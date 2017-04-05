Donegal GAA Club Call

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Congratulations to the Donegal senior hurlers and the Mac Cumhaill’s men on the panel Lee Henderson, Jamesie Donnelly, Del Laverty, Sean Curran, Jamie De Ward and Gerard Gilmore on winning the league on Saturday.

The club are running an Easter Camp starting on Tuesday 18th of April running to Friday the 21st of April. The camp will start at 10 am and end at 2 pm. Prices are as follows: First child is €30, second child is €25 and third child is €20. For more information contact Simon on 0851503092 or Paddy on 0863382761.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,200. The numbers drawn were 6, 11, 12 and 15. There was no match 3 winner so three names were drawn. They were Anita Sweeney, Corgary, Teresa Chessman, c/o bingo and Damian Doherty c/o Nuala Byrne each receive €50. Next week’s jackpot is €5,300.

MOVILLE

The senior ladies got their season off to a great start on Sunday with a good away victory against Buncrana in the all county league shield.

The club was well represented at county level over the weekend with many teams achieving excellent results.

Limited places still available for next week’s Easter Camp- Monday 10th to Wednesday 12th from 10am to 1am. Open to all registered club members age 5 to 13. Price is €20 for 1 child, €40 for 2 and €50 for 3 children. Registration forms will be available on Monday morning €5 per child or €30 for family membership.

The senior men's team are back in action after a three week break when they welcome Letterkenny Gaels to Carrick in their second league game of the season.

The lotto jackpot was not won.The €50 winner was Pat Melarkey. The numbers drawn were 1,9,17,19. Next week’s jackpot is €2,100.

BUNCRANA

There will be an U8 football blitz in Carn on Saturday 8th April. Keep an eye on the club Facebook page for further details.

Membership can be paid online for anybody who hasn't already done so.

IORRAS

Club Iorras March winners were; €50-Kathleen Doherty (J), Tiernasligo; €30-Edward Mc Laughlin, Tullagh; €20-Sean Mc Daid, Shandrum.

Anyone wishing to join please contact club treasurer Karen O'Donnell.

The Easter draw tickets now on sale at €2 with some good prizes to be won:1st Prize: €100 Centra Voucher; 2nd Prize: €50 Mullins Voucher, plus Easter Egg, Sweets.

All prizes kindly sponsored by Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire.

Match ‘n’ Win for Thursday March 30th. The jackpot was not won.The numbers drawn were 1,2,7 and 22. The €15 winners were Joe Mc Carron, Roxtown, Sean Owen Buses, Malin, Rose Gill, Annaugh, K & J Con, Mindoran, Daniel McConologue, Annaugh. Jackpot next week is €3,020.

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

Two people had two counties - DN, DY, KE and WH in last week’s lotto draw. Five winners receive €20 each. They were Patsy McDaid Drumkeen, the Blake family Convoy, Caroline Smith, DVO Raphoe, Elaine Gallagher, Convoy and Anthony Whyte, Convoy. Next weeks jackpot is €6400.

The senior men have the first game of the new season against Na Rossa, at the weekend.

The senior ladies beat Glenties in their first game of the new season at home on Sunday.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3-4-1-6-5-2-7-8. Deirdre Ward matched first five and won €60. Jackpot this week is €5650.

With the season up and running in most competitions it is vital that all players have their membership paid.

Well done to the minor boys who had a great victory over Red Hugh’s on Tuesday evening the 28th in the minor league.

The U16 boys get their year off with a home game against Red Hugh’s next Friday the 7th at 6.45pm

Best of luck to all teams and could all underage managers text in results after games to 0872052481

Handball continues every Monday from 6.30-8pm

The third team start their league campaign next Saturday the 8th with a home game against Naomh Columba.

The seniors ladies were due to play Termon in the Shield competition on Sunday morning but this game was called off as Termon did not field.

Well done to Karen Guthrie, Katy Herron, Yvonne McMonagle and Grainne Houston who were all part of the Donegal senior team that beat Cork, on Sunday. Yvonne McMonagle scored 2.4 and this result.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The junior team began the defence of the McCardle Cup at Wormwood Scrubs on Saturday afternoon. In a repeat of the fixture from three weeks ago, the much changed Gaels team were up against it from the start playing into a strong wind. The lads composed themselves well and went in at half time all square with the score at 0-2 to 0-2.

Moindearg began the second half strongly and went a goal up midway through the second period. But the young guns battled back and hit four unanswered points to go ahead themselves heading into the dying minutes of the game. An experienced Moindearg team would not be denied however, and a free five minutes into injury time levelled the game and saw the action draw to a close. The final score was TCG Juniors 0-11 Moindearg 1-08. Team on the day was as follows: Eoin Higgins, Jack Nolan, Jack Elliott, Phil Hogan, Oli Hayes, Brendan Scannell, Ryan Kearney, Conor McCarthy, Ewan Vassallo, Liam Cunningham, Donal Geraghty, Ryan McGready, Kieran Cunningham, Gerard Doherty, Kieran Clarke. Subs: Mark Woods for Liam Cunningham, Antonio Pisano for Kieran Cunningham, Pat Flynn for Gerard Doherty.

The junior team are in action again this weekend as they look to build on a strong team performance. This time they take on St Clarets in Round two of the McCardle Cup.

The club would like to wish all its young players, managers, coaches, parents and extended families a very Happy Easter.

Upcoming dates for your diary Sunday 30th April - Peter McGlynn U13 Annual Tournament, Greenford Saturday 10th June - TCG Race Night.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves are back in league action on Sunday when they travel to Four Masters. The ladies lost away to Naomh Columba on Sunday morning. The minors had a good win away to Four Masters. The Under 16s drew 4-10 to 3-13 in Naomh Muire they face Naomh Ultan in Towney on Friday while our Under 12s beat Naomh Brid on Saturday.

There was no winner of the Club lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €5,100. Last week’s numbers were: 7, 15, 17 and 26. The winners were: €50- Bridie McSweeney, 12 Cruckarra; €30 -Sorcha Cunningham, Bavin; €20 - Mary Breslin, Straleel and Patsy and Ann Heekin, Glencolmcille.

NAOMH MUIRE

The March 100 Club draw winners were: €500- Shaun Rodgers,Coilcheim; €200- Margo Gallagher, Bun na mBeann; €100 each - James McBride, Mín doire na Slúa agus Maura Conlon, Mullachdubh. Yvonne Lunny, An Bhráid; €50 each- John the Hall, Anagaire.Paddy Bán Boyle, Baile Mhánais

Torthaí Lotto: 29/03/2017 - 2,3,9,19 Four people matched three numbers. They were Frances Bonner, Kerrytown, Grace King, Rann na Feirste, Bríd Gallagher, Mín a Leice, Mary Sharkey, Béal na Cruite. Jackpot this week is €4,700.

The ladies had their first league win of the season on Sunday against Cloich cheann Fhaola.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn were 1,7,4,6,8,2,5,3. The winning sequence was 1,7,4. Paddy Kelly, Dromore and Kathy Kelly, Edenoughill won €25 each. Next week’s jackpot is €2,525

This week’s 100 Club winner was Winnie Callaghan Bahenbouy.

The seniors next game is away to Ballintra on Saturday. The minors played their first home game of the league on Monday night. They beat Lifford 4-14 to 1-4. The team was K.Neeson, D.Kelly, B.Devine, O.McElhinney, James Callaghan, J. Gallagher, D. Gallagher, Jason Callaghan, T.Kelly, A.Gallen, S.J. Carlin, J.Gillespie, A.McMenamin, D.Lafferty, S.McBride, Subs used: P.Doherty, J.Bradley, C.Murray, O Kelly, J.McGhee.

The u14 girls lost 7-5 to 6-4 in Gweedore. Well done to Madison White and Aimee Callaghan who played massive parts in Donegal U15 one point win over Cavan at the weekend. Aimee finished top scorer with 7 points and Madison scored a goal.

