Michael Leech is 2017 Leo Molloy champion

Michael Leech finished off a brilliant day of darts by clinching his first ever Leo Molloy title following a 6-3 win over Stephen Harron in Kilcar House on Saturday night.

This was both players' first final and so we were going to have a new name on this prestigious cup. Stephen, from Ballintra, raced into a 3-1 lead in the final with Michael taking out 156 for his leg but that’s as good as it got for Harron as Leech, who was in superb form all evening, won five legs in a row to seal the victory.

Michael overcame holder John Menchia in a brilliant semi-final 5-4 with John missing two darts at double nine to steal the match at 4-4. Stephen beat 2015 winner and last year’s runner up Liam Gallagher 5-1 with a brilliant performance to take his place in the final.

In the quarter finals Michael beat fellow county star and former champion Charlie Grant 4-2, Stephen beat John McHugh from Carrick 4-1; Menchia overcame teammate Andrew Gillespie 4-3 in a great match and Liam beat Martin Creand 4-0.

Over 50 players took part in the men’s event and as usual we had a very high standard of darts many thanks to all who entered in this fitting memorial to Leo who did so much for darts not only in the area but the county.

Final

Michael Leech 6 Stephen Harron 3

Semi Finals

Michael Leech 5 John Menchia 4

Stephen Harron 5 Liam Gallagher 1

Quarter Finals

Michael Leech 4 Charlie Grant 2

John Menchia 4 Andrew Gillespie 3

Stephen Harron 4 John McHugh 1

Liam Gallagher 4 Martin Creand 0

Board Finals

Michael Leech 3 John Con McGinley 2

Charlie Grant 3 Cartha Boyle 1

John Menchia 3 Kieran Gallagher 0

Andrew Gillespie 3 Kieran Carr 1

Stephen Harron 3 Kenneth Kennedy 1

John McHugh 3 Ryan McBrearty 1

Liam Gallagher 3 James Weir 0

Martin Crerand 3 Owen Carr 2

Daniel Meehan is first Leo Molloy Youths Winner

Daniel Meehan from Mountcharles is the first winner of the Leo Molloy Youths Competition played before the men’s event on Saturday. He defeated Ryan McBrearty 5-1 in the final. In the semi-final he beat Liam Donegan 4-1 where he had a 180 and 123 checkout while Ryan beat Ronan Gillespie 4-1.

Final

Daniel Meehan 5 Ryan McBrearty 1

Semi Finals

Daniel Meehan 4 Liam Donegan 1

Ryan McBrearty 4 Ronan Gillespie 2

Quarter Finals

Daniel Meehan 4 Aidan McGinley 2

Liam Donegan 4 Martin O’Connor 0

Ryan McBrearty 4 Seanie Boyle 2

Ronan Gillespie 4 Owen Carr 3