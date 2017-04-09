Big crowds and fast times at Convoy AC 10k

There were big crowds and some superb times recorded at Sunday morning's Convoy Athletic Club 10k road race and walk.

Keith Shiels of Foyle Valley AC was the first athlete home in a brilliant 32 minutes, 49 seconds.

Finn Valley AC's Dermot McElchar was second in 33.30 with his clubmate John McElhill third in 34.12.

Another athlete in brilliant form at present is Letterkenny AC's Monica McGranaghan and she was first female athlete home in 41st overall in 40:21.

Well done to all involved on what was a super morning's racing. Here's a full rundown of the results:

Convoy AC 10k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 234 Keith Shiels m SM Foyle Valley 32:49,0 32:49,0

2. 181 Dermot Mc Elchar m SM Finn Valley AC 33:30,2 33:30,2

3. 71 John Mc Elhill m M40 Finn Valley AC 34:12,5 34:12,5

4. 221 James McFadden m SM Finn Valley 34:20,5 34:20,5

5. 236 Eoin Hughes m SM Acorns A.C. 34:37,1 34:37,1

6. 266 Simon Ward m SM 34:37,1 34:37,7

7. 111 Paul Mc Glinchey m SM Letterkenny AC 34:44,1 34:44,9

8. 163 Seamus O' Donnell m M40 Finn Valley AC 34:51,3 34:51,3

9. 253 Patrick Mahan m SM City of Derry 35:01,6 35:02,8

10. 1221 Raymond Birch m SM Letterkenny AC 35:21,3 35:21,8

11. 214 Ciaran Mc Gonagle m SM Letterkenny AC 35:37,0 35:37,0

12. 197 Martin Lynch m SM Milford 35:45,6 35:48,7

13. 262 Edward Harkin m SM Rosses 35:55,7 35:56,7

14. 250 Michael Logue m M40 Rosses A.C. 36:14,9 36:15,9

15. 23 Clint Doherty m SM Letterkenny 24/7 36:25,9 36:27,8

16. 223 Gavin McGlinchey m M40 36:28,5 36:30,0

17. 304 John Whoriskey m SM Milford A.C. 36:55,4 36:58,8

18. 179 Frankie Bradley m SM Foyle Valley 36:58,3 36:59,9

19. 110 Paul mc Fadden m SM Letterkenny AC 37:01,7 37:02,8

20. 176 Eamon McGee m M40 Rosses 37:02,9 37:05,0

21. 211 Declan McBride m SM Cranford A.C. 37:33,9 37:35,7

22. 97 Martin Devenney m SM Letterkenny AC 37:38,0 37:39,1

23. 242 Damien Mc Bride m SM Milford AC 37:41,4 37:41,4

24. 227 Anthony Doherty m M40 Milford A.C. 37:42,5 37:45,9

25. 243 Michael McHugh m M40 Milford A.C. 37:46,5 37:48,1

26. 286 Barry Coyle m SM 37:52,3 37:54,7

27. 26 Dara Mc Nulty m M40 Foyle Valley 38:06,1 38:07,5

28. 140 Philip Kelly m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 38:17,1 38:18,3

