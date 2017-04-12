Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

The U14 girls drew with Carndonagh in their first league game.

The U12s boys beat St Eunan’s on Wednesday last and the U12 Girls lost to Robert Emmetts.

The U16s boys beat Red Hugh’s and the minor boys had a good win over Robert Emmetts. The third team lost to Naomh Columba in the league at home and the reserves beat Killybegs in the league. .

The senior ladies beat St Nauls in the Shield. Well done to Karen Guthrie, Katy Herron, Yvonne McMonagle and Grainne Houston who were all part of the Donegal senior panel that beat Mayo in Convoy.

BUNCRANA

The club wishes speedy recoveries to our injured senior players; Andrew McLaughlin and Darach O'Connor.

Conor Donaghy received special get well messages from the Donegal senior Gaelic football players delivered by his club mate Darach O'Connor.

Thanks to Darach and his county team mates who wish Conor a speedy recovery as do all at Buncrana GAA Club.

Please refer to Facebook for updates on training and managers of all age groups will also be in touch with their players/guardians with regards to training times.

Our U8 girls attended their first Go Games blitz in Newtowncunningham on Saturday morning, 8th April.

Our 11 girls in attendance played against on older Burt side but they rose to the challenge and played excellently.

Our U10 boys attended their first Go Games blitz of the year in great weather conditions in Steelstown on Saturday, 8th April. Thanks to Steelstown for the hospitality.

The U-12s played the second round of the Maurice Mc Menamin Go Games for our boys to took place in Steelstown on Tuesday 4th April.

Again we were able to field two strong teams and came out on top in both matches.

What a great win for our club players Paula McGrory and Caroline Gallagher and the entire squad over Mayo on Sunday over Mayo.

IORRAS

The senior and reserve leagues Division 4 started on Saturday with both teams in action in Straid against Muff.

They had mixed fortunes for both teams with the seniors losing out to Muff.

The club wishes a speedy recovery to Oisin Hession. The reserves won comfortably.

The Easter draw tickets now on sale at €2. Draw takes place on Easter Saturday. 1st Prize: €100 Centra voucher; 2nd Prize: €50 Mullins Voucher plus Easter Egg, Sweets etc.

All prizes kindly sponsored by Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire. Please return ticket asap this week to Karen Kerr O'Donnell to make sure your ticket is in the draw.

There is no bingo on Holy Thursday.

Match ‘n’ WIN for Thursday April 6th. There was no Jackpot winner. The numbers were 4, 10, 11 and 15. The €15 winners were Maureen Friel, Dunaff PO; Phena O'Connor, Magheramore; John Duffy, Letter; Josephine Diver, Tullagh;Patricia Doherty, Letter.

The jackpot this week €3,060.

The Easter Camp starts on Tuesday to Thursday this week in Straid.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Disappointing day in Malin on Sunday with both teams coming back empty handed.

The club are running an Easter Camp starting on Tuesday the 18th of April running to Friday the 21st of April. The camp will start at 10 am and end at 2 pm. There will be lots of games and activities, different sports and fun throughout the week to entertain all present. For more information contact Simon on 0851503092 or Paddy on 0863382761.

There was winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,300. The numbers drawn were 1, 20, 23 and 25. There was no match 3 winner so three names were drawn. They were Seamus Scanlon, Glenfin, Ann Dunnion, Glencovitt and Stephen Nicholson, Silverwood who receive €30 each. Next week’s jackpot is €5,400.

NAOMH ULTAN

There was no winner of last week's Royal Flush Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 15, 18, 22, 24. The consolation prizes went to Angela Lowther, Castleview, Anoise Alvey, Dunkineely, Margaret Quigley, Castleview.

Jackpot this week is €2,340 The Club’s 25 Card Drive is held on Wednesday nights in Mary Murrin’s at 9 pm.

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

The lotto letters drawn last week were CW,DB,GY.WX. In all 18 people had two numbers. The winning five were Ciara McFeely,Sarah Conaghan, Movita McClean,Eilish McBride.Tommy McNamee and Gabrielle Gallagher. This weeks lotto of €6,450.

