Donegal Community Games and Gymnastics - Padraig Rooney's involvement

The first thing Padraig Rooney insisted before we sat down to discuss his Community Games years, was that he was never more than a small cog in the Community Games.

The Leitrim native has worked and lived in Offaly, Donegal and Galway and during his time in all three counties, he has left his mark on the sporting landscape.

When in Offaly and based in Tullamore, he was the Faithful county’s representative on the National Council of the Community Games.

And in both in Donegal and Galway he founded gymnastic clubs that produced numerous national Community Games champions and has left a rich legacy of the minority sport of gymnastics and participation in Community Games.

Padraig worked all his life in the Civil Service with the Revenue Commissioners, including ten years in Donegal, in the second half of the 1980s and the first half of the 1990s.

He is now retired and back in living in Letterkenny, with his Offaly-born wife Maureen.

As we take a dander down memory lane and his Community Games years, it becomes pretty clear that Padraig, who grew up in the townland of Cluainin, outside Manorhamilton, in North Leitrim, is somewhat downplaying his involvement in Community Games.

Basketball and Gymnastics was his sports.

He is also qualified gymnastics coach and judge.

His early working years were spent in Tullamore, where he met his wife Maureen and they set up their first home. And it was in Tullamore where their five children were born.

“When I was living in Tullamore basketball was my sport and I was the Offaly representative at the National Community Games,” explained Pauric.

“It was only when I moved to Letterkenny, in 1985, that I got involved in Gymnastics. And like most parents I only got involved because all of my family had taken up the sport and were deeply involved before they left Tullamore.”

Gymnastics, by the time they arrived in Letterkenny, was the Rooney children of James, Phillip Anne, Deirdre and Loretto’s number one sport.

“When I came to Letterkenny first I used to take the children into Derry for training and to compete. There was no club in Letterkenny at the time.

But it wasn’t long until Padraig teamed up with Fintan Houston, another gymnastic father, and the Letterkenny Gymnastic Club was founded. It was the first gymnastic club in Letterkenny.

“Fintan and myself set up the club and we received tremendous support from people like the McMenamin family, Kathleen McDaid, Danny McDaid’s wife and Marian Cullen.

“And from day one we started to compete in Community Games. Community Games was brilliant for minor sports like gymnastics because it gave them competitions from local, to provincial and national level.

“If there was no Community Games back in those years, gymnastics would probably have no more than two and maybe three competitions a year outside club competitions.

“That is why Community Games was such a success because it catered for minority sports like gymnastics. Community Games was brilliant for all sports but especially minority sports like gymnastics.

“In Community Games gymnastics you had five age groups, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16, five for girls and five for boys.

“There were competitions at local and county level and national level with each county allowed one person per age group. And the good thing about it too, they adopted recreational gymnastics rather than the more technical version.

“The five age groups meant every year we had five boys and five girls qualifying to represent Donegal at the National Community Games finals, which was a great occasion.”

The formation of the new club also meant that Padraig and a number of others had to qualify as coaches which was duly done and the fledgling Letterkenny Gymnastic Club enjoyed great success from very early.

“In my ten years with the club (1986 to ‘96) we enjoyed a good deal of success and had a number of national champions.

“Emer Bianconi was our first National Community Games gold medal winner and Grainne Kelly from Ballyshannon was the Donegal’s first National gold medal winner. Grainne was a member of a gymnastic club in Sligo, but she represented Donegal at the Community Games.

Other Letterkenny Gymnastic Club gold medal winners from Padraig’s time at the club were Annette Houston, Declan Cullen and his sons James and Philip.

“Gymnastics was popular in Donegal at that time and Sarah Devenney started a club in Raphoe around then too and they did very well for a number of years.”

Padraig’s work with the Revenue Commissioners took him to Galway in 1996, where he set up home in Maree, near Clarinbridge.

By this time he had qualified as gymnastic judge and regularly judged at local county and National Community Games finals.

During his time in Galway, too, he founded a gymnastic club in Maree and replicated much of the good work done in Letterkenny by coaching numerous Galway and National Community Games champions

But he also left a rich legacy of scores of young boys and girls to a minority sport and the enjoyment and satisfaction that it brought to so many young people; young people that otherwise might never have had the chance to enjoy and participate in the sport of gymnastics.

Not bad for a small cog.