Harps host Cockhill in local cup derby

Both Finn Harps and Cockhill Celtic have plenty of injury issues to contend with ahead of tonight's EA Sports League Cup 1st round tie at Finn Park (8pm).

Harps could have as many as five first choice players unavailable as they get set to welcome the Ulster Senior League champions.

Damien McNulty is out because of a hamstring injury. Ciaran O'Connor and Danny Morrissey both suffered similar injuries at Shamrock Rovers on Friday night and are also ruled out.

Barry Molloy and Gareth Harkin are also unlikely to feature because of injury.

Cockhill have team selection problems too. The experienced Malachy McDermott, Johnny Havlin, Conor Keddy and Mark Moran have missed most of this current season because of injuries.

Garbhan Friel, one of several former Harps players in the Cockhill side, has also been hampered by injury lately as has the player-manager, Gavin Cullen.

But such is Cockhill's strength in depth that they are riding high at the top of the league again this season and well placed to retain their title.

“It shows the importance of having a strong squad,” Cullen said. “We have a very good panel of players at the club and this season, more than any, we’ve needed it.”

Cullen and Cockhill are also likely to come up against a familiar face in the form of their former goalkeeper Harry Doherty who is expected to start in goal.

Ollie Horgan will make several changes from the team that were so unlucky to lose on Friday night at Shamrock Rovers.

“It was a tough way to lose,” the Harps boss said.

“But then again, we won the same way ourselves the previous weekend against Sligo.

“We probably didn't deserve to win that game. I don't think we deserved to lose against Shamrock Rovers. That's the way it can happen at times.”

He added: “We gave them a two goal lead and to come back from two goals down at home would be good going, never mind away from home.

“We played well in the second half and they never really troubled us at all. But then right at the end, we probably switched off a bit and they got in for the winner.”

Aside from keeper Doherty, the likes of Packie Mailey, Tommy McMonagle, Michael Funtson, Eddie Dsane and Simon McGlynn could all feature for Harps in tonight's game.