Well done to the U 12, U 14 girls and the senior ladies who all had wins over the week

Also well done to all our U 8/10 squads who took part in a blitz on Saturday. Thanks to all the Coaches who looked after them.#

The Easter Camp continues on Tuesday 18 th April and Wednesday 19 th April from 10am to 2pm.

Well done to Kelly Wilson, Niamh Mailey, Denise Mc Elhinney and mentor Sabrina Barnett and the Donegal senior ladies who topped the table in Division One with a win over Mayo here at St Mary's pitch

Our own Senior Ladies are fundraising and are running a Car Wash at Gabrielle's House (across from Convoy Chapel) this Saturday 15 th April from 10 am - 5pm.

TIR CHONAILL gaels

The Club would like to wish all members a very happy Easter.

The Junior Team continued the defence of the McCardle Cup on on Sunday afternoon against old rivals St Clarets in a repeat of last season’s championship semi-final.

The final score was TCG 1-8 to St Clarets 0-3. Team on the day was as follows: Kieran Cunningham; Brendan Rice, Jack Elliott, Aidan McGarvey; Ollie Hayes, David Kennedy, Ryan Kearney; Conor McCarthy, Ewan Vassallo; Liam Cunningham, Brendan Scannell, Donal Geraghty; Mark Woods, Antonio Pisano, Rory Jennings.Subs; Patrick Flynn for Mark Woods, Francis McGinley for Conor McCarthy, Calum Crowley for Liam Cunningham.

The Peter McGlynn Underage Memorial tournament will be held on Sunday 30th April, in Greenford.

The Club will be hosting a reunion for all players and members from the early 90's and will be honouring players from the 1992/93 championship winning team. This is an open invite to all past and current members. This will be held on Sat 28th October.

NA ROSSA

Last Saturday saw the start of the league campaign as the seniors welcomed St Mary’s, Convoy to Dooey.

In perfect conditions the lads started quickly scoring two goals through Conor McCahill and Odhran Molloy and that was the basis for a solid win registering their first league points of the season.

Congratulations to Declan, Christian and the Donegal Under 21 team on winning the Ulster title last Monday evening in Armagh.

This Saturday they travel to Breffni Park as Dublin stands in the way of an All Ireland final appearance. Good luck from all at the club.

Last Monday nights lotto draw took place in the hall. The numbers drawn were 2,12,15 and 28. The jackpot was not won. The two lucky dip winners who receive €50 each were Gerry Hanlon, Leitir and Dominic Gallagher,Farrigans.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 6, 14, 19 agus 23 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2000 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Anita Doherty - Glenties, Ciara Hanlon - Leitir, John the post - Little Bridge, Teague Kerr - Dungloe agus Margaret Gillespie - Glenties.

Congratulations to the U21s on the fantastic win over Derry on Monday evening especially the club's own Danny Rodgers and Adam Neely.

Heartiest Congratulations to Catriona Solan who won the Ulster final of Scor Sinsear, in Monaghan. All at CLG An Clochan Liath are rightly very proud of your success. Commiserations to the Instrumental group of Aisling Sweeney, Amy McGarvey, Geraldine Bonner and Karl Doherty who also competed in the final but who weren't successful on this occasion. Catriona will compete in the All Ireland finals in Belfast on 8th May and we wish her the best of luck. We would appeal to supporters to come along to this very special occasion in the club's history. We will organise a bus for anyone wishing to travel. We extend our congratulations to our neighbours Gaoth Dobhair who also won the Ulster final in the sketch competition.

We had friendly matches in Glenswilly on Saturday morning against Glenswilly and Letterkenny Gaels. It was a good run out for the boys and girls. We had over 30 players out to make up three teams which was a great turnout and a big thank you to all the parents that came along and supported the children.

Thanks to Glenswilly GAA Club for their hospitality towards our players and coaches.

GAEIL FHANADA

Last week’s lotto numbers were 4, 7, 8, 13, 14. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Anne Marie Poole, Glassagh. This week's jackpot is €2,050.