29. 309 James Crossan m SM 38:28,4 38:29,7

30. 66 Joe Browne m M40 Individual 38:44,6 38:48,0

31. 224 Aidan Connolly m SM Milford 38:52,5 38:53,5

32. 186 Barry Chambers m SM Finn Valley 39:07,4 39:07,4

33. 172 Kenny O'Donnell m M40 Finn Valley 39:09,0 39:09,0

34. 208 Martin McCrossan m SM 39:16,2 39:17,8

35. 51 Gareth o Donnell m SM Kilcar 39:21,6 39:29,5

36. 261 Willie Mac Giolla Bhride m SM Rosses A.C. 39:37,1 39:39,1

37. 77 Kevin Mc Menamin m SM Lifford Strabane AC 39:47,7 39:49,7

38. 146 Jason King m M40 24/7 Triathlon 39:59,9 40:03,1

39. 147 Marty Mc Cabe m M40 40:03,1 40:03,1

40. 47 Eugene Gallen m M40 Finn Valley AC 40:06,3 40:08,8

41. 104 Monica Mc Granaghan f SW Letterkenny AC 40:20,2 40:21,2

42. 171 Trevor Wasson m M40 40:14,7 40:22,4

43. 248 Mark Bates m M40 40:35,5 40:37,7

44. 222 Michael Penrose m M50 Finn Valley 40:40,0 40:41,5

45. 98 Martin Dunleavy m M50 Foyle Valley 40:41,4 40:44,5

46. 112 Paul Mc Kelvey m SM Rosses AC 40:44,0 40:48,1

47. 70 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 40:51,1 40:52,2

48. 81 Leoni Mullen f SW Individual 41:02,2 41:04,5

49. 219 Dessie Gallen m M40 K C R 41:14,5 41:16,2

50. 36 Donal Haughey m M60 Tir Chonaill AC 41:23,6 41:27,4

51. 258 Danny McLaughlin m M40 Ray Men on the Move 41:29,2 41:32,1

52. 7 Amy Mc Daid f SW Derry Track Club 41:29,8 41:34,3

53. 11 Barry Mackey m M50 Letterkenny AC 41:38,2 41:38,2

54. 94 Mark Gibney m M40 Individual 41:40,5 41:42,5

55. 292 John Coyle m M40 Lifford Strabane A.C. 41:37,9 41:42,9

56. 187 Helen Mc Cready f SW Rosses AC 41:41,8 41:43,4

57. 125 Seamus Mc Callion m M50 Foyle Valley 41:42,1 41:45,3

58. 270 Jackie Doherty m M50 41:50,1 41:53,1

59. 235 Leanne Sands f SW Acorns AC 41:56,2 41:58,8

60. 160 John Taylor m M50 Convoy AC 42:03,5 42:08,4

61. 15 Brendan Montague m M60 Omagh Harriers 42:08,1 42:08,7

62. 1 Adrian Callaghan m M40 Letterkenny AC 42:10,2 42:13,0

63. 2 Adrian Marsh m M40 Individual 42:13,4 42:15,0

64. 83 Linda Emery f F40 Finn Valley AC 42:18,9 42:18,9

65. 188 Owen Coyle m M50 Rosses 42:18,7 42:23,2

66. 58 Graeme Fletcher m SM Individual 42:29,3 42:29,3

67. 202 Paul Byrne m SM 42:37,2 42:39,2

68. 99 Martin Jordan m SM Convoy AC 42:30,9 42:41,3

69. 189 Denis Boyle m M40 Rosses AC 42:40,0 42:43,9

70. 233 Peter Gallagher m M40 L.A.C. 42:42,7 42:44,9

71. 33 Denise Ward f SW Foyle Valley 42:44,0 42:47,8

72. 27 David Mc Nulty m SM Lifford Strabane AC 42:49,6 42:52,2

73. 217 Oliver Barrett m M40 Lifford Athletic 43:04,2 43:07,2

