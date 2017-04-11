Full list of All County League GAA fixtures in Donegal this weekend

DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Busy weekend of fixtures

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
Kilcar V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin
Glenswilly V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Milford V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty
Bundoran V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 15 Apr,
Cloughaneely V Malin 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sun, 16 Apr,
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
A Ruadh V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: Michael Mc Shane
Ardara V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Termon V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

AllSportStore.com Division 3
Fri, 14 Apr,
Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Naul's V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Red Hughs V Moville 15:00, Ref: Val Murray
Naomh Muire V Downings 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sun, 16 Apr,
Convoy V Urris 13:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 13:30, Ref: John Farren
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 13:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Robert Emmets V Na Rossa 13:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher

AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 15 Apr,
Naomh Columba V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan
St Eunan's V Ardara 18:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Pettigo V Naomh Conáil 18:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Glenswilly V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: George Montgomory
Kilcar V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: Owen Doherty
Glenswilly V Naomh Conáil 13:30, Ref: Don Langan
Milford V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
Bundoran V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 15 Apr,
Cloughaneely V Malin 17:30, Ref: Ciaran Molloy
Sun, 16 Apr,
Aodh Ruadh V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Termon V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern
Ardara V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: James Mc Ginley

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Fri, 14 Apr,
Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 17:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Naul's V Burt 13:30, Ref: Gabriell O'Donnell
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V Moville 13:30, Ref: Joe O'Donnell
Naomh Muire V Downings 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Shane

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Sun, 16 Apr,
Convoy V Urris 15:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: John Paul Houghton

AllSportStore.com Hurling League
Fri, 14 Apr,
St Eunan's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Setanta 19:00, Ref: James Connors

MINOR SECTION 1
Wed, 12 Apr,
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC
Killybegs V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Apr,
Ardara V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC
Bundoran V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Muire V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

MINOR SECTION 2
Wed, 12 Apr,
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC
St Naul's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

DIVISION1
Fri, 14 Apr,
Ardara V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

UNDER 16S DIV 2
Fri, 14 Apr,
Naomh Ultan V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Muire V Aodh Ruadh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Hurling League Division 1
Tue, 11 Apr,
Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Apr,
Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Burt V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Apr,
Setanta V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Hurling U14s Division 1
Thu, 13 Apr,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 1 League
Sat, 15 Apr,
Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC
Killybegs V St Naul's 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 2 League
Wed, 12 Apr,
Na Rossa V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Apr,
Pettigo V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC
Na Rossa V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 12:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 12:00, Ref: TBC
Kilcar V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC
Aodh Ruadh V Naomh Bríd 12:00, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Minor League
Wed, 12 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen U12s Go Games
Tue, 11 Apr,
Burt V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Carndonagh V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Moville V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Steelstown V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Inishwowen Under 16s League
Tue, 11 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Moville V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Moville V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Steelstown V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Division 1
Tue, 11 Apr,
Mac Cumhaill V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Michael Mulhern
Mon, 17 Apr,
St Eunan's V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC

Minor League Div 2 Group 1
Tue, 11 Apr,
St Eunan's V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:15, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Mon, 17 Apr,
Robert Emmets V Red Hughs 12:00, Ref: TBC
Glenfin V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:00, Ref: TBC
Glenswilly V St Eunan's 12:00, Ref: TBC

Minor League Div 2 Group 2
Tue, 11 Apr,
Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:00, Ref: James Connors
Downings V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Mon, 17 Apr,
Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 12:00, Ref: TBC
Termon V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: TBC
Milford V Fanad Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Division 1 League
Fri, 14 Apr,
Gaoth Dobhair V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Convoy V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Div 2 Group 2
Fri, 14 Apr,
Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Div 2 Group 2
Fri, 14 Apr,
Downings V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Michael's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12s League Group 1
Wed, 12 Apr,
Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Glenswilly V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Termon V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Michael's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Milford V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s League Group 2
Wed, 12 Apr,
St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:15, Ref: TBC
Robert Emmets V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Apr, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC