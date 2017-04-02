McMonagle and McLaughlin a class apart against Cork

Yvonne McMonagle scored two of the goals and Geraldine McLaughin one, in Donegal's big win over Cork, in Mallow.

Yvonne McMonagle and Geraldine McLaughlin were a class apart as Donegal defeated reigning league and All-Ireland champions Cork in Mallow on Sunday.



Cork . . . 0-12

Donegal. . . 3-16



Former All-Star McMonagle scored two of the goals and McLaughlin the other as Donegal completely overran the double champions.

Donegal got off to a flying start with two goals inside the opening seven minutes. Geraldine McLaughlin netted the first on five minutes for a 1-0 to 0-1 lead.

Two minutes later the locals were reeling when McMonagle struck for goal No. 2 for a rampant Donegal.

And when Niamh Hegarty quickly followed up with a point, Donegal led 2-3 to 0-3.

Both goalkeepers were busy. Martina O’Brien denied McMonagle a second goal from point blank range.

And shortly after Aoife McColgan was pulling off heroics at the other end when she saved a Rhona Ni Bhuachalla penalty.

Cork recovered to come more into the game but Donegal were still three up, 2-5 to 0-8, at half-time.

Donegal took control again on the resumption and when McMonagle netted her second and Donegal’s third they were on their way to a famous first victory over Cork.

The win moves Donegal into second place in the league table and a place in the Lidl Ladies National League semi-final.

Donegal also have a chance to go top of the table next weekend when they host Mayo in their final game.

In the league semi-finals the top team play the fourth team with the second playing the third placed team.

CORK: Martina O’Brien; Emma Spillane, Roisin Phelan, Eimear Meaney; Mairead Corkery, Roisin O’Sullivan, Shauna Kelly; Melissa Duggan, Louise Coholon; Ashling Hutchings, Brid O’Sullivan,Orla Farmer; Grace Kearney, Rhona Ni Bhuachalla, Orla Finn.

DONEGAL: Aoife McColgan; Treasa Doherty, Emer Gallagher, Nicole McLaughlin; Therese McCafferty, Ciara Hegarty, Kate Keaney; Katy Herron (0-1), Karen Guthrie (0-1); Yvonne McMonagle (2-4), Niamh Hegarty (0-2), Shannon McGroddy; Roisin Friel, Geraldine McLaughlin (1-6), Grainne Houston (0-1).

Subs: Eilish Ward (0-1), Kaneisha McKinney, Deirdre Foley, Caroline Gallagher, Lucy O’Flynn.