74. 306 Curly Coyle m M40 Ramelton 43:07,8 43:10,9

75. 170 Bernard McCabe m M50 Finn Valley 43:16,4 43:16,4

76. 184 John Bradley m SM K.C.R. 43:15,1 43:18,0

77. 102 Michael Thompson m M40 Finn Valley AC 43:15,7 43:19,9

78. 239 Emma Mc Gee f SW 24/7 Triathlon 43:25,4 43:28,2

79. 52 Garrett Mc Carron m SM Individual 43:32,3 43:36,7

80. 96 Martin Anderson m M50 Finn Valley AC 43:33,0 43:36,9

81. 152 William Freney m M40 Raphoe Road Runners 43:38,8 43:44,1

82. 201 Sean Callaghan m SM 43:46,4 43:51,4

83. 307 John Anthony Mc Molloy m SM St Marys Convoy 44:04,4 44:04,4

84. 310 G Mc Connell m SM 44:07,0 44:08,7

85. 28 Dean Herron m SM Individual 44:05,9 44:13,5

86. 267 Paddy Gallagher m M40 KCR 44:21,9 44:24,7

87. 144 Martin Kelly m SM Lifford Strabane AC 44:22,8 44:26,9

88. 59 Iggy Houston m M50 Melvin WJR 44:29,5 44:32,8

89. 229 Margaret Reid f F40 Finn Valley AC 44:33,9 44:33,9

90. 203 Gary Kelly m SM 44:34,2 44:34,2

91. 174 Noreen McGee f F40 Rosses 44:37,4 44:42,2

92. 183 Christopher Cuskelly m M40 Lifford Strabane A.C. 44:41,9 44:45,7

93. 34 Derek mc Dowell m SM Kilcar 44:40,2 44:48,6

94. 305 Kevi Coyle m SM Ramelton 44:40,8 44:48,8

95. 216 Declan McAleer m M40 Melvin Walk Run Jog 44:45,8 44:49,8

96. 282 Paul Duddy m M50 Melvin Walk Run Jog 44:54,9 45:01,1

97. 238 Paddy Donaghey m SM 45:04,8 45:09,3

98. 85 Linda Mc Grath f SW Lifford Strabane AC 45:09,2 45:12,9

99. 63 Jerome Mc Elchar m M40 Individual 45:08,2 45:13,4

100. 137 Ton Bangert m M60 Raphoe Road Runners 45:15,2 45:16,4

101. 289 Patrick Trimble m M40 Bog AC 45:27,1 45:27,7

102. 141 Seamus Nallen m M40 45:37,7 45:42,3

103. 177 Joe Mc Nulty m M40 Precison Pluming 45:39,4 45:42,9

104. 159 Sabrina Mackey f F40 45:39,3 45:43,2

105. 204 David Connors m SM Milford AC 45:41,5 45:45,3

106. 244 Siobhán McHugh f F40 Milford 45:42,5 45:45,8

107. 190 Mel Mc Kinney m M40 45:41,6 45:51,6

108. 237 Eugene McAleer m SM Mourne Derg Athletic Club 45:49,3 45:55,4

109. 43 Elaine Mc Goldrick f F40 Castlefinn Running 45:51,1 45:56,5

110. 148 Catherine Moran f F50 Foyle Valley 45:53,0 45:57,6

111. 154 Rachel Friel f SW Finn Valley AC 46:04,4 46:09,4

112. 182 Carmel Hoynes f F40 Lifford Strabane A.C. 46:06,4 46:10,9

113. 139 Joanne Mc Nabb f SW Finn Valley AC 46:09,0 46:12,9

114. 122 Roisin Mc Ginley f F50 Lifford Strabane AC 46:11,8 46:16,9

115. 249 Mark Connolly m M50 Finn Valley 46:13,7 46:18,6

116. 198 Michael Mc Laughlin m M50 46:18,2 46:27,4

117. 69 John Griffin m M40 Finn Valley fit for life 46:27,8 46:36,6

