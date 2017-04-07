Donegal players feature as Ireland schools lose out

Jamie Bell and Connor Gormley both started for the Republic of Ireland schools as they lost out to Scotland in the Centenary Shield on Thursday night.

Finn Harps goalkeeper Bell started in goal for the Republic who went down 1-0 in Glasgow.

Gormley of Loreto Milford and Derry City, was named in attack and his club-mate at the Brandywell, Sean McBride of St. Columba's, came on as a second half substitute.

It was a first defeat of the campaign for Ireland who had beaten Wales and Northern Ireland in their opening two games.

They finish their schedule of games with a home tie against England at Home Farm in Dublin next Thursday.

Shane Blaney of St. Eunan's College, Letterkenny missed the Scotland game due to injury.