Well done to our U14 girls who braved the tough elements on Sunday evening in a bitterly cold Triagh-a-Locha to claim a big win over a determined Naomh Padraig side. While the girls really gelled as a team there were some fine individual performances from Kate Sweeney, Jessica Coll, Emma Friel, Maire Kerr and Iseult Ní Mhatuna.

A devastating final quarter from St. Nauls helped them claim two valuable points on an atrocious day for football.

This was a disappointing result from Fanad who were well in the game until the final 15 minutes and just couldn't handle the attacking play of the Mountcharles men.

The senior ladies came out victorious against Glenswilly in the Shield last Sunday in Triagh-A-Locha. The final whistle was 4-8 to Glenswilly 2-4.

We had a very successful night at the U12 age group last Wednesday. Well done to our U12 girls who had a fine win over a spirited Letterkenny Gaels outfit.

Then the U12 boys hosted Milford and and ran out 2-10 to 0-5 winners. A good team performance from everyone with 21 players getting game time on the night. Brian ‘Cluxton’ Gallagher was in great form in nets with his kick outs setting up numerous Fanad attacks, Ciaran Sweeney controlled the Fanad defence whilst Calum McAteer and Aaron McLaughlin were in top form around the middle.

The minor boys had their first home game of the season last Tuesday night against neighbours Termon. The game finished all square 0-5 each.

Fanad team : Eoin McGonigle, James Sweeney, Michael Sweeney, Sean Sweeney, Brandon McClafferty, Matthew Gallagher, Darren McElwaine (0-1), Bernard McGettigan (0-1), Fergus Friel, Johnny Gallagher, James Kerr (0-1), Ciaran Coyle (0-1), Shaun Kerr, Niall Shiels (0-1), Eoghan McGrenaghan.

KILLYBEGS

Congrats to Eoghan Ban Gallagher and the U21 county panel on becoming Ulster Champions on Monday night.

There will be a senior board meeting on Thursday night at 8.30pm.

The Killotto numbers drawn last week were 9,21,23,27 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,150 There was no match 3 winner.

CLOUGHANEELY

Bhí buaidh mhaith ag an fhoireann tacaíochta in éadan Naomh Columba i nGleann Cholmcille Dé Domhnaigh seo chaite.

Cloughaneely have their first home league game of the season this Saturday again Malin.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday April 5th were 9,10,12,13,15,18. There was no jackpot winner. We had three match 5 who win €35 each. They were M Maguire (Ardsbeg), B McNamee (C/o Maguires) and Shaun McGarvey (Dollar Row)!. The jackpot now stands at €3,050.

Well done to our minors who defeated Downings last week. Well done to our U-15s who beat St Michaels last week.

The u-12 team put in a fantastic team performance last week and had a strong win against Letterkenny Gaels.

Congratulations to Jason McGee and the Donegal U-21 panel on their Ulster final win over Derry.

ST MICHAEL’S

Both teams are due to play Gweedore at home this weekend, check fixtures for times.

Congratulations to the Michael Langan and the Donegal Under 21 team and management who defeated Derry to win the Ulster 21 Championship.

There was no jackpot winner in the lotto on Sunday night.The numbers drawn were 6,8,12,15,18,20. There were no match 5 winners but 25 people matched 4 and their names were drawn.The winner of the €100 was Shaun Gibbons, Dunfanaghy.This week’s Jackpot will be €3350.

The parish League finals take place Easter Monday at the Bridge, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy at 4.30pm. Proceedings get under way at 4.30pm where they all parade the pitch behind the Piper.

The Family Fun day will take place at the Bridge on Sunday May 7th.

All girls between the ages of 8 and 13 years interested in playing Gaelic football should contact Bernard on 087 248 1402 on Manus on 0876470532.

Well done to the boys who secured a great win in their first match of the season away to Gaoth Dobhair.

NAOMH COLUMBA

Well done to the third team who won 1-14 to 1-9 last Saturday away to Glenfin. in their first game of the season.

The reserves lost out to Cloughaneely at the weekend there was no senior game.

The minor board 10K run is on Easter Monday the 17th of April, leaving Carrick at 2.00 pm, €10 entry fee.