118. 156 Brendan Patton m M50 Finn Valley fit for life 46:31,0 46:37,2

119. 231 Marian Kerr f F40 L.A.C. 46:37,6 46:40,4

120. 247 Colin Doherty m SM 47:06,1 47:15,7

121. 215 Claire Quinn f F40 47:11,7 47:16,7

122. 225 Paul McCrossan m M50 L.K. Kick Boxing 47:09,5 47:18,0

123. 9 Ann Mc Gettigan f F40 Finn Valley AC 47:20,1 47:24,1

124. 21 Claire Keys f SW Lifford Strabane AC 47:24,8 47:29,8

125. 20 Charlie Dooher m M50 Melvin WJR 47:25,0 47:32,3

126. 30 Decky Duffy m SM Melvin WJR 47:25,9 47:33,5

127. 251 John Waochope m SM Melvin Walk Run Jog 47:27,3 47:34,0

128. 308 John Mc Elwaine m SM Lifford Strabane AC 47:28,9 47:37,0

129. 245 Roisin McColgan f F40 47:38,2 47:38,2

130. 205 Jackie Harvey f F50 Tirchonaill A/C 47:36,1 47:40,9

131. 206 Caroline Mc Menamin f F40 Foyle Valley 47:44,0 47:48,0

132. 232 Nat Doherty m M40 Milford AC 47:43,1 47:52,2

133. 207 Paul Curran m M40 47:49,0 47:59,1

134. 200 Jonathan Devine m M40 Castlefin Running 48:00,8 48:08,5

135. 149 Terrence Quinn m M50 Raphoe Road Runners 48:12,3 48:17,3

136. 138 Ursula Coyle f F50 Lifford Strabane AC 48:26,9 48:32,6

137. 220 Brian Mc Mullin m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 48:31,9 48:34,5

138. 143 Don Smith m M50 Convoy AC 48:30,2 48:35,5

139. 218 Damian Alexander m SM Finn Valley Fit 4 Life 48:26,8 48:35,9

140. 53 Gerard Porter m M40 Melvin WJR 48:40,5 48:47,8

141. 29 Deborah Conroy f SW Individual 48:44,3 48:50,1

142. 5 Aidan Mc Grath m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 48:51,5 48:56,9

143. 78 Kieran Neeson m M40 KCR 48:52,7 49:03,0

144. 194 Damian Monaghan m M40 49:05,9 49:10,1

145. 241 Denis Mc Gill m M50 KCR 49:08,4 49:13,8

146. 150 Rajesh Mehan m SM Raphoe Road Runners 49:15,9 49:15,9

147. 210 Hugh Allan m M50 Raphoe Road Runners 49:09,2 49:16,0

148. 113 Paul Woods m M50 Rothwell Harriers 49:08,8 49:19,2

149. 274 Noelle McLaughlin f F40 Individual 49:13,9 49:19,9

150. 68 John Boyle m SM Convoy AC 49:13,5 49:20,4

151. 8 Andrea Porter f SW Lifford Strabane AC 49:17,1 49:22,6

152. 79 Kieran Phelan m M40 Foyle Valley 49:18,5 49:24,3

153. 285 Rachel Bell f SW Raphoe Road Runners 49:25,8 49:32,3

154. 178 Oonagh Mc Guigan f F40 49:32,3 49:36,8

155. 228 Joyce McKittrick f F40 Lifford Strabane A.C. 49:33,4 49:38,7

156. 302 Nancy McNamee f F50 Finn Valley 49:39,0 49:44,6

157. 24 Damien Mc Ginley m M40 Individual 50:09,9 50:15,5

158. 62 Jay Walsh m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 50:23,4 50:24,8

