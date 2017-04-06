Donegal Minors and U-17s face Antrim

Donegal are still searching for their first win in the Ulster Minor League when they host Antrim in O’Donnell Park, on Saturday. (Throw-in 12 noon).

After three games, Donegal have just one point from an opening day draw against Fermanagh. They have lost to Tyrone (away) and Derry at home last weekend.

Antrim, who are also Donegal’s first round Ulster Championship opponents, have won one of their games.

They are one point better off than Donegal so Saturday’s encounter is a wooden spoon contest.

-17sAntrim defeated Fermanagh and lost to Tyrone and Derry.

The Donegal, Antrim championship game is on May 21st in Ballybofey and is curtain raiser to the Donegal, Antrim senior championship clash.

However, Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett insisted that the fact that Antrim are Donegal championship opponents will not influence his thinking on his selection for Saturday.

“We are still very much in experimental mode and trying players out in different positions,” said the Donegal boss following last Saturday’s defeat by Derry in Ballybofey.

“We expect our formation to be much different by the time we meet Antrim in the championship.”

Donegal were without team captain Peadar Mogan on Saturday last with a hamstring injury. And the St Naul’s man is expected to sit out Saturday’s game.

A win for Donegal would qualify them for a Ulster Minor Shield semi-final and the extra game would be welcome in their championship preparations.

U-17S ALSO FACE ANTRIM

Meanwhile, Donegal U-17s also face Antrim on Saturday. This game is also in O’Donnell Park. (Throw-in 1.30 pm)

Donegal, under manager Francie Friel, are unbeaten and are bidding for a clean sweep of victories against the Saffrons.

Donegal have been impressive in their three games to date and top their group with Tyrone in second place.

Both Donegal and Tyrone have already booked their places in the semi-final, where Donegal will face Down and Tyrone will face Cavan, next Saturday, April 15th.