This year's Easter camps take place on the 18th, 19th and 20th of April. The camp runs on Tuesday 9:30am to 2pm and Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 2pm. Our club lotto reaches €9,900 this week.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 2,16,17,18,20. The €50 winners were Rose Heaney, Omagh; P Mc Loughlin, Derrynatuan, Glangevlin, Co Cavan; Patsy McManus, Agharskilly, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Next weeks jackpot will be €5450.

Training for the U8s and U10s continues on Saturday mornings in Gaelic Park all children welcome to attend. The U12s were narrowly defeated by Kilcar 2-9 to 3-5 n the league on Saturday last.

The minors continued their winning form with good wins over Four Masters and Naomh Ultan last week.

The U12 girls had their first game on Tuesday but lost out to a fine Ballyshannon team. The U14s had a great win against Fanad Gaels in their first game but were defeated by Buncrana in Bundoran, in their second match.

The Realt Ruadh Ladies game against Termon has been rescheduled for Friday the 14th April at 12noon in Termon.

Congratulations to Jamie Brennan who produced a man of the match performance to help the Donegal U21s to Ulster glory on Monday night.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn out were 7-15-18-30. The €50 went Gerry Doherty, Tullyard Road and Crona Regan, Stone Park. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

Club 200+ draw took place last Tuesday.The winners of the €300 Michael Gallagher, Derries and the €100 winners were Michael Regan, Mill Road, Claire Kenny, Narin Road, Nora Gallagher (Phildy), Glen Road; Anthony Thompson (snr), Ard McGill John Bonner, Glen Road, Eimer ODonnell, Mill Road, Sinead Brannigan, Highlands Hotel.

Over the Easter weekend Naomh Conaill present the eagerly awaited "League of Extraordinary Glenties Men". A must see show featuring a variety of characters from around the town as you have never seen them before. Shows are taking place in the community centre on Good Friday 14th and Easter Sunday 16th April at 8pm. Tickets are priced at €10 and go on sale in the Cope Shop and from Vincent Cranley (087) 1770243 or Seamus O'Malley (087) 410 6737.

Congratulations to Ethan and the Donegal team and management on winning the Ulster U21.

ST NAUL’S

Tickets for the clubs’s ten-week club development draw are now in circulation. The total prize money of €25,000 will be up for grabs across the ten weeks. There will be weekly prizes of €1,000, €500, €300 and three €200 in each draw. The first draw takes place in the clubhouse on Friday, May 12th. An extra draw for paid-up members will be held on week six (June 16) with two prizes of €500. Entry fee is €100 (€10 per week). Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or online at www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Naomh_Naille

LETTERKENNY GAELS

We will be holding an Underage Party in the Arena 7 this Friday (Good Friday) from 5-7pm. Children will have access to the whole Arena 7 complex which will include Laser Quest, Wayne's World and Bowling.

All U-6, U-8, U-10 and U-12 footballers, Camogs and hurlers are welcome.

Well done to Diarmuid O'Cathaill and Ross Marley who played for the Donegal U-17's at the weekend. Congrats also to the Oisin Cannon and the Donegal U-21s on their Ulster final victory on Monday night.

The U-16 footballers had three points to spare when they played Robert Emmets at the Glebe on Friday evening.

On Wednesday night our young U-12 girls football team made the journey to take on Fanad Gaels in the U-12 Football League. This was our girls first outing of the season. Unfortunately they lost to a stronger team but the Gaels fought hard and played well.

Congratulations to Niamh Sweeney who is on her way to Croke Park to play Camogie and will be representing Woodland NS, Donegal and Letterkenny Gaels. Niamh was selected following Cumann na Bunscoil Donegal trials.

Congratulations to the U-14 hurlers who made the long trip to Carndonagh and came home with a great victory.

