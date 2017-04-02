Lidl Ladies NFL Division One
McMonagle and McLaughlin a class apart against Cork
Yvonne McMonagle scored two of the Donegal goals and Geraldine McLaughlin one in win over Cork
Yvonne McMonagle
Yvonne McMonagle scored two of the goals and Geraldine McLaughin one, in Donegal's big win over Cork, in Mallow.
Yvonne McMonagle and Geraldine McLaughlin were a class apart as Donegal defeated reigning league and All-Ireland champions Cork in Mallow on Sunday.
Cork . . . 0-12
Donegal. . . 3-16
Former All-Star McMonagle scored two of the goals and McLaughlin the other as Donegal completely overran the double champions.
Donegal got off to a flying start with two goals inside the opening seven minutes. Geraldine McLaughlin netted the first on five minutes for a 1-0 to 0-1 lead.
Two minutes later the locals were reeling when McMonagle struck for goal No. 2 for a rampant Donegal.
And when Niamh Hegarty quickly followed up with a point, Donegal led 2-3 to 0-3.
Both goalkeepers were busy. Martina O’Brien denied McMonagle a second goal from point blank range.
And shortly after Aoife McColgan was pulling off heroics at the other end when she saved a Rhona Ni Bhuachalla penalty.
Cork recovered to come more into the game but Donegal were still three up, 2-5 to 0-8, at half-time.
Donegal took control again on the resumption and when McMonagle netted her second and Donegal’s third they were on their way to a famous first victory over Cork.
The win moves Donegal into second place in the league table and a place in the Lidl Ladies National League semi-final.
Donegal also have a chance to go top of the table next weekend when they host Mayo in their final game.
In the league semi-finals the top team play the fourth team with the second playing the third placed team.
CORK: Martina O’Brien; Emma Spillane, Roisin Phelan, Eimear Meaney; Mairead Corkery, Roisin O’Sullivan, Shauna Kelly; Melissa Duggan, Louise Coholon; Ashling Hutchings, Brid O’Sullivan,Orla Farmer; Grace Kearney, Rhona Ni Bhuachalla, Orla Finn.
DONEGAL: Aoife McColgan; Treasa Doherty, Emer Gallagher, Nicole McLaughlin; Therese McCafferty, Ciara Hegarty, Kate Keaney; Katy Herron (0-1), Karen Guthrie (0-1); Yvonne McMonagle (2-4), Niamh Hegarty (0-2), Shannon McGroddy; Roisin Friel, Geraldine McLaughlin (1-6), Grainne Houston (0-1).
Subs: Eilish Ward (0-1), Kaneisha McKinney, Deirdre Foley, Caroline Gallagher, Lucy O’Flynn.
