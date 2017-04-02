Young Donegal rider chalks up another win in Drogheda

Letterkenny teenager, Conor Halvey, chalked up his latest win of the new season when taking victory in the A3 junior race in the Coombes-Connor Memorial today in Drogheda.

Conor, who is a member of the Nicholas Roache Performance Team, was third overall in the Ras Mhaigh Eo and was the winner of the opening stage over 90K last weekend.

Today's race, organised by the Drogheda Wheelers, was over 83 kilometres.

Conor was part of the chasing bunch as the riders came together for the last 15K. He showed great judgment when opting to counter attack and his strength was evident as he powered home to take the flag with 45 seconds to spare.

Today's win is all the more impressive considering he raced yesterday evening over 60K in the company of the best A1, A2 and A3 riders.

Conor's next outing will be the Tour of Ulster next weekend and he will be the only first year junior riding for the Irish team.