In the U-12 Football League Cloughaneely were the visitors to Páirc na nGael on Wednesday evening as our under 12 boys had their first league outing of the season. There was plenty of skill on display in two competitive games.There were strong performances by Mark Patterson in goal, Jake Grimes and Andrew Nicols in defence, with Dáithí McDaid and Jack Keys showing well in Midfield. DJ McCauley was a real handful up front and took his scores well. The 2005 boys came up against a strong outfit, however they battled hard to the end with good performances from Neil O'Baoil, Ben Winters, with Mark Margay and Joseph Patton hitting goals. Next up is a trip to neighbours Glenswilly.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €5500 on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Shane Carr, Milltown and Marian Mc Anaw, Driminnin. The numbers drawn were 11,13,15 and 21.

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm.

The U14 camogie league campaign continued on Monday night against Carndonagh, in Tirchonnill Park. Carndonagh just managed to find the goal a few more times. A great effort by the whole team, but particularly from young Emma Sweeney back in her first match in goals and Roisin Buckley the team's current top scorer.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 2 8 17 agus 20 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Poppy Carney, Na Dúnaibh, Jack O Curráin, f/ch Teach Tabhairne an Chuain, Peter Lento f/ch Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill. Fuair siad €50 an duine. B’é Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog a fuair an duais tinrimh agus Cáitríona Nic Laifeartaigh, An Baile Úr a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan 17 Aibreán i dTeach Tabhairne an Ghleanna agus €4,700 atá sa phota óir.

Traenáil do na mná oíche Chéadaoin ag a hocht a chlog agus maidin Dé Sathairn ag 9.45.

Bhí an mí-ádh ar an fhoireann faoi-12 ina gcéad chluiche den bhliain in éadan foireann thar a bheith láidir as Gleann Súilí. Imreoidh siad in éadan Bhaile na nGallóglach an tseachtain seo.

Imreoidh an foireann faoi-16 a gcéad chluiche den bhliain sna Dúnaibh tráthnóna Dé hAoine ag a 7 a chlog in éadan Naomh Adhamhnán.

Congratulations to six boys from the club who played with the county at different levels last week. Maith sibh a ghasúraí.

And the club would like to congratulate Lorcan Connor and the County U-21 team on their great victory on Monday night against Derry in the Ulster final.

Cuireadh tús le peile na ngirseachaí sna Dúnaibh Dé Máirt ‘s chuaigh thart nuair a bhí cluiche ag na girseachaí faoi – 12 in éadan Naomh Muire sna Dúnaibh. Bhí scaifte mór girseachaí i láthair do na Dúnaibh agus bhain siad a gcéad chluiche den tséasúr. Maith sibh a ghirseachaí agus buíochas mór do Madhe Nic Aoidh agus do Chathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill as an obair mhór atá siad ag déanamh leis na girseachaí óga seo. Buíochas fosta do Helena Nic Giolla Bhríde agus do Pheadar Ó Cuilinn as an obair thraenála a rinne siad leis na girseachaí taobh istigh le linn an Gheimhridh.

The U-14s girls travelled to Killybegs on Sunday last for their first game of the season and they recorded a great victory.

Bhí cluiche eile acu tráthnóna Dé Luain sna Dúnaibh in éadan Aodh Ruadh. Cluiche iontach teann a bhí ann ach choinnigh girseachaí na nDúnaibh ag dul go spreagúil go dtí an deireadh agus bhí an bhuaidh leo 4-6 go 3-6. Ba chluiche iontach a bhí ann agus níl amhras ar bith ná go mbeidh lá eile ag an dá fhoireann seo. Buíochas mór don mholtóir Micky Mulhern, don lucht tacaíochta agus do Aodh Ruadh as an chluiche iontach. Dhá fhoireann den scoth.

CILL CHARTHA

Our seniors and reserves made it two wins from two following wins in Donegal Town against Four Masters, our seniors on Sunday.

The ladies had a good 6-09 to 3-08 win over Cloughaneely on Sunday.

Well done to Stephen McBrearty, Conor Doherty and the Donegal under 21 team who won the Ulster title on Monday night.

The minors were narrowly defeated by Killybegs at home and the under 16s beat Naomh Ultan. The under 12s made it two wins from two with a hard fought win against Bundoran.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €5,200. This week’s numbers were 1, 3, 17 and 30. The winners were €50 - Bernard Shovlin, Kilbeg €30- Michael O’Donnell. Ballymacfadden, €20 - Eilis Carr, Leitir and Marie Gallagher, Dunkineely.

