be in aid of Pieta House Northwest. In 2015 there were 27 suicides in Donegal up from 16 in 2014.

Mental illness and suicide know no boundaries and disregard age, class, gender and creed. Pieta House provides free, professional, therapeutic services for people who have attempted or are considering attempting suicide or engaging in self harm.

Pieta House Services are due to open in the North West next month and the committee of “Go4Pieta” has been fundraising extensively over the last couple of years to secure Pieta House Services here. It was envisaged when the campaign started that €50000 would be needed to secure Pieta services in the Northwest.

Four Masters CC are setting a minimum donation of €10 for CI members and €15 for non CI members to participate in this event this year. This cycle will take place around the challenging scenic routes of Glendowan and Meenaroy. This is a fairly challenging route, approximately 75kms, that suits both the novice and seasoned sportive riders. It has very little flat terrain but takes you over some of the most picturesque areas of the county. Previous Doochary events have raised much needed funds for NW Bloodbike and the Good and New Cancer Bus.

Sign on from 8.30am at Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny. Cycle will commence at 10am. FMCC club members to bring sandwiches and goodies for the tea after the event.

For more information contact Wesley Moore on 086-0577426.