DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE
Full list of All County League GAA fixtures in Donegal this weekend
Busy weekend of fixtures
Full list of GAA fixtures for coming week in Donegal . . .
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
Kilcar V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin
Glenswilly V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Milford V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty
Bundoran V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 15 Apr,
Cloughaneely V Malin 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sun, 16 Apr,
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
A Ruadh V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: Michael Mc Shane
Ardara V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Termon V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Fri, 14 Apr,
Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Naul's V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Red Hughs V Moville 15:00, Ref: Val Murray
Naomh Muire V Downings 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sun, 16 Apr,
Convoy V Urris 13:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 13:30, Ref: John Farren
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 13:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Robert Emmets V Na Rossa 13:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 15 Apr,
Naomh Columba V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan
St Eunan's V Ardara 18:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Pettigo V Naomh Conáil 18:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Glenswilly V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: George Montgomory
Kilcar V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: Owen Doherty
Glenswilly V Naomh Conáil 13:30, Ref: Don Langan
Milford V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
Bundoran V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 15 Apr,
Cloughaneely V Malin 17:30, Ref: Ciaran Molloy
Sun, 16 Apr,
Aodh Ruadh V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Termon V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern
Ardara V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: James Mc Ginley
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Fri, 14 Apr,
Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 17:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Naul's V Burt 13:30, Ref: Gabriell O'Donnell
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V Moville 13:30, Ref: Joe O'Donnell
Naomh Muire V Downings 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Shane
AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Sun, 16 Apr,
Convoy V Urris 15:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: John Paul Houghton
AllSportStore.com Hurling League
Fri, 14 Apr,
St Eunan's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Setanta 19:00, Ref: James Connors
MINOR SECTION 1
Wed, 12 Apr,
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC
Killybegs V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 17 Apr,
Ardara V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC
Bundoran V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Muire V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
MINOR SECTION 2
Wed, 12 Apr,
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC
St Naul's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC
DIVISION1
Fri, 14 Apr,
Ardara V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
UNDER 16S DIV 2
Fri, 14 Apr,
Naomh Ultan V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Muire V Aodh Ruadh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling League Division 1
Tue, 11 Apr,
Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Apr,
Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Burt V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Apr,
Setanta V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Hurling U14s Division 1
Thu, 13 Apr,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12s Division 1 League
Sat, 15 Apr,
Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC
Killybegs V St Naul's 12:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12s Division 2 League
Wed, 12 Apr,
Na Rossa V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Apr,
Pettigo V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC
Na Rossa V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 12:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 12:00, Ref: TBC
Kilcar V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC
Aodh Ruadh V Naomh Bríd 12:00, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Minor League
Wed, 12 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen U12s Go Games
Tue, 11 Apr,
Burt V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Carndonagh V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Moville V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Steelstown V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Inishwowen Under 16s League
Tue, 11 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Moville V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Moville V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Steelstown V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Division 1
Tue, 11 Apr,
Mac Cumhaill V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Michael Mulhern
Mon, 17 Apr,
St Eunan's V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
Minor League Div 2 Group 1
Tue, 11 Apr,
St Eunan's V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:15, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Mon, 17 Apr,
Robert Emmets V Red Hughs 12:00, Ref: TBC
Glenfin V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:00, Ref: TBC
Glenswilly V St Eunan's 12:00, Ref: TBC
Minor League Div 2 Group 2
Tue, 11 Apr,
Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:00, Ref: James Connors
Downings V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Mon, 17 Apr,
Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 12:00, Ref: TBC
Termon V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: TBC
Milford V Fanad Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
Under 16s Division 1 League
Fri, 14 Apr,
Gaoth Dobhair V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Convoy V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 16s Div 2 Group 2
Fri, 14 Apr,
Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 16s Div 2 Group 2
Fri, 14 Apr,
Downings V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Michael's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12s League Group 1
Wed, 12 Apr,
Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Glenswilly V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Termon V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Michael's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Milford V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12s League Group 2
Wed, 12 Apr,
St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:15, Ref: TBC
Robert Emmets V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Apr, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