ST EUNAN’S

The hot topic this week in run into Easter Sunday night in the Mount Errigal for the Super House Draw where one lucky win a brand-new house in Rann Mór. There are nine other fantastic prizes.

Congratulations to Conor Morrison, Niall O’Donnell and Rory Carr who were part of the Donegal U21 team that recorded a superb victory over Derry in the Ulster final on Monday night in the last ever U21 final.

The seniors and reserves both continued their good starts to the season with home wins over local rivals Glenswilly. They make the long trek to Towney to meet Kilcar, throw-in times.

The senior hurlers were narrowly beaten on Friday night away to Setanta, looking smart in their brand-new jerseys sponsored by Mintbet.

The junior men got their league campaign underway on Saturday with a good win away to MacCumhaills.

The minor boys Division One team had a good win over MacCumhaills.

The minor hurlers were beaten by Buncrana last Thursday night but bounced back with a good win over Dungloe on Monday.

The U16 boys Division One footballers had a big win over Fanad last Wednesday.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the Gallagher family, Kirkstown; the Harley family and the Peoples family on their recent losses.

AN TEARMAINN

The senior ladies play their first game of the league on Friday at 12 at home against Réalt Rua.

The U14s made it two from two with a comprehensive victory over Naomh Conaill. The scorers were Katherine Black, Aoife Giles, Jodie McFadden, Ava Kerr and Aibhe McDaid.

The U-12 girls had a great start to their year with a win against St Michaels.

Hard luck to Shannon, Meabh and Orla who played for county minors against Armagh on Saturday. Well done Rionach,Eimear,Mya and Sarah who played for county u16 challenge against Sligo in Sligo.

The Reserves recorded a good win at home on Sunday when they beat Aodh Ruadh, by eight points. It was a fine team effort with goals from Brendan McKelvey and Eóin Doherty (2) and points from Shane Doherty, Eóin Doherty, Paul Mallon, Barry Nelis, Brendan McKelvey & Declan Sweeney. The senior team did not play due to Aodh Ruadh having a panel member on the county u21 squad.

Last week's numbers drawn were 3, 13, 15 and 23. Match 3 winners were Marian McFadden c/o Bingo and Scott Turner c/o Bingo. Open draw winners were Seamus Corry and Marian Doogan c/o Bingo. This jackpot stands at €1,660.

The sun shone once more on our U6 U8 and U10s on Saturday morning at Kilmacrennan NS.

This Saturday will be the last at this venue so we hope to see a big turn out for all three age groups.

The U14 boys hosted Glenswilly on Friday last in an entertaining challenge game. Great performances from Rory McGrenra, Luke Downey, Ciaran McCormick, Blake Boal and Kevin McGettigan ensured our boys were in control from early on and ran out comfortable winners.

It was a difficult start to the season for our U16s when a hugely impressive Gaoth Dobhair outfit ran out easy winners in the League on Thursday last.

The U12s suffered a narrow defeat away to St Eunan’s on Saturday, in O’Donnell Park . The final score was 4-12 to 4-8.

Termon U12 squad; Eamon Diver; Oisin McGroarty, Rian Nibbs, Eoghan McElwaine; Eoin Gallagher, Oran Gallagher, Cody Gorman; Frankie Ferry, Mark Bradley; Emmet McGettigan, Gareth Gallagher, Cain Gallagher; Conal McGettigan,Patrick Fegan, Cian McMenamin; Ronan Burke, Caolan Curran, Ciaran Cassidy, JJ Sweeney, Gary McGettigan, Jack O’Neill, Cormac Brady.

Our U14 boys hosted Glenswilly on Friday last in an entertaining challenge game. Great performances from Rory Mc Grenra, Luke Downey, Ciaran McCormick, Blake Boal and Kevin McGettigan ensured our boys were in control from early on and ran out comfortable winners.

The minors lost out by three points in Machaire Gathlain on Tuesday night on a 3-13 to 6-7 scoreline.