Donegal lose first game but still top the group

Donegal suffered their first defeat of the campaign as they went down to Antrim in O’Donnell Park on Saturday.



Donegal . . . 2-13

Antrim . . . 3-15

Oisin Bonner top-scored with 1-8 for Donegal who had already topped the Group B table. Diarmuid O’Cathaill scored the other Donegal goal.

Following their wins over Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, Donegal had already qualified for a semi-final meeting with Down.

This match therefore, gave manager Francie Friel the opportunity to give a number of players who had seen limited action in the three previous matches, some more game-time.

And as a consequence it was a largely experimental Donegal that faced Antrim.

Donegal scorers: Oisin Bonner (1-8, 1-0 penalty, 4f),Diarmuid O’Cathail (1-0),Ross Marley, Daniel Gallagher, Ian Campbell, Ryan Brogan, Conor O’Donnell (0-1) each.

Donegal will face Down, in the semi-final while Tyrone and Cavan will meet in the other semi-final.

DONEGAL: Shane Corless; Mikey Boyle, Luke Mullin, Shane McColgan; Shane McDevitt, Conor O’Donnell (Dungloe), Ryan Carr; Michael Statham, Diarmuid O’Cathail; Matthew McKenna, Daniel Gallagher, Ryan Brogan; Ross Marley, Oisin Bonner, Cian Doherty.

Subs used; Ian Campbell, Conor O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), James Kelly, Jordan Burns, Eoin O’Boyle,

REFEREE:Stephen Campbell (Tyrone).