Disappointment for Deele College in All-Ireland final

Despite a spirited performance, Deele College, Raphoe suffered defeat in Tuesday’s Minor Boys National Cup final in Dublin.



Deele College, Raphoe . . . 1

St. Brendan’s, Killarney . . . 2

The Donegal team have been so impressive on their journey to the All-Ireland final and went into the game full of confidence. However, despite taking an early lead, Deele eventually lost out to a very strong St. Brendan’s side.

Played in front of a big crowd at Home Farm’s Whitehall grounds, this game was a very even contest, although Deele started the brighter with Ronan McKinley seeing an early effort cleared off the line.

The Donegal school didn’t have too long to wait for the opening goal - CJ Clarke with a fine finish on 15 minutes.

St. Brendan’s drew level on 28 minutes when Ryan O’Grady scored.

The Kerry side then struck for the winner on 49 minutes when Emmet O’Shea fired a free kick past Deele keeper, David Arthur.

Deele, managed by Andy McFadden, did their best to find a response but it was not to be as the Killarney boys held out for the win.

Deele College squad: David Arthur, Oisin Bonner, Corey Brolly, CJ Clarke, Shane Coyle, Robbie Donnell, Pearce Lindsay, Jack McAuley, Corey McBride-Gillen, Gavin McGee, Ronan McKinley, Anton Murtagh, Aaron O’Donnell, Dean Quigley, Zach Tinney.