Well done to the Donegal senior hurlers, especially Setanta and Red Hugh's men who beat Tyrone in the Division 3A hurling final, on Saturday, in Derry.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 3, 4, 19 agus 21 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1900 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Bridget Sharkey - Mullaghderg, John Boyle - The Thatch, David Alcorn sen- Purth, Mary Donaghey - Drimnacart agus Eoin Rainey - Letterkenny.

Club 200 results:€1000 - Moya Greene; €500 - Jessica McGee; €300 - Mairead Boyle; €100 - Dessie Gallagher; €100 - Paul Martin

Best wishes to Càtriona Solan (solo singing) and to Geraldine Bonner, Aisling Sweeney, Joseph McBride, Amy Mc Garvey and Karl Doherty (instrumental group) who are all through to the Scor Ulster Final this weekend.

MALIN

The seniors beat Urris in the semi-final of the Tom Farren Cup. There will be a meeting in the clubhouse for all club members at 9pm on Friday the 7th of April. The purpose of this meeting is to try and get more members to become more active within the club.

This year’s Easter camp will take place on Wednesday 19th, Thursday 20th and Friday 21st of April from 10 am – 2 pm daily. The camp registration day will be Sunday 16th of April at 11:30am to 12:30pm. Each child will receive an O’Neills football. For more information contact Danny Lafferty on 0868988180. Prices are 30€ for the first child and €25 for each child thereafter.

The under 12s beat Naomh Colmcille last week.

The under 16s lost to Naomh Padraig, Muff. The minors had a good win against Carndonagh on Sunday on a scoreline of Malin 3-11 Carndonagh 1-7. They had an all-round good team effort with Conor Gallagher back in the side after injury. Pauric O’Donnell made some great saves while Joseph Doherty (P.M), Oisin McGonagle and Andrew McDaid were the goalscorers on the day.

AODH RUADH

Congratulations to Donegal, including mentor Paul Sheridan and panellist Ciaran Rami on their 4-25 to 1-11 victory over Tyrone in Celtic Park, Derry to win the NHL Division 3A title.

The under 14s travelled to the Cross on Thursday last to take on Setanta. It was a tight game throughout, and the lads showed great character to come back from the blow of conceding two goals just before half-time.

The sides were left deadlocked at the full-time whistle, Aodh Ruadh 1-8 Setanta 2-5 which, all in all, was a fair result.

We had a late surge in membership just ahead of the deadline.

The club’s second annual Easter Camp runs from 10am to 2.30pm on Tuesday 11th April, Wednesday 12th April and Thursday 13th April. Price for the three days is €30 per child. Contact Brian Roper on 087-6139065 for bookings and further information.

Senior Aodh Ruadh players Damien Cleary, Diarmaid McInerney, Cian Dolan and Niall Murray are all competing against each other in a bid to beat the Kube and win €1,000 as part of a huge fund-raising event for Holy Family National School. Aodh Ruadh's involvement doesn't end there with reserve manager Aidan Murray and Ladies player Sarah Daly also taking on the challenge. The Kube is on in the Great Northern Hotel this coming Saturday 8th April at 8.30pm. Tickets are available now priced €10 from the school by calling 071-9851689, so support generously.

Club members are asked to note that the annual table quiz organised by the Park / Development Committee will take place in Owen Roe's on the Thursday before Easter, April 13th, at 9.30pm.

Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurling Committee are running their annual cash for clothes recycling campaign for the month of April. For any information regarding this campaign or to arrange collection of clothes contact any of the following Lorraine Duffy 087-6874393, Denis Daly 086-3269550, Sabrina Brosnan 087-9287965 or John Rooney 086-2587793.

After seven rounds of our Last Man Standing competition we have five still standing as we head into the finals next weekend. The five top tipsters who made it this far are Sean and John, Niamh Duffy, Pauric Keenaghan, Edel Sheerin and Tanya O'Shea.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €2,200. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 10, 12, 13 and 18. In the lucky dip the €20 went to Aisling Hannigan, c/o The Market House; Anthony Coughlin; Jim McGrath and Jim Kane; McIntyre's Bar; and Finbarr Torney, c/o McGinley's Bar.

