Realt na Mara, Bundoran edge classic minor encounter in Donegal Town

Four Masters 2-8

Realt na Mara 2-10



A dogged encounter in wet conditions in Tir Conaill Park saw Bundoran grind out a hard fought two point victory against the home side, missing their County under-17 stars, with Realt coming from behind in each half with goals at crucial stages.

In the first quarter, the Masters dominated with a goal and two points from Thomas McGowan gracing the scoreboard before Adam McGlone got Realt na Mara’s first point. Oisin Reid and Daithi Hanna made it 1-4 to 0-2 before the visitors finally began to make inroads.

Conor McLoone notched a long range point and James Stewart ran from half way before finishing to the net. Cian McEniff and Thomas McGowan swapped points to leave to 1-5 to 1-4 in favour of the home side at the break.

Stewart, and then McEniff, pointed for Bundoran early in the second half to give Realt the lead for the first time. Daithi Regan leveled it up again at 1-6 each. McEniff ran through at an angle on the ten minute mark but with Nathan Carr covering his angles well he opted for the point.

A good score from Adam McGlone pushed Bundoran into a two point lead. However, with ten minutes to go Thomas McGowan converted a penalty for Four Masters and a free soon after gave them a two-point advantage. A McEniff point from distance narrowed the margin to the minimum with the clock ticking down before an opportunist goal from Oran Gallagher restored the visitors two point advantage. The same played skimmed the top of the crossbar to make it 2-10 to 2-7 before Cathal Feeney got the final score of the game for Four Masters. The home side were and may have felt that with them they could have secured victory.



FOUR MASTERS: Nathan Carr, Joe Gillespie, Brian Fegan, Colum McDonnell, Shaun Kennedy, Joe Sheerin, Eoghan Corley, Oisin Reid (0-1), Fergal O’Callaghan, Odhran Quinn, Cathal Feeney (0-1), Cian Hegarty, Thomas McGowan (2-3), Daithi Hanna (0-2). Subs: Phillip Myers, Matthew Wilson, Michael Drzewiecki, Ben Sweeney, Shay Travers and Ronan McCauley



REALT NA MARA: Jack Delaney, Conor Jack McManus, Jakub Machunik, Adam Gallagher, Matthew Duffy, Brian McHendy, Oisin Walsh, Cian McEniff (0-5), Paul Murphy, Niall Sheerin, Adam McGlone (0-2), Cody Granaghan, Oran Gallagher (1-1), James Stewart (1-1), Conor McLoone (0-1) Subs: Shane McMonagle, Michael McCaughey and Gerry Oates.