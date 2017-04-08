ULSTER U-17 MC GUIGAN CUP
Donegal lose first game but still top the group
Five-point defeat for Donegal in Letterkenny
Donegal's Conor O'Donnell gives out a pass against Antrim during the Ulster U17 League in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday. Photo Thomas Gallagher INDD100417 Donegal U17s v Antrim TG4
Donegal suffered their first defeat of the campaign as they went down to Antrim in O’Donnell Park on Saturday.
Donegal . . . 2-13
Antrim . . . 3-15
Oisin Bonner top-scored with 1-8 for Donegal who had already topped the Group B table. Diarmuid O’Cathaill scored the other Donegal goal.
Following their wins over Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, Donegal had already qualified for a semi-final meeting with Down.
This match therefore, gave manager Francie Friel the opportunity to give a number of players who had seen limited action in the three previous matches, some more game-time.
And as a consequence it was a largely experimental Donegal that faced Antrim.
Donegal scorers: Oisin Bonner (1-8, 1-0 penalty, 4f),Diarmuid O’Cathail (1-0),Ross Marley, Daniel Gallagher, Ian Campbell, Ryan Brogan, Conor O’Donnell (0-1) each.
Donegal will face Down, in the semi-final while Tyrone and Cavan will meet in the other semi-final.
DONEGAL: Shane Corless; Mikey Boyle, Luke Mullin, Shane McColgan; Shane McDevitt, Conor O’Donnell (Dungloe), Ryan Carr; Michael Statham, Diarmuid O’Cathail; Matthew McKenna, Daniel Gallagher, Ryan Brogan; Ross Marley, Oisin Bonner, Cian Doherty.
Subs used; Ian Campbell, Conor O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), James Kelly, Jordan Burns, Eoin O’Boyle,
REFEREE:Stephen Campbell (Tyrone).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on