REALT NA MARA

The seniors and reserves travel to Gweedore in the League at the weekend. Realt Ruadh Ladies had their first Shield game on Sunday drawing against St. Nauls.

The U12s got their Division Two League campaign off to a winning start when they defeated Four Masters B in Donegal Town on Saturday last..

The minors had a hard fought victory over Four Masters in the league on Monday evening. The lead changed hands on many occasions throughout the match but goals from James Stewart and Oran Gallagher saw the lads win out on a 2-10 to 2-8 scoreline.

ST MICHAEL'S

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 3,12,13,14,17,20 The match 5 winner was Margaret Ann O’Reilly Ards Creeslough who won €100; This weeks Jackpot be €3300.

The Parish League continues this Sunday, April 9th at the Bridge from 11am until 12.30pm. The Family fun day will take place at the Bridge on Sunday May 7th.

All girls between the ages of 8 and 13years interested in playing Gaelic football for St. Michaels should contact Bernard on 087 248 1402 on Manus on 0876470532. The €10 registration - this covers the eight week programme and a Gaelic4Girls t-shirt. All girls are welcome and no experience is necessary. Training continues each Tuesday at the Bridge at 7pm.

Orders for club gear can be taken at Parish League or through Colette Alcorn on 085 139 8321.Colette has samples for sizes. Money must be paid for before order is placed.

A clothes bank is now situated on High St, Creeslough ie around the corner from McNulty’s Bar in aid of St. Michael’s Minor Board.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn out were 1-15-23-25 . The €50 went Margaret Boyce, c/o Martin Doc and Frank Mc Swiggan, Gortnasillagh. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

Over the Easter weekend Naomh Conaill present the eagerly awaited League of Extraordinary Glenties Men'. A must see show featuring a variety of characters from around the town as you have never seen them before.

Shows are taking place in the Community centre on Good Friday 14th and Easter Sunday 16th April at 8pm. Tickets are priced at €10 and are on sale in the Cope Shop and from Vincent Cranley (087) 1770243 or Seamus O'Malley (087) 410 6737.

Naomh Conaill is holding a club meeting on Monday 10th April at 8:15pm in the clubhouse.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,000. The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 6, 10, and 11. The €25 winners were Ross and Calum Gallagher, Tara Carron, Donal Corcoran, and Shane Gallagher.

The U12s travelled to Towney on Friday evening and were very unfortunate to leave defeated. A great effort and team performance from Naomh Brid. Final score Naomh Brid 3-12 Kilcar 5-9. Team that lined out: Troy Haney; Tadgh McGarrigle, Cale Breslin, Patrick Gormley; Donal Gallagher, Liam Given, Aaron Mc Grory 0-3; Declan Maguire 0-1, Mickey Harron;, John Anderson 1-0, Eoin Gallagher, Callum McCafferty 0-7, Adam Lyons 2-2. Subs: John Britton, Callum Doherty, Adrian O Brien, Jamie Anderson, Corey O Harte, Oisin Brogan, Eoin Mullaney, Dylan Mc Grory. Congratulations to Conal and Lauren on their new arrival.

The club wish Rory McGloin a speedy recovery.

NA ROSSA

The senior squad played a friendly against Ardara reserves last weekend in Dooey. A very competitive match in windy conditions the game ended level but another good workout for the squad. They face St Mary's, Convoy in the first game of the season this Saturday evening in Dooey.

The club lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. There was no jackpot winner on the night. The numbers drawn were 2,12,18 and 21. The two lucky dip winners receive €50 Marian McGuinness, Narin Road, Glenties and Mary Anne Bonner Doochary. Next week's jackpot now stands at €3450.

KILLYBEGS

Kilotto numbers 9,18,27,29 (exact same as 2 weeks ago!!!) There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,100 There were 2 match 3 winners winning €30, Mary Haughey, Croughlin and John Gallagher, Carricknamohill.

The Minor Board would like to thank all of those who attended their coffee morning and gear sale on Sunday.

