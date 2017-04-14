Triple champion Mona McSharry looking forward to a hectic summer

Mona McSharry enjoyed her most successful weekend in the pool when she claimed three gold medals at the Irish Senior Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin at the weekend.

The 16-year-old from Grange in Sligo and a member of the Marlins Swim Club in Ballyshannon, made it a clean-sweep in the breaststroke to win gold in the 50, 100 and 200 metres.

Mona, who is also a student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, won all three in some style, setting new Irish records at the three distances.

And to make matters even better, her times over the three days were inside the qualification mark for the World Senior Swimming Championships which are being held in Budapest, Hungary, in August.

“It was a great weekend alright because my goal heading to the championships was to do my best and to achieve qualification for the World Championships,” said Mona, who only took up swimming after falling into a pool while on a family holiday in Switzerland a number of years ago.

“I made the qualifying time for the World Championship in the 50 metres on Thursday which was good because it meant the pressure was off for the rest of the weekend.”

Mona also set a new Irish Junior record for the 50 metres on the Thursday and she followed that up with further Irish records in the 100 metres on Friday and the 200 metres on Sunday.

“The weekend went better than I expected and it was brilliant because my two coaches, Grace Meade and Sinead Donagher, and mum and dad were with me for the weekend. And naturally they were delighted for me too.”

Mona is the daughter of Aidan and Viola McSharry.

She may be a triple Irish champion following last weekend’s success, but Mona took little time to bask in her success.

And she was back in her usual training haunt, the Ballyshannon Swimming Pool, on Monday for the start of another hectic week of training.

LOW KEY CELEBRATIONS

“The celebrations were pretty low key and short. I took Monday morning off from training and I didn’t train until 12 noon on Monday.”

And when one looks at the new champion’s summer competitive schedule it is easy to see why those celebrations were pretty brief.

In June she is off to Israel to compete in the European Junior Championships where she will hope to improve on the bronze and silver medals she won two years ago.

Mona won bronze in the 50 metre breaststroke and silver in the 100 metre breaststroke in Hungary in 2015.

In July, she is heading for Budapest and the World Senior Swimming Championships and then in August it’s off to Indianapolis, in the US, for the World Junior Championships.

“It is going to be a hectic summer and there is going to be very little time for anything else for the next couple of months. But I’m looking forward to it,” said Mona.