Finn Valley’s Dempsey McGuigan sets a new hammer PB in America

Finn Valley AC’s Dempsey McGuigan was in good throwing form overnight in the America when he threw a personal best in the hammer.

McGuigan recorded a throw of 70.55 at the Mount San Antonio College meeting in California. He was competing in the colours of the University of Mississippi. Ironically, this is the same meet at which Olympian Declan Hegarty set the Irish record of 77.80 metre, back in the 1980s.

The young Finn Valley man is current Ireland number one and last night’s throw takes him up to eighth position in the all time Irish ranking.

He is due to represent Ireland at next June’s European Cup in Finland.