We have been asked to let people know about a Fun Run/Walk that will take place this Sunday 9th April at 1pm. Starting at Colaiste na Carraige and ending at Áislann Chill Chartha.

The fun will continue at the Áislann Chill Chartha with a bouncing castle and Easter eggs and also a raffle will be held for a signed Ireland Rugby jersey and a signed Ireland Soccer jersey along with more fun prizes. Admission adults €10 and children €5! All proceeds are going to Sliabh a Liag Dyslexic Group.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior and reserve footballers are away to Moville this Saturday evening . The Focoiste Gaeilge agus Cultúr are considering running a course in the coming months at the Club. We are interested in your feedback on this. Please see the below options and let us know which you may be interested in. The options are: Díanchursa sa Ghaeilge - a short intensive course in Irish over a couple of evenings, focussing particularly on grammar. Foirsteanach do dhuine ar bith atá ag ullmhú don Ardteist nó do dhaoine ar mhaith leo feabhas a chur ar cuid Gaeilge s'acu. Ranganna damhsa céilí - céilí dancing classes in Irish. Gíota craic agus seans damhsaí úra a fhoghlaim; Ranganna ceol uirlise - trad music classes in Irish.

Letterkenny Gaels U-8 and U-10 Camogs travelled to Muff to take part in their first Blitz of the season. The first match for U-10 girls was against Derry side Na Magha. Next up the squad were split in two with both the U-8 and U-10 teams taking on host team Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin.

The girls had a very enjoyable day and are already looking forward to the next run out. Thanks to Naomh Padraig for hosting the Blitz and their post Blitz hospitality. Thanks also to the Letterkenny Gaels parents who travelled.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €5400 held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 3rd April.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Joe Timoney, Doonan and Ian McCauley, Driminin. The numbers drawn were 5,7, 20 and 22. Congratulation to all winners.

The club are holding an Easter camp from April 17th to 21st in Tir Conaill Park, 10am to 2pm each day costing €20 per child. Contact Pauric Harvey (0860523905) to reserve a place as places will be limited

NAOMH ULTAN

A very debatable last minute free denied the senior team a share of the spoils in the first league game of the season played in Dunkineely on Saturday evening against Naomh Muire.

Three players made their second debut namely Darragh Byrne; John Knightley, and Kevin McGuinness,

Naomh Ultan team and scorers: Daniel McGlynn; Kevin McGuinness, Jonathon Cassidy, Dara Gallagher; Joe Alvey, Daniel Gallagher(1-1), Aaron Kyles; Aidan Duddy, Dermot Gallier; Donal Murrin, Peter Alvery, John Knightley (1-0); Cian Kennedy (0-2) Alan Lyons (0-3) Paul Murrin. Final score N.Ultan 2-6 N Muire 0-13

The reserve team more than held their own against a strong Naomh Muire to lose 0-9 to 0-13.

There was no winner of the Royal Flush jackpot winner at the weekend. The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 13, 21. Consolation prizes went to Norah McHugh Castle View, Brendan McGready Frosses, Brend White, Mill Road. Jackpot next week IS €2.320. The club 5k run/walk is on Sunday 9th April. Registration 11. 30am at the club house. The Easter Camp is on from 10th -12th April

The minor team put up a good display against Ardara in the minor league before going down on a scoreline of 1-10 to 5-1. Team and scorers. Dermot McGlynn; Barry Breslin, Oisin Boyle, Maitiu Dunphey; Kevin McGuinness, Shane Dobhlyn, Daragh Byrne; Charlie Blaine, Seamie O' Shea (0-3), Jordan Waters (1-1) Jacob Steele; Darragh Murrin (0-6), Shaun White.

ST EUNAN’S

The clock is ticking on the time to buy a ticket for our super House Draw on Easter Sunday.

The underage games are all getting underway so the training pitch and main pitch are going to be very busy. Please notify Vincent or Paul McGovern of any proposed changes to games or training.

The senior hurlers begin their league with a game away to Setanta, on Friday night.

The senior ladies had a good win over Carndonagh last week, in the league.

The junior men begin their league season with an away game on Saturday to MacCumhaills and the minor hurlers take on Buncrana at home this Thursday evening.

The U16 boys begin their leagues this week as well. The Division 1 team's game v Fanad Gaels has been brought forward to Wednesday. The Division Two team’s game v Milford has been changed to Sunday morning in O’Donnell Park.

The U12 team have moved their game against Termon to Saturday evening at 6:30 pm in O’Donnell Park. Our academies have returned to O’Donnell Park, the Friday evening hurling and camogie.

Congratulations to Niall O’Donnell on picking up his Colleges Ulster All-Star Award.

AN TEARMAINN

We would like to express our sincere thanks to local councillor Liam Blaney, Kieran Brogan, Jimmy Kavanagh, Michael McBride, James Pat McDaid, John O'Donnell and Mick Quinn for kindly allocating funds from their Development Funds to help the club expand upon and improve facilities at the Burn Road. We would also like to take this opportunity to wish Cllr Mick Quinn all the best on his retirement from Donegal County Council.

The U14 girls got the season of to a flying start with 4-2 to 3-4 win over St Nauls. While this was great effort by the whole squad, Orla Corry had an exceptional game in goals. Congratulations to Orla Corry on being made captain and Caithlin O'Hara as vice captain. The U14 squad was Orla Corry (2 goals), Ella McGlynn, Katie Mellett, Rebecca Steel, Aibhe McDaid, Mary Crumlish, Micheala Gallagher, Lauren Russell, Ciara McGarvey (2 goals), Sophie Curran, Jodie McFadden (1 point), Chelsea Gorman, Caithlin O'Hara (1 point), Orla Gallagher, Jenny McGettigan, Tara Stewart, Kirsten Fowell, Ciara Doyle, Katherine Black, Edel McGettigan, Leitisha McGarvey, Ava Kerr, Aine McLaughlin, Kelsee Fay.

Also congratulations to Aoife Giles who missed the match. She was competing in the U14 All Ireland Shot Putt which we are delighted say won gold.

The junior girls played their first league game on Sunday evening away to Ardara and came away with a victory, despite fielding a very young side. The girls took the fight to the opposition from the word go and were 7 pts up at half time, ardara came out fighting and scored a penalty and 2 pts without reply.

The Donegal u16 players Rionach, Eimear, Mya and Sarah made the journey to Downpatrick to play Down on Saturday for their second Ulster Championship game.. Eimear, Rionach and Mya started game with Sarah a second half sub.

Buíochas d'achan duine a tháinig chuig an Ciorcál Comhrá ó mhí Eanáir ar aghaidh. Baineadh sult as na hoícheanta bheaga seo, agus an cupán tae dár ndóigh!

Last week's draw took place in Wilkins, Churchill. The numbers drawn were 16, 17, 25 and 28. The Match 3 winner was Tony Steel, while Kieran Friel, Leiterfad and John Pat McDaid were open draw winners. This week's jackpot stands at €1,600.

Our FUNDAMENTALS coaching for 2017 continues on Saturday morning in Kilmacrennan NS.

The U16s start their campaign with a game against Gaoth Dobhair at the Burn Road on Thursday evening.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 3 8 21 agus 23 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag D Mac Eiteagáin, 3 Gleann Rí. Fuair seisean €150. B’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde, Ceann na Leargaí a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan 10 Aibreán i dTeach Tabhairne an Chuain agus €4,600 atá sa phota óir.

Training for the ladies is on Wed. evening at 8 o clock and on Sat. morning at 9.45.

Traenáil do na mná oíche Chéadaoin ag a hocht a chlog agus maidin Dé Sathairn ag 9.45.

Beidh a gcéad cluiche sraithe acu in éadan Ghaeil Leitir Ceanainn tráthnóna Dé Ceadaoin, sna Dúnaibh ag a 6 a chlog. Gach rath ar na girseachaí.

Training has now moved outdoors for all teams except under 6’s. All children must wear gumshields at all times. Training for U’6 and U’8’s on Wed. evening at 6.30 and for U10’s at 6pm on Thursday.