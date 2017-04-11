Everton manager and captain visit Coleman in Donegal

Everton manager Ronald Koeman and club captain Phil Jagielka are pictured with Seamus Coleman during a visit to the county this week.

The Killybegs man is in the early stages of his recovery from the injury that ended his season which he sustained playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales last month.

He got a nice surprise this week when his team manager and captain called to Killybegs to pay him a welcome visit.

The group are pictured with Fintra Beach in the background.