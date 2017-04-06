Finn Harps to get just 200 tickets for Derry City game

Many supporters planning to attend next week’s eagerly awaited north west derby meeting of Derry City and Finn Harps in Buncrana are set to be left disappointed because of a shortage of match tickets.

Tickets for the Good Friday clash - the first ever meeting of the two clubs at Maginn Park in Buncrana - are due to go on sale later today. Finn Harps wont received their allocation of tickets until Saturday.

However, it has emerged that Harps are to receive only 200 tickets for the game, meaning a large number of Harps supporters will be left without a ticket.

Harps fans can purchase match tickets from official Derry City ticket outlets, but with the capacity of Maginn Park limited to just 1,700, the tickets that do go on sale are expected to be snapped up fast.

BIG DEMAND

Finn Harps’ commercial officer Aidan Campbell said there has already been a lot of enquiries and a big demand for tickets among the club’s supporters.

“Unfortunately, we are not going to be in a position to accommodate all requests,” he said yesterday.

“We have been in touch with Derry City and in fairness to them, they have been doing their best to help us out. But due to the limited capacity of Maginn Park, there’s not a lot they can do.

“The last that we heard is that we might get around 200 tickets for the away section.We will hopefully have enough to give to club volunteers and season ticket holders but that may be a challenge.

“Harps fans might still be able to get tickets elsewhere, but it won’t be easy.”

Orlaith Meenan, Derry City’s marketing manager, said there has been a big demand for tickets for all of the club’s home games this season.

“We know from speaking to those in our ticket outlets that there’s a big interest in the Finn Harps game as well,” she said.

She said Finn Harps had requested an allocation of tickets and officials at Derry City met yesterday to go some way to meeting Harps’ demands.

“We will be allocating 200 tickets to Finn Harps to sell and we will be selling from our outlets in Donegal also should anyone wish to purchase a ticket from them,” she said.

The ticket outlets in Donegal include The 19th Hole, Bridgend; Bradley’s Filling Station, Fahan; The Lunch Box, Buncrana and O’Flaherty's Bar, Buncrana.

Next Friday night’s Airtricity Premier Division game is unique in that it will be the first time ever the clubs will meet in a competitive fixture at the Buncrana venue.

Derry City had won their opening two games at Maginn Park before they were beaten last Friday night by Bray Wanderers (3-2).

The Derry game comes during a busy run of fixtures for Finn Harps who host the champions Dundalk at Finn Park tomorrow night. Harps will meet Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey in the EA Sports League on the Monday or Tuesday night after the Derry City game.