159. 91 Maria Burns f F40 Individual 50:19,4 50:27,4

160. 168 Pius Doherty m M60 Lifford Strabane AC 50:27,6 50:29,8

161. 271 Michael Jordan m M40 Convoy A.C. 50:17,8 50:30,7

162. 185 Caroline Crawford f SW 50:28,8 50:35,0

163. 57 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 50:40,2 50:44,3

164. 265 Brian Doherty m M40 Swanlings 50:48,1 50:50,4

165. 252 John Ward m M40 Tirchonaill 50:45,8 50:55,3

166. 95 Mark Mc Curdy m SM Lifford Strabane AC 50:49,1 50:55,6

167. 230 John Friel m M40 Village Road Runners 50:44,7 50:56,5

168. 119 Philip Mc Hugh m SM Individual 51:07,6 51:17,0

169. 41 Eileen Crawford f SW Lifford Strabane AC 51:16,8 51:22,6

170. 303 Edward Diver m M50 Ray Men on the Move 51:17,2 51:25,2

171. 283 Sean Lorinyenko m M40 Tir Chonaill A.C. 51:19,1 51:27,9

172. 193 Patsy Doherty m M50 Foyle Valley 51:22,1 51:30,0

173. 80 Laurence Doherty m M60 Lifford Strabane AC 51:30,4 51:31,7

174. 213 Annette O Doherty f F40 Foyle Valley 51:29,3 51:39,1

175. 191 Patricia Mullin f F50 Foyle Valley 51:32,1 51:41,9

176. 180 Phonsie Barr m M50 51:35,8 51:48,0

177. 117 Philip Connolly m M60 Letterkenny AC 51:46,7 51:55,2

178. 166 Paul Crawford m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 51:57,0 51:59,0

179. 92 Marie Sweeney f F40 Rosses AC 51:49,3 52:00,1

180. 84 Linda Mc Daid f F40 Inishowen AC 52:02,3 52:15,0

181. 54 Gerry Ward m M50 Individual 52:08,5 52:19,2

182. 269 Diane Gallagher f F50 KCR 52:20,3 52:30,3

183. 64 Jo Lyons f F40 Individual 52:39,6 52:47,2

184. 25 Danny Burns m M60 Individual 52:39,4 52:47,5

185. 142 Kayleigh Smith f SW Convoy AC 52:44,7 52:57,4

186. 162 Shauna Kelly f SW Raphoe Road Runners 52:53,3 53:00,4

187. 123 Sabrina Mc Ghee f SW Castlefinn Running 52:58,7 53:03,9

188. 56 Glen James m SM Individual 52:57,6 53:04,5

189. 169 Gary Gillespie m SM Convoy AC 52:57,2 53:09,5

190. 13 Billy Brodwick m M50 10k Swanlings 53:07,2 53:13,7

191. 263 Caroline Ward f F40 Tirchonaill A/C 53:04,7 53:14,7

192. 209 Edwin Doherty m SM 53:19,8 53:36,5

193. 72 Joseph Quigley m M50 BOLT 53:33,2 53:43,7

194. 40 Edward Crawford m M40 Finn Valley fit for life 53:38,7 53:47,8

195. 75 Kate Duffy f F40 Individual 53:53,1 53:59,4

196. 48 Eugene Kelly m M40 Finn Valley fit for life 54:03,5 54:10,6

197. 151 Marjan Bangert f F60 54:03,7 54:11,9

198. 61 Janeen Leese f SW Foyle Valley 54:29,9 54:38,6

199. 212 Johnny Mitchell m SM Finn Valley fit for life 54:38,1 54:47,1

200. 196 Laura Crane f SW K.C.R. 54:57,6 55:07,8

201. 192 Kate Meehan f F50 Foyle Valley 55:03,1 55:11,8

202. 259 Rosemary Parkinson f SW Convoy AC 55:06,4 55:19,8

203. 164 Grace O' Donnell f SW Convoy AC 55:07,1 55:20,1

204. 133 Stephen Kerlin m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 55:18,2 55:27,5

205. 121 Rhonda Porter f SW Lifford Strabane AC 55:28,6 55:34,2

206. 129 Shaun o Donnell m M50 10k Swanlings 55:42,2 55:51,0

207. 287 Stephanie Rushe f SW Finn Valley fit for life 55:49,8 56:04,2

208. 226 Nicola Kee f F40 K.C.R. 55:54,5 56:04,6

209. 291 Catherine Mc Crory f SW Aghyaran Athletics 56:05,2 56:12,3

210. 195 Martin Rouse m SM Everyone's a Winner 56:13,4 56:19,7

211. 153 Carmel Brindle f F40 56:27,0 56:36,5

212. 157 Nicola Patterson f F40 Convoy AC 56:38,5 56:51,7

213. 6 Aine Doherty f F40 Rise Running club 56:43,4 56:57,1

214. 82 Linda Cronin f SW Letterkenny AC 56:58,1 57:04,0

215. 161 Tanya Hall f F40 Convoy AC 57:01,5 57:14,5

216. 240 Lorraine Arbuckle f SW Melvin Walk Run Jog 57:22,8 57:35,0

217. 199 Kathy Mc Beth f SW Melvin WJR 57:57,6 58:09,7

218. 89 Mairead Maguire f F40 Melvin WJR 58:07,7 58:19,0

219. 155 Noreen Colhun f F40 58:12,6 58:24,7

220. 107 Orla Mc Elwee f F40 Melvin WJR 58:37,8 58:49,4

221. 103 Michelle Donaghy f F40 Inishowen AC 58:40,5 58:53,1

222. 116 Pauric Doherty m SM Convoy AC 58:46,2 58:58,8

223. 281 Tina McGlynn f F40 Finn Valley Fit 4 Life 58:48,1 59:02,8

224. 17 Carmel Doherty f SW Convoy AC 59:00,9 59:11,6

225. 45 Elaine Stockman f SW Individual 59:08,6 59:21,3

226. 3 Lisa Kerlin f SW Lifford Strabane AC 59:30,8 59:40,1

227. 165 John Conaghan m M40 Finn Valley fit for life 59:49,7 59:59,7

228. 284 Orla McNulty f F40 Lifford Strabane A.C. 59:53,0 60:01,8

229. 301 Judy Duddy f SW Lifford Strabane A.C. 59:55,1 60:04,5

230. 288 Neil Sweeney m M50 59:58,3 60:12,7

231. 76 Kelly Devlin f SW Individual 60:16,0 60:23,4

232. 74 Julie Mc Namee f F40 Individual 60:23,6 60:30,9

233. 86 Lisa Mc Glinchey f F40 Individual 60:25,9 60:33,0

234. 246 Selina Russell f SW Finn Valley Fit 4 Life 60:37,5 60:51,7

235. 39 Edel Neely f F40 Finn Valley fit for life 60:43,1 60:57,5

236. 145 Sarah Wilson f SW Drumoghill Running Club 60:49,2 61:00,9

237. 44 Elaine Quinn f SW Melvin WJR 61:32,8 61:44,2

238. 90 Margaret Mc Namee f F50 Village Runners 61:42,2 61:54,2

239. 254 Anne Hutton f F60 BOLT 61:48,8 61:59,2

240. 42 Eileen Maguire f F40 Melvin WJR 61:55,3 62:07,4

241. 14 Brendan Logue m M40 Individual 63:16,6 63:30,3

242. 31 Deirdre Browne f F40 Finn Valley fit for life 63:15,1 63:30,5

243. 105 Nathan Stockman m SM Individual 63:31,7 63:45,7

244. 18 Caroline Donaghey f F40 Individual 64:53,6 65:06,4

245. 109 Patricia o Donnell f F40 Individual 65:27,3 65:38,6

246. 260 C.J. Mc Ginley m M40 Letterkenny Cycling Club 65:31,2 65:40,1

247. 87 Lorraine Bonner f SW Individual 65:30,0 65:41,3

248. 32 Denise Langan f F40 Lifford Strabane AC 67:15,5 67:30,4

249. 272 Aoife Jordan f SW 67:19,9 67:32,2

250. 10 Anne Rodgers f F40 Rosses AC 68:59,1 69:10,4

251. 135 Teresa Browne f F40 Individual 69:02,0 69:19,7

252. 273 Karina McMenamin f F40 Finn Valley fit for life 69:47,4 70:02,3

253. 106 Orla Jordan f SW 92:20,8 92:40,3

254. 100 Mary Jordan f SW 92:21,1 92:40,5



LikeShow More Reactions

CommentShare