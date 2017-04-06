Eddie and Conor win Rosapenna Scratch Cups

Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack came from behind to win the McGinley Motors sponsored Rosapenna Senior Scratch Cup by two shots on three-over-par on Sunday.

Banbridge's Rory Leonard and Rathmore's Ben Best led McCormack by two strokes on two-over-par 145 after 36 holes on Saturday.

But it was the Cavan veteran who came out on top on Sunday, closing with a final hole birdie 3 and a one-under-par 71 on the Sandy Hills Links to edge out Leonard (75) to take the title for a second time.

Former Irish Close Champion and current Irish International Tiarnan McLarnon closed with a superb third round 69 to take third place on a countback from Ben Best of Rathmore.

There was also a good performance from Royal Portrush's Tyrone Clarke, eldest son of Open champion Darren Clarke, who was eighth on 228, taking the 3rd round gross prize thanks to his closing 76 (+4).

Strabane's promising Conor Byrne edged out Rosapenna's own Shane Sweeney and Portsalon's Ryan McGettigan for the 36 hole Junior Scratch Cup on 159 (36 holes) thanks to his second round 79 on the Sandy Hills Links compared to Shane's 81 and Ryan's 82.



Senior Scratch Cup results - 54 holes

1st - Eddie McCormack +3

2nd - Rory Leonard +5

3rd - Tiarnan McLarnon +6 bot

4th - Ben Best +6

5th - Jamie Knipe +11

6th - Owen Crooks +12

1st Nett - Jack Patton +5 Nett

2nd Nett - Tom McKibbin +6 Nett

3rd round gross - Tyrone Clarke 76 bot

Junior Scratch Cup results

36 holes

1st Conor Byrne 159 bot

2nd Shane Sweeney 159 bot

3rd Ryan McGettigan 159

4th David Forbes 165

1st Nett Eunan McGarrigle 154 nett

2nd Nett Paul Kelly 156 nett

2nd round Gross Liam